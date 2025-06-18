Contentious Ribblesdale, Hampton Court at Ascot

Catalina Delcarpio has looked every inch a burgeoning star for trainer Paddy Twomey, and she disputes favoritism with Andrew Balding's Musidora Stakes (G3) runner-up Serenity Prayer in the 1 1/2-mile Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot. They seem the right pair to focus on with Aidan O'Brien and John and Thady Gosden's six runners forming a weaker challenge than we have come to expect.

Garden of Eden is the choice of Ryan Moore among three from O'Brien, but the form of her Naas Oaks Trial win is modest.

O'Brien said: "We think the extra two furlongs will suit Garden Of Eden. She seems to improve every time we step her up in trip."

The three Gosden fillies have hardly set the world alight either. Life Is Beautiful is the strongest backed of these and among seven who are embarking on a new distance. She is a suspect stayer on pedigree.

The way Serenity Prayer hit the line in a strongly run Musidora breeds hope she will stay and her dam was a 1 3/4-mile winner. There is stamina on Catalina Delcarpio's page as well.

The daughter of Lope de Vega is yet to achieve anything significant on the clock, but neither of her races was run to suit. A proper pace could see her explode into life, something her clinical trainer is destined to do with a British audience before long.

Detain, Trinity College Familiar Foes in Hampton Court

The Hampton Court Stakes (G3) had a habit of throwing future group 1 horses in the mid-to-late 2010s, but has gone a bit cold recently. If there was ever a running that would revert this race back to type, though, it's this one.

This field is stacked with quality, led by Detain and Trinity College , who were separated by just a head when finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the Prix du Jockey Club (G1).

A staying-on sixth behind Henri Matisse in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French Two Thousand Guineas, G1), Detain was better for stepping up in trip and should appreciate the stiffer nature of Ascot.

It has been 12 years since John Gosden last won the Hampton Court Stakes, and this year Juddmonte's Detain is tasked with landing the contest for John and Thady Gosden.

Colin Keane is back on board Detain, having partnered him in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains last month before the horse showed in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Thady Gosden said: "He ran a very good race to be third in the French Derby last time and has come out of that in good shape and is a hardy individual. We expect a mile and a quarter round Ascot to play to his strengths."

It is hard to see Trinity College reversing the form, but Aidan O'Brien did win this with a horse beaten in the French Derby in 2018.

High Stock , Jackknife , and Tornado Alert are other contenders in the 1 1/4-mile race.