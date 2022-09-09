Tahoma, pictured breaking his maiden on dirt at Santa Anita Park, moves to grass for the Del Mar Juvenile Turf at Del Mar

Benoit Photo

Contention Runs Deep in Overflow Del Mar Juvenile Turf

2021 Del Mar Juvenile Turf winner Mackinnon ran third in the BC Juvenile Turf (G1T).

The $300,000 Runhappy Del Mar Futurity (G1) Sept. 11 isn't the only graded race with potential Breeders' Cup implications at Del Mar on closing day, Sept. 11. Preceding the featured race is the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf (G3T), a one-mile grass race, which can propel horses toward another grass start in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) in the fall.

Last year's Del Mar Juvenile Turf winner, the Doug O'Neill-trained Mackinnon  scored a follow-up victory in the Zuma Beach Stakes at Santa Anita Park before running third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar. This year's Breeders' Cup is at Keeneland Nov. 4-5.

O'Neill is back Sunday in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf with three starters: Mark Davis' Ah Jeez , a maiden winner going five furlongs on the Del Mar turf Aug. 26; Reddam Racing's Syntactic , another Aug. 26 maiden winner, defeating state-breds at a mile on turf; ant West Coast Stables' Tahoma , who after a debut win was runner-up on dirt in the five-furlong Fasig-Tipton Futurity at Santa Anita June 18.

Sixteen 2-year-olds were entered in the oversubscribed Del Mar Juvenile Turf, two of them also-eligibles. All of the entrants have between one to three starts apiece, and some are maidens.

Outside-drawn horses are at risk of ground loss with a short run to the first of two turns.

The race includes European imports Dandy Man Shines , Ti Sento (IRE), and Mas Rapido .

Entries: Del Mar Juvenile Turf S. (G3T)

Del Mar, Sunday, September 11, 2022, Race 9

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo
  • 5:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ah Jeez (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAbel Cedillo120Doug F. O'Neill8/1
22Wound Up (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez120Michael W. McCarthy12/1
33De la Luna (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateArmando Ayuso118Quinn Howey12/1
44Don'tthinkjustdoit (CA)Hector Isaac Berrios120Brian J. Koriner5/1
55Syntactic (CA)Drayden Van Dyke120Doug F. O'Neill20/1
66Dandy Man Shines (IRE)Umberto Rispoli118Jeff Mullins4/1
77Stone Point (CA)Ryan Curatolo118Peter Miller20/1
88Ti Sento (IRE)Flavien Prat118Simon Callaghan6/1
99Packs a Wahlop (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith120Jeff Mullins8/1
1010President Z (KY)Ricardo Gonzalez118Eoin G. Harty20/1
1111Park City (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118Dan Blacker5/1
1212Mas Rapido (GB)Edwin A. Maldonado118Robert B. Hess, Jr.15/1
1313Tahoma (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJuan J. Hernandez120Doug F. O'Neill8/1
1414Valiancer (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKyle Frey118Jeff Mullins20/1
1515Buffett (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin A. Maldonado118George Papaprodromou20/1
1616Taltariate (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Gonzalez118Philip D'Amato12/1