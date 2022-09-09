Contention Runs Deep in Overflow Del Mar Juvenile Turf

The $300,000 Runhappy Del Mar Futurity (G1) Sept. 11 isn't the only graded race with potential Breeders' Cup implications at Del Mar on closing day, Sept. 11. Preceding the featured race is the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf (G3T), a one-mile grass race, which can propel horses toward another grass start in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) in the fall.
Last year's Del Mar Juvenile Turf winner, the Doug O'Neill-trained Mackinnon scored a follow-up victory in the Zuma Beach Stakes at Santa Anita Park before running third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar. This year's Breeders' Cup is at Keeneland Nov. 4-5.
O'Neill is back Sunday in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf with three starters: Mark Davis' Ah Jeez , a maiden winner going five furlongs on the Del Mar turf Aug. 26; Reddam Racing's Syntactic , another Aug. 26 maiden winner, defeating state-breds at a mile on turf; ant West Coast Stables' Tahoma , who after a debut win was runner-up on dirt in the five-furlong Fasig-Tipton Futurity at Santa Anita June 18.
Sixteen 2-year-olds were entered in the oversubscribed Del Mar Juvenile Turf, two of them also-eligibles. All of the entrants have between one to three starts apiece, and some are maidens.
Outside-drawn horses are at risk of ground loss with a short run to the first of two turns.
The race includes European imports Dandy Man Shines , Ti Sento (IRE), and Mas Rapido .
Del Mar, Sunday, September 11, 2022, Race 9
Entries: Del Mar Juvenile Turf S. (G3T)
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Ah Jeez (KY) Abel Cedillo 120 Doug F. O'Neill 8/1 2 2Wound Up (KY) Mario Gutierrez 120 Michael W. McCarthy 12/1 3 3De la Luna (KY) Armando Ayuso 118 Quinn Howey 12/1 4 4Don'tthinkjustdoit (CA) Hector Isaac Berrios 120 Brian J. Koriner 5/1 5 5Syntactic (CA) Drayden Van Dyke 120 Doug F. O'Neill 20/1 6 6Dandy Man Shines (IRE) Umberto Rispoli 118 Jeff Mullins 4/1 7 7Stone Point (CA) Ryan Curatolo 118 Peter Miller 20/1 8 8Ti Sento (IRE) Flavien Prat 118 Simon Callaghan 6/1 9 9Packs a Wahlop (KY) Mike E. Smith 120 Jeff Mullins 8/1 10 10President Z (KY) Ricardo Gonzalez 118 Eoin G. Harty 20/1 11 11Park City (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Dan Blacker 5/1 12 12Mas Rapido (GB) Edwin A. Maldonado 118 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 15/1 13 13Tahoma (KY) Juan J. Hernandez 120 Doug F. O'Neill 8/1 14 14Valiancer (KY) Kyle Frey 118 Jeff Mullins 20/1 15 15Buffett (KY) Edwin A. Maldonado 118 George Papaprodromou 20/1 16 16Taltariate (KY) Ricardo Gonzalez 118 Philip D'Amato 12/1
