Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic Stakes: Corrina Corrina

2013: Angelafar, b f, by Firejack. Raced 6 yrs, 32 sts, 2 wins, $49,448.

2016: Daddy What If, ch g, by Mr. Trieste. Raced 5 yrs, 40 sts, 5 wins, $107,094.

2019: CORRINA CORRINA, dkb/br f, by Mr. Trieste.

At 3: Won Casino at the Downs Thoroughbred Derby (R), Dine S (R), 2nd New Mexico Breeders' Oaks (R), Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic S (R), Enchantress S (R), 3rd Zia Park Oaks, Petticoat S (R).

At 4: Won Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic S (R), Peppers Pride H (R), Carlos Salazar S (R), Overnight S (R), Lincoln S (R), 2nd La Coneja S (R), Russell and Helen Foutz Distaff S (R).