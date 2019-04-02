BloodHorse+ Stakes Recaps

Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic Stakes: Corrina Corrina

Zia Park, Nov. 27, $200,000 guaranteed, value of race $200,000, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, 8 furlongs, 1:35.71 (track record, 1:35.10), track fast.

CORRINA CORRINA  (dkb/br f, 4 yo, 123 lb), A $118,800
Mr. Trieste Scared Money , by Carson City 
B—Derrick Jenkins, N.M.; O—Derrick W. Jenkins; T—Gary W. Cross

Bye Bye Brandi  (b f, 4 yo, 121 lb), A++ $39,600
Marking Ringback , by Gone Hollywood 
B—Fred Alexander, N.M.; O—B4 Farms

Our Time to Shine  (dkb/br m, 5 yo, 117 lb), D $19,800
Laugh Track Shinestein , by Premeditation 
B—Roger K. Beasley, N.M.; O—Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R. and Masek, James D.

Margins: 1¼, 8¼, 3. Others: Desert Spirit 119 ($9,900), Passion Belle 121 ($5,940), Catty Dom 118 ($3,960), Flaxy Lady 123 ($2,000). Winning jockey: Tracy Hebert.

Corrina Corrina's Race and (Stakes) Record

Year Age Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earned
2021 At 2 3 0 2 0 $15,950
2022 At 3 12 5 (2) 5 (3) 2 (2) $339,920
2023 At 4 8 6 (5) 2 (2) 0 $398,000
Lifetime 23 11 (7) 9 (5) 2 (2) $753,870

Corrina Corrina's Pedigree

MR. TRIESTE
dkb/br, 2001

Old Trieste, 1995
14s, SW, $847,944
194 f, 15 SW, 1.64 AEI

A.P. Indy, 1989
11s, SW, $2,979,815
1,184 f, 164 SW, 2.87 AEI

Seattle Slew

Weekend Surprise

Lovlier Linda, 1980
24s, SW, $676,945
13 f, 12 r, 7 w, 4 SW

Vigors

Linda Summers

Angel's Tearlet, 1993
37s, SW, $280,051
9 f, 7 r, 5 w, 2 SW

Silver Deputy, 1985
2s, SW, $41,820
1,027 f, 90 SW, 1.87 AEI

Deputy Minister

Silver Valley

CORRINA CORRINA ,
dkb/br, f
April 2, 2019

Willowy Miss, 1986
17s, wnr, $25,994
12 f, 6 r, 5 w, 1 SW

Dust Commander

Nantopic

Carson City, 1987
15s, SW, $306,240
1,025 f, 100 SW, 1.82 AEI

Mr. Prospector, 1970
14s, SW, $112,171
1,178 f, 181 SW, 3.91 AEI

Raise a Native

Gold Digger

SCARED MONEY
dkb/br, 2004

Blushing Promise, 1982
Unraced
1 f, 1 r, 1 w, 1 SW

Blushing Groom

Summertime Promise

Triple Bright, 1995
Unraced
6 f, 5 r, 4 w

Deputy Minister, 1979
22s, SW, $696,964
1,141 f, 90 SW, 2.52 AEI

Vice Regent

Mint Copy

Finally Found, 1979
9s, unpl, $1,650
12 f, 6 r, 6 w, 2 SW

Lord Durham

Bon Debarras

Corrina Corrina's Family Notes

Sire: MR. TRIESTE, dkb/br, 2001. Raced 7 yrs, 39 sts, 15 wins, $605,474. Won Zia Park Distance Championship H, Sunland Park H, Veteran S, San Juan County Commissioners H, San Juan County Commissioner's H, Zia Express S, Kachina S, Downs At Albuquerque H, Albuquerque Derby; 2nd Veterans S, Ruidoso Thoroughbred Derby; 3rd Zia Park Distance Championship H.

Lifetime: 13 crops, 65 foals, 49 rnrs (75%), 33 wnrs (51%), 12 2yo wnrs (18%), 4 sw (6%), 0.81 AEI, 0.73 CI, 8 sale yrlgs, avg $5,475, 0.1 TNA.

In 2023: 1 sw, 2 2yos, 1 2yo rnr, 1 2yo wnr.

1st dam: Scared Money, dkb/br, 2004. Bred by Albert Fried Jr. (N.Y.). Raced 7 yrs, 49 sts, 4 wins, $95,455. Dam of 3 named foals, 3 rnrs, 3 wnrs, 1 sw. ($2,500, 2005 keesep yrlg; $20,000, 2006 texmar 2yo).

2013: Angelafar, b f, by Firejack. Raced 6 yrs, 32 sts, 2 wins, $49,448.

2016: Daddy What If, ch g, by Mr. Trieste. Raced 5 yrs, 40 sts, 5 wins, $107,094.

2019: CORRINA CORRINA, dkb/br f, by Mr. Trieste.

At 3: Won Casino at the Downs Thoroughbred Derby (R), Dine S (R), 2nd New Mexico Breeders' Oaks (R), Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic S (R), Enchantress S (R), 3rd Zia Park Oaks, Petticoat S (R).

At 4: Won Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic S (R), Peppers Pride H (R), Carlos Salazar S (R), Overnight S (R), Lincoln S (R), 2nd La Coneja S (R), Russell and Helen Foutz Distaff S (R).

2022: Barren.

Inbreeding: 4SX3D Deputy Minister; 5SX3D Mr. Prospector.

Nicking: MR. TRIESTE w/CARSON CITY mares: 2 foals, 2 strs, 2 wnrs (100%), 0 2yo wnrs (0%), 1 SW (50%), 0 GSW (0%)

Broodmare sire: CARSON CITY, ch, 1987. Sire of 441 dams of 2,435 foals, 1,819 rnrs (75%), 1,366 wnrs (56%), 403 2yo wnrs (17%), 1.37 AEI, 1.28 CI; 170 sw.

2nd dam: Triple Bright, dkb/br, 1995. Bred by Albert Fried Jr. (Ky.). Unraced.

* Statistical data included with this Stakes Recap is compiled though the day of the race, Monday, November 27, 2023.