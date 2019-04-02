Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic Stakes: Corrina Corrina

PEPPERS PRIDE NEW MEXICO CUP FILLIES AND MARES CLASSIC STAKES
Zia Park, Nov. 27, $200,000 guaranteed, value of race $200,000, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, 8 furlongs, 1:35.71 (track record, 1:35.10), track fast.
CORRINA CORRINA (dkb/br f, 4 yo, 123 lb), A $118,800
Mr. Trieste —Scared Money , by Carson City
B—Derrick Jenkins, N.M.; O—Derrick W. Jenkins; T—Gary W. Cross
Bye Bye Brandi (b f, 4 yo, 121 lb), A++ $39,600
Marking —Ringback , by Gone Hollywood
B—Fred Alexander, N.M.; O—B4 Farms
Our Time to Shine (dkb/br m, 5 yo, 117 lb), D $19,800
Laugh Track —Shinestein , by Premeditation
B—Roger K. Beasley, N.M.; O—Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R. and Masek, James D.
Margins: 1¼, 8¼, 3. Others: Desert Spirit 119 ($9,900), Passion Belle 121 ($5,940), Catty Dom 118 ($3,960), Flaxy Lady 123 ($2,000). Winning jockey: Tracy Hebert.
Corrina Corrina's Race and (Stakes) Record
|Year
|Age
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earned
|2021
|At 2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|$15,950
|2022
|At 3
|12
|5 (2)
|5 (3)
|2 (2)
|$339,920
|2023
|At 4
|8
|6 (5)
|2 (2)
|0
|$398,000
|Lifetime
|23
|11 (7)
|9 (5)
|2 (2)
|$753,870
Corrina Corrina's Pedigree
|
MR. TRIESTE
|
Old Trieste, 1995
|
A.P. Indy, 1989
|
Seattle Slew
|
Weekend Surprise
|
Lovlier Linda, 1980
|
Vigors
|
Linda Summers
|
Angel's Tearlet, 1993
|
Silver Deputy, 1985
|
Deputy Minister
|
Silver Valley
|
CORRINA CORRINA ,
|
Willowy Miss, 1986
|
Dust Commander
|
Nantopic
|
Carson City, 1987
|
Mr. Prospector, 1970
|
Raise a Native
|
Gold Digger
|
SCARED MONEY
|
Blushing Promise, 1982
|
Blushing Groom
|
Summertime Promise
|
Triple Bright, 1995
|
Deputy Minister, 1979
|
Vice Regent
|
Mint Copy
|
Finally Found, 1979
|
Lord Durham
|
Bon Debarras
Corrina Corrina's Family Notes
Sire: MR. TRIESTE, dkb/br, 2001. Raced 7 yrs, 39 sts, 15 wins, $605,474. Won Zia Park Distance Championship H, Sunland Park H, Veteran S, San Juan County Commissioners H, San Juan County Commissioner's H, Zia Express S, Kachina S, Downs At Albuquerque H, Albuquerque Derby; 2nd Veterans S, Ruidoso Thoroughbred Derby; 3rd Zia Park Distance Championship H.
Lifetime: 13 crops, 65 foals, 49 rnrs (75%), 33 wnrs (51%), 12 2yo wnrs (18%), 4 sw (6%), 0.81 AEI, 0.73 CI, 8 sale yrlgs, avg $5,475, 0.1 TNA.
In 2023: 1 sw, 2 2yos, 1 2yo rnr, 1 2yo wnr.
1st dam: Scared Money, dkb/br, 2004. Bred by Albert Fried Jr. (N.Y.). Raced 7 yrs, 49 sts, 4 wins, $95,455. Dam of 3 named foals, 3 rnrs, 3 wnrs, 1 sw. ($2,500, 2005 keesep yrlg; $20,000, 2006 texmar 2yo).
2013: Angelafar, b f, by Firejack. Raced 6 yrs, 32 sts, 2 wins, $49,448.
2016: Daddy What If, ch g, by Mr. Trieste. Raced 5 yrs, 40 sts, 5 wins, $107,094.
2019: CORRINA CORRINA, dkb/br f, by Mr. Trieste.
At 3: Won Casino at the Downs Thoroughbred Derby (R), Dine S (R), 2nd New Mexico Breeders' Oaks (R), Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic S (R), Enchantress S (R), 3rd Zia Park Oaks, Petticoat S (R).
At 4: Won Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Classic S (R), Peppers Pride H (R), Carlos Salazar S (R), Overnight S (R), Lincoln S (R), 2nd La Coneja S (R), Russell and Helen Foutz Distaff S (R).
2022: Barren.
Inbreeding: 4SX3D Deputy Minister; 5SX3D Mr. Prospector.
Nicking: MR. TRIESTE w/CARSON CITY mares: 2 foals, 2 strs, 2 wnrs (100%), 0 2yo wnrs (0%), 1 SW (50%), 0 GSW (0%)
Broodmare sire: CARSON CITY, ch, 1987. Sire of 441 dams of 2,435 foals, 1,819 rnrs (75%), 1,366 wnrs (56%), 403 2yo wnrs (17%), 1.37 AEI, 1.28 CI; 170 sw.
2nd dam: Triple Bright, dkb/br, 1995. Bred by Albert Fried Jr. (Ky.). Unraced.