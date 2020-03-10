Week in Photos 3/10/2020

Thumbnails Slideshow Combatant and Joel Rosario win the Santa Anita Handicap (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Bivouac with Glen Boss wins the Newmarket Handicap (G1) at Flemington Racecourse. Mark Gatt Fifty Stars with John Allen wins the Australian Cup (G1) at Flemington Racecourse. Mark Gatt River Boyne and Abel Cedillo win the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Authentic and Drayden Van Dyke win the San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo King Guillermo with Samy Camacho, center in white cap, wins the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs. Joe DiOrio Starship Jubilee and Javier Castellano win the Hillsborough Stakes (G2T) at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Flagstaff and Victor Espinoza win the San Carlos Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Mischevious Alex and Kendrick Carmouche capture the Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos Shedaresthedevil with Joseph Talamo wins the Honeybee Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Outburst (GB) with Javier Castellano, inside, wins the Florida Oaks (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Mind Control and Junior Alvarado win the Tom Fool Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Elsa Lorieul Donna Veloce and Flavien Prat win the Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Trophy Chaser and Paco Lopez, outside, win the Challenger Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Water White with Jorge Vargas Jr. wins the Busher Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta Whitmore and Joseph Talamo win the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Diamond King and Kendrick Carmouche win the Stymie Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta Crimson Frost and Manuel Franco win the Heavenly Prize Invitational Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Warren's Showtime and Jorge Velez win the China Doll Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Carotari with Emisael Jaramillo wins the Silks Run Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Girls Know Best with Edgard Zayas wins the Captiva Island Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Dominga with Shaun Bridgmohan, center, captures the Allen “Black Cat” Lacombe Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Hodges Photography/Jan Brubaker