Week in Photos 3/10/2020

Santa Anita Handicap, San Felipe, Gotham, Frank E. Kilroe, Tampa Bay Derby, & more.

Hronis Racing's Combatant and jockey Joel Rosario, right, outleg Midcourt (Victor Espinoza), left, and Multiplier (Tyler Gaffalione), inside, to win the Grade I, $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Combatant and Joel Rosario win the Santa Anita Handicap (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Bivouac wins the 2020 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington ridden by Glen Boss and trained by James Cummings

Bivouac with Glen Boss wins the Newmarket Handicap (G1) at Flemington Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
Fifty Stars wins the 2020 Australian Cup at Flemington ridden by jockey John Allen and trained by Ben & David Hayes and Tom Dabernig

Fifty Stars with John Allen wins the Australian Cup (G1) at Flemington Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
River Boyne and jockey Abel Cedillo win the G1, $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

River Boyne and Abel Cedillo win the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Authentic and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the G2, $400,000 San Felipe Stakes, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Authentic and Drayden Van Dyke win the San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
King Guillermo wins the 2020 Tampa Bay Derby

King Guillermo with Samy Camacho, center in white cap, wins the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs.

Joe DiOrio
The 22nd Running of The Grade II $225,000 Hillsborough Stakes

Starship Jubilee and Javier Castellano win the Hillsborough Stakes (G2T) at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Flagstaff and jockey Victor Espinoza win the G2, $200,000 San Carlos Stakes, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Flagstaff and Victor Espinoza win the San Carlos Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Mischevious Alex wins the 2020 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct

Mischevious Alex and Kendrick Carmouche capture the Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos
Shedaresthedevil wins 2020 Honeybee Stakes at Oaklawn Park

Shedaresthedevil with Joseph Talamo wins the Honeybee Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
The Grade III $200,000 Florida Oaks: Outburst

Outburst (GB) with Javier Castellano, inside, wins the Florida Oaks (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Mind Control wins the 2020 Tom Fool at Aqueduct

Mind Control and Junior Alvarado win the Tom Fool Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Elsa Lorieul
Donna Veloce and jockey Flavien Prat win the Grade III, $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Donna Veloce and Flavien Prat win the Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
The 29th Running of the Grade III $100,000 Challenger Stakes Trophy Chaser JCA Racing Stable - Owner Juan Avila - Trainer Photo Credit: SV Photography

Trophy Chaser and Paco Lopez, outside, win the Challenger Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Water White wins the 2020 Busher Stakes at Aqueduct

Water White with Jorge Vargas Jr. wins the Busher Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta
Whitmore wins 2020 Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park

Whitmore and Joseph Talamo win the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Diamond King wins the 2020 Stymie Stakes at Aqueduct.

Diamond King and Kendrick Carmouche win the Stymie Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta
Crimson Frost and jockey Manuel Franco win the Heavenly Prize Invitational Stakes March, 8, 2020 at Aqueduct Racetrack

Crimson Frost and Manuel Franco win the Heavenly Prize Invitational Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Warren's Showtime wins the 2020 China Doll Stakes

Warren's Showtime and Jorge Velez win the China Doll Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Carotari wins the 2020 Silks Run Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Carotari with Emisael Jaramillo wins the Silks Run Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Girls Know Best wins the 2020 Captiva Island Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Girls Know Best with Edgard Zayas wins the Captiva Island Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
3/7/2020 - Shaun Bridgmohan (orange cap) aboard Dominga captures the 13th running of the Allen “Black Cat” Lacombe Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds. Hodges Photography / Jan Brubaker

Dominga with Shaun Bridgmohan, center, captures the Allen “Black Cat” Lacombe Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Hodges Photography/Jan Brubaker