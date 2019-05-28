  1. Home
Week in Photos 5/28/2019

Shoemaker Mile, Gamely, Gold Cup at Santa Anita, Monmouth, Triple Bend, & more.

  • 18 Photos
Bolo and jockey Florent Geroux win the Grade I, $500,000 Shoemaker Mile, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Bolo and Florent Geroux win the Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Vasilika and jockey Flavien Prat, left, outleg the field to win the Grade I, $500,000 Gamely Stakes, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Vasilika and Flavien Prat, left, win the Gamely Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Vino Rosso and jockey John Velazquez, right, outgame Gift Box (Joel Rosario) for victory in the Grade I $500,000 The Gold Cup and Santa Anita Monday, May 27, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Vino Rosso and John Velazquez win the Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Almanaar #2 with Joe Bravo riding, holds off the challenge of #7 Synchrony and Trevor McCarthy to win the $200,000 Grade II Monmouth Stakes at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ on Saturday May 25, 2019. Photo By Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO

Almanaar with Joe Bravo, right, wins the Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Air Strike and jockeyNorberto Arroyo, Jr., outside, overpower Cistron (Victor Espinoza), inside, to win the Grade II, $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Air Strike with Norberto Arroyo Jr. wins the Triple Bend Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Little Red Feather Racing's Marckie's Water and jockey Tiago Pereira, center, win the Grade II $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Marckie's Water with Tiago Pereira captures the Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Judy Hicks' My Majestic Rose and jockey Flavien Prat, outside, win the Grade II $200,000 Summertime Oak Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

My Majestic Rose and Flavien Prat win the Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Sunny Ridge #2 with Jose Lezcano riding won the $150,000 Grade III Salvator Mile at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ on Saturday May 25, 2019

Sunny Ridge with Jose Lezcano wins the Salvator Mile Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park.

Ryan Denver/Equi-Photo
Honey Bunny wins the 2019 Winning Colors Stakes at Churchill Downs

Honey Bunny with Tyler Baze wins the Winning Colors Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Grecian Fire, William Antongeorgi III, All American Stakes, G3, Golden Gate Fields, May, 27, 2019

Grecian Fire and William Antongeorgi III win the All American Stakes (G3) at Golden Gate Fields.

Vassar Photography
Eddie Haskell and jockey Kent Desormeaux win the Grade III, $100,000 Daytona Stakes, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

Eddie Haskell and Kent Desormeaux win the Daytona Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Nick Alexander's S Y Sky and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, left, outleg Belvoir Bay (Flavien Prat), right, to win the Grade II, $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

S Y Sky with Drayden Van Dyke captures the Monrovia Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Prendimi #1 with Chris DeCarlo riding won the John J. Reilly Handicap at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ on Saturday May 25, 2019

Prendimi and Christopher DeCarlo win the John J. Reilly Handicap at Monmouth Park.

Joe Labozzetta/Equi-Photo
Beautiful Lover #1 with Joe Bravo riding won the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ on Saturday May 25, 2019.

Beautiful Lover and Joe Bravo win the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Fast Pass wins the Opening Lead Stakes Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Gulfstream Park

Fast Pass and Miguel Vasquez win the Opening Lead Stakes at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Pay Any Price wins the Crystal River Stakes Monday, May 27, 2019 at Gulfstream Park

Pay Any Price and Emisael Jaramillo win the Crystal River Stakes at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Salute the Colonel wins the Home of the Brave Stakes Monday, May 27, 2019 at Gulfstream Park

Salute the Colonel and Jairo Rendon win the Home of the Brave Stakes at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

Coglianese Photos/Ryan Thompson
Trenchtown Cat wins the 2019 Ana T. Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Trenchtown Cat with Miguel Vasquez wins the Ana T. Stakes at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

Coglianese Photos/Ryan Thompson