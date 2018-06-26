The Week in Photos 6/26/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Poet's Word (IRE) with James Doyle, right, captures the Prince of Wales Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Accidental Agent (GB) with Charles Bishop, in orange cap, wins the Queen Anne Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Merchant Navy (AUS) and Ryan Moore, middle in purple cap, win the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Without Parole (GB) and Frankie Dettori win the St. James’s Palace Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Blue Point (IRE) with William Buick, left, capture the King's Stand Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley lpha Centauri (IRE) with Colm O’Donoghue wins the Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Eqtidaar (IRE) and Jim Crowley win the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Zuzanna Lupa Stradivarius (IRE) and Frankie Dettori capture the Gold Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Old Persian (GB) with William Buick wins the King Edward VII Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Crystal Ocean (GB) and Ryan Moore win the Hardwicke Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Magic Wand (IRE) with Ryan Moore wins the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Kew Gardens (IRE) and Ryan Moore win the Queens Vase (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Aljazzi (GB) with William Buick wins the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Signora Cabello (IRE) and Oisin Murphy, second from right in white and orange cap, win the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Calyx (GB) and Frankie Dettori win the Coventry Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Shang Shang Shang with Joel Rosario wins the Norfolk Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley American Anthem with Mike Smith, outside in red and yellow silks, wins the San Carlos Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Storm the Hill and Rafael Bejarano win the Wilshire Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Hotshot Anna with Harry Hernandez wins the Chicago Handicap (G3) at Arlington International Racecourse. Coady Photography Expert Eye (GB) and James McDonald capture the Jersey Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Hunting Horn (IRE) with Ryan Moore wins the Hampton Court Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Main Edition (IRE) with James Doyle, right, wins the Albany Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Shahroze (IRE) under Jockey Alan Garcia captures the Singspiel Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Mikki Rocket, left, wins the Takarazuka Kinen (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Sniper Kitten with Tyler Gaffalione, right, wins the Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury Park. Coady Photography Settle For Bay (FR) and Billy Lee win the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Dash of Spice with Silvestre De Sousa captures the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley I'm Betty G with Tyler Gaffalione wins the Lady Canterbury Stakes at Canterbury Park. Coady Photography Arthur Kitt (GB) and Richard Kingscote win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot Racecourse. Mathea Kelley Mocito Rojo with Filemon Rodriguez wins the Evangeline Mile Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography My Bariley with Hugo Sanchez, outside in black cap, wins the Mystic Lake Mile Stakes at Canterbury Park. Coady Photography Aztec Sense with Paco Lopez captures the Turning For Home Starter Handicap at Parx Racing. Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO