  4. The Week in Photos 6/26/2018

Prince of Wales's, Queen Anne, Diamond Jubilee, St. James's Palace, and more.

Poet's Word; James Doyle; win the G1 Prince of Wales Stakes; Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-20-18

Poet's Word (IRE) with James Doyle, right, captures the Prince of Wales Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Accidental Agent with jockey Charles Bishop win the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot UK, June 19, 2018.

Accidental Agent (GB) with Charles Bishop, in orange cap, wins the Queen Anne Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Merchant Navy; Ryan Moore win the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes; Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-23-18

Merchant Navy (AUS) and Ryan Moore, middle in purple cap, win the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Without Parole, Frankie Dettori win the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-19-18

Without Parole (GB) and Frankie Dettori win the St. James’s Palace Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Blue Point, William Buick win the G1 Kings Stand Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot UK, 6/19/18

Blue Point (IRE) with William Buick, left, capture the King's Stand Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Alpha Centauri; Colm O’Donoghue; win the G1 Coronation Stakes; Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-22-18

lpha Centauri (IRE) with Colm O’Donoghue wins the Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Eqtidaar, Jim Crowley win the G1 Commonwealth Cup, Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-21-18; Photo by Zuzanna Lupa

Eqtidaar (IRE) and Jim Crowley win the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Zuzanna Lupa
Stradivarius, Frankie Dettori, win th G1 Gold Cup, Royal Ascot,, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-21-18, Photo by Mathea Kelley

Stradivarius (IRE) and Frankie Dettori capture the Gold Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Old Persian; William Buick; win the G2 King Edward VII Stakes; Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-22-18

Old Persian (GB) with William Buick wins the King Edward VII Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Crystal Ocean, Ryan Moore win the G2 Hardwicke Stakes, Royal Ascot,, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-23-18

Crystal Ocean (GB) and Ryan Moore win the Hardwicke Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Magic Wand, Ryan Moore, win the Ribblesdale Stakes, Royal Ascot,, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-21-18

Magic Wand (IRE) with Ryan Moore wins the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Kew Gardens, Ryan Moore, win the 2018 G2 Queens Vase, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-20-18

Kew Gardens (IRE) and Ryan Moore win the Queens Vase (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Aljazzi, William Buick win the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, June 20, 2018.

Aljazzi (GB) with William Buick wins the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Signora Cabello, Oisin Murphy win the G2 Queen Mary Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-20-18

Signora Cabello (IRE) and Oisin Murphy, second from right in white and orange cap, win the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Calyx and Frankie Dettori win the G2 Coventry Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot UK, 6/19/18

Calyx (GB) and Frankie Dettori win the Coventry Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Shang Shang Shang, Joel Rosario, win the G2 Norfolk Stakes, Royal Ascot,, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-21-18

Shang Shang Shang with Joel Rosario wins the Norfolk Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
American Anthem and jockey Mike Smith, outside, overpower St. Joe Bay (Tyler Baze), inside, to win the $250,000 San Carlos Stakes, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

American Anthem with Mike Smith, outside in red and yellow silks, wins the San Carlos Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Storm the Hill and jockey Rafael Bejarano win the Grade 3 Wilshire Stakes Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Storm the Hill and Rafael Bejarano win the Wilshire Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Hotshot Anna wins Chicago Handicap at Arlington Park Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Hotshot Anna with Harry Hernandez wins the Chicago Handicap (G3) at Arlington International Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Expert Eye, James McDonald, win the G3 Jersey Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-20-18

Expert Eye (GB) and James McDonald capture the Jersey Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Hunting Horn, Ryan Moore, win the G3 Hampton Court Stakes, Royal Ascot,, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-21-18

Hunting Horn (IRE) with Ryan Moore wins the Hampton Court Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Main Edition, James Doyle win the G3 Albany Stakes, Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-21-18

Main Edition (IRE) with James Doyle, right, wins the Albany Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Shahroze, under Jockey Alan Garcia, capture the $125,000 Singspiel Stakes over the E.P.Taylor turf course at Woodbine Racetrack. Toronto, Ontario.

Shahroze (IRE) under Jockey Alan Garcia captures the Singspiel Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Mikki Rocket wins the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin Racecourse Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Mikki Rocket, left, wins the Takarazuka Kinen (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Sniper Kitten wins the Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury Park Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Sniper Kitten with Tyler Gaffalione, right, wins the Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury Park.

Coady Photography
Settle For Bay (FR), WJ Lee win the Royal Hunt Cup, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-20-18, Photo by Mathea Kelley

Settle For Bay (FR) and Billy Lee win the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Dash of Spice, Silvestre De Sousa,win the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes; Royal Ascot; Ascot Race Course; Ascot; UK; 6-22-18

Dash of Spice with Silvestre De Sousa captures the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
I'm Betty G wins the Lady Canterbury Stakes at Canterbury Park Saturday, June 23, 2018.

I'm Betty G with Tyler Gaffalione wins the Lady Canterbury Stakes at Canterbury Park.

Coady Photography
Arthur Kitt, Richard Kingscote win the Chesham Stakes, Royal Ascot, Ascot Race Course, Ascot, UK, 6-21-18

Arthur Kitt (GB) and Richard Kingscote win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley
Mocito Rojo wins the Evangeline Mile Stakes Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mocito Rojo with Filemon Rodriguez wins the Evangeline Mile Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
My Bariley wins the Mystic Lake Mile Stakes at Canterbury Park Saturday, June 23, 2018.

My Bariley with Hugo Sanchez, outside in black cap, wins the Mystic Lake Mile Stakes at Canterbury Park.

Coady Photography
Aztec Sense #2 with Paco Lopez riding won the $100,000 Turning For Home Starter Handicap Stakes at Parx Racing Bensalem, Pennsylvania on June 23, 2018. Today marks the 10th Anniversary of the Turning For Home program.

Aztec Sense with Paco Lopez captures the Turning For Home Starter Handicap at Parx Racing.

Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO