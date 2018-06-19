The Week in Photos 6/22/2018

  1. Home
Justify parades at Churchill Downs, Stephen Foster Handicap, Fleur de Lis and more.

Justify parades at Churchill Downs June 16, 2018 Churchill in Louisville, Kentucky.

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes and trainer Bob Baffert lead Justify in the paddock of Churchill Downs.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify parades at Churchill Downs June 16, 2018 Churchill in Louisville, Kentucky.

Justify's 2018 Triple Crown sign in the Churchill Downs saddling paddock.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify parades at Churchill Downs June 16, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Connections pose for a photo with Justify in the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify parades at Churchill Downs June 16, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bob Baffert with his wife Jill share a moment with WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden in the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify parades at Churchill Downs June 16, 2018 Churchill in Louisville, Kentucky.

Justify's connections pose with their spoils from the Triple Crown.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Pavel with Mario Gutierrez wins Stephen Foster (G1) Jan. 16, 2016 Churchill in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pavel with Mario Gutierrez wins the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Blue Prize and Jose Ortiz winning the Fleur De Lis Handicap at Churchill Downs on June 16, 2018.

Blue Prize (ARG) and Jose Ortiz capture the Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Ryan Thompson
Ollie's Candy and jockey Kent Desormeaux win the Grade II, $200,000 Summertime Oaks, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Ollie's Candy with Kent Desormeaux captures the Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
King Zachary and Robby Albarado winning the Matt Winn at Churchill Downs on June 16, 2018.

King Zachary and Robby Albarado win the Matt Winn Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Ryan Thompson
Beyond Blame and Florent Geroux winning the Regret Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 16, 2018.

Beyond Blame and Florent Geroux win the Regret Stakes (G3T) at Churchill Downs.

Ryan Thompson
Gamble's Ghost under Jockey Eurico Da Silva, capture the $100,000 Trillium Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack for owner Ivan Dalos and trainer Josie Carroll. Toronto, Ontario.

Gamble's Ghost with Eurico Da Silva wins the Trillium Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Oscar Performance wins the Poker Stakes at Belmont Park June 17, 2018.

Oscar Performance and Jose Ortiz capture the Poker Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Prix de Diane, won by Laurens, ridden by PJ Mcdonald and trained by K.Burke

Laurens (FR) with Patrick McDonald, inside in red and white cap, wins the Prix de Diane Longines (G1) at Chantilly Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Supreme Aura #2 with Joe Bravo riding won the $100,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Sunday June 17, 2018. Second was #7 Roaming Union with Albin Jiminez.

Supreme Aura with Joe Bravo, left in green and white cap, wins the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Bitacora wins 2018 Ginger Punch Stakes

Bitacora with Tyler Gaffalione, middle in black cap, captures the Ginger Punch Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
River Boyne and jockey Flavien Prat win the $100,000 Rainbow Stakes, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

River Boyne (IRE) and Flavien Prat win the Rainbow Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Strollin the Bayou wins 2018 Purple Violet Stakes at Arlington Park June 16, 2018.

Strollin the Bayou with Carlos Marquez Jr. wins the Purple Violet Stakes at Arlington International Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Chief Oakie Dokie wins 2018 Springfield Stakes at Arlington Park June 16, 2018.

Chief Oakie Dokie and Carlos Marquez Jr., right in black cap, capture the Springfield Stakes at Arlington International Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Top Quality wins the Strawberry Morn on 06/16/18 with rider Aaron Gryder at Hasings.

Top Quality with Aaron Gryder wins the Strawberry Morn Handicap at Hastings Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Chalon with Paco Lopez riding won the Regret Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Sunday June 17, 2018.

Chalon and Paco Lopez capture the Regret Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Chublicious with Antonio Gallardo riding won the Mr. Prospector Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Sunday June 17, 2018.

Chublicious with Antonio Gallardo wins the Mr. Prospector Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Split Time wins 2018 Alma North Stakes at Laurel Park June 16, 2018.

Split Time with Horacio Karamanos captures the Alma North Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue Photography
Bombard and jockey Flavien Prat win the $80,000 Siren Lure Stakes at Santa Anita June 17, 2018.

Bombard and Flavien Prat win the Siren Lure Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo