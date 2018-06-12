The Week in Photos 6/12/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) at Belmont Park. See Belmont Stakes Slideshow Skip Dickstein Spring Quality and Edgar Prado capture the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park. Nicole Marie Bee Jersey and Ricardo Santana Jr., right, win the Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) at Belmont Park. Ryan Thompson Abel Tasman with Mike Smith wins the Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Dave W. Harmon A Raving Beauty (GER) with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Longines Just a Game Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park. Skip Dickstein Monomoy Girl with Florent Geroux wins the Acorn Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Anne M. Eberhardt Monomoy Girl gets a hug from Florent Geroux after winning the Acorn Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Anne M. Eberhardt Still Having Fun with Joel Rosario wins the Woody Stephens Stakes Presented by Mohegan Sun (G2) at Belmont Park. Chad B. Harmon Hoppertunity and Flavien Prat win the Brooklyn Invitiational Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park. Adrianna Lynch Imperial Hint with Javier Castellano, right in orange cap, holds off Whitmore to win the True North Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park. Rick Samuels Call To Mind and Javier Castellano, right, capture the Belmont Gold Cup Invitational Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park. Ryan Thompson Fourstar Crook and Irad Ortiz Jr., in pink cap, win the New York Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2T) at Belmont Park. Ryan Thompson Disco Partner with Irad Ortiz Jr., outside in green cap, wins the Jaipur Invitational Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park. Skip Dickstein Paved and Gary Stevens win the Honeymoon Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo La Sardane (FR) and Flavien Prat win the Intercontinental Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Zoe Metz La Signare (FR) with Joel Rosario, inside, wins the Wonder Again Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Stakes. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Lewis Bay and Irad Ortiz Jr. win the Bed o' Roses Invitational Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park. Rick Samuels Draft Pick with Joseph Talamo wins the Affirmed Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Lovely Bernadette and Corey Lanerie, in yellow and blue cap, win the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3T) at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography Code Warrior with Luis Contreras captures the Hendrie Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Satono Arthur (JPN) with Keita Tosaki wins the Epsom Cup (G3) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Dixie Moon with Eurico Da Silva captures the Woodine Oaks Presented by Budweiser at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Our Braintrust and Javier Castellano win the Tremont Stakes at Belmont Park. Rick Samuels Telekinesis and Patrick Husbands capture the Plate Trial Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Road to Victory and Gary Boulanger win the Alywow Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Christian C with Julio Felix wins the Black Tie Affair Handicap at Arlington International Racecourse. Coady Photography Dreamofjean E. and Christopher Emigh win the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap at Arlington International Racecourse. Coady Photography Altissimo with Christian Pilares captures the Sydney Gendelman Memorial Handicap at Belterra Park. Coady Photography Lift Up with Mario Pino wins the Miss Liberty Stakes at Monmouth Park. Ryan Denver/Equi-Photo