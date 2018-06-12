  1. Home
The Week in Photos 6/12/2018

Belmont Stakes, Met Mile, Manhattan, Ogden Phipps, Acorn, Just a Game and more.

  • 29 Photos
Justify with Jockey Mike Smith holds off the field to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes

Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) at Belmont Park.

Skip Dickstein
Spring Quality wins The Woodford Reserve Manhattan at Belmont Park June 9th, 2018, jockey Edgar Prado up

Spring Quality and Edgar Prado capture the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park.

Nicole Marie
Bee Jersey and Ricardo Santana, Jr. winning The Runhappy Metropolitan at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Bee Jersey and Ricardo Santana Jr., right, win the Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) at Belmont Park.

Ryan Thompson
Abel Tasman with jockey Mike Smith wins the 88th running of The Grade 1 Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park Saturday June 9, 2018

Abel Tasman with Mike Smith wins the Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Dave W. Harmon
A Raving Beauty with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the 25th running of The Longines Just A Game (GI) at Belmont Park Saturday June 9, 2018 in Elmont, N.Y

A Raving Beauty (GER) with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Longines Just a Game Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park.

Skip Dickstein
Monomoy Girl with Florent Geroux wins the Acorn (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Monomoy Girl with Florent Geroux wins the Acorn Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Monomoy Girl gets a hug from Florent Geroux after winning the Acorn Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Still Having Fun with Joel Rosario win the 34th Running of the Woody Stephens (GI) at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018. Photo By: Chad B. Harmon

Still Having Fun with Joel Rosario wins the Woody Stephens Stakes Presented by Mohegan Sun (G2) at Belmont Park.

Chad B. Harmon
Hoppertunity, with Flavien Prat up, win the Brooklyn Invitiational on Belmont Stakes Day

Hoppertunity and Flavien Prat win the Brooklyn Invitiational Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park.

Adrianna Lynch
(June 8, 2018) Imperial Hint, orange cap, holds off Whitmore, to win the Gr.2 True North at Belmont...

Imperial Hint with Javier Castellano, right in orange cap, holds off Whitmore to win the True North Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park.

Rick Samuels
Call To Mind and Javier Castellano winning the Belmont Gold Cup Invitational at Belmont Park on June 8, 2018.

Call To Mind and Javier Castellano, right, capture the Belmont Gold Cup Invitational Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park.

Ryan Thompson
Fourstar Crook and Irad Ortiz Jr. winning the New York Stakes at Belmont Park on June 8, 2018.

Fourstar Crook and Irad Ortiz Jr., in pink cap, win the New York Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2T) at Belmont Park.

Ryan Thompson
Disco Partner rolls up the outside to win the 35th running of the Jaipur Invitational S. (GII) at Belmont Park Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Elmont, N.Y.

Disco Partner with Irad Ortiz Jr., outside in green cap, wins the Jaipur Invitational Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park.

Skip Dickstein
Paved and jockey Gary Stevens win the G2 $200,000 Honeymoon Stakes Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Paved and Gary Stevens win the Honeymoon Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
La Sardane wins the 2018 Intercontinental Stakes

La Sardane (FR) and Flavien Prat win the Intercontinental Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Zoe Metz
La Signare wins the 2018 Wonder Again Stakes

La Signare (FR) with Joel Rosario, inside, wins the Wonder Again Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Stakes.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
(June 8, 2018) Lewis Bay and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., react to their win in the Gr.3 Bed O' Roses Invitational at Belmont...

Lewis Bay and Irad Ortiz Jr. win the Bed o' Roses Invitational Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park.

Rick Samuels
Draft Pick wins the 2018 Affirmed Stakes

Draft Pick with Joseph Talamo wins the Affirmed Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Lovely Bernadette wins the 2018 Old Forester Mint Julep

Lovely Bernadette and Corey Lanerie, in yellow and blue cap, win the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3T) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Code Warrior under Jockey Luis Contreras, capture the Hendrie Stakes at Woodbine for owner Zilli Racing Stables and trainer Michael De Paulo in Toronto, Ontario.

Code Warrior with Luis Contreras captures the Hendrie Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Satono Arthur (JPN) with Keita Tosaki wins the Epsom Cup (G3) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Satono Arthur (JPN) with Keita Tosaki wins the Epsom Cup (G3) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Dixie Moon under Jockey Eurico Da Silva (yellow black cap) capture the Woodine Oaks for owner Sean and Dorothy Fitzhenry and trainer Catherine Day Phillips

Dixie Moon with Eurico Da Silva captures the Woodine Oaks Presented by Budweiser at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
(June 8, 2018) Our Braintrust, Javier Castellano up, wins the 121st running of the Tremont Stakes at Belmont...

Our Braintrust and Javier Castellano win the Tremont Stakes at Belmont Park.

Rick Samuels
Telekinesis under Jockey Patrick Husbands captures the Plate Trial stakes for owner Stonestreet Stables LLC and trainer Mark Casse

Telekinesis and Patrick Husbands capture the Plate Trial Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Alywow Stakes.Road to Victory under jockey Gary Boulanger captures the Alywow Stakes for owner Gary Barber and John C. Oxley and trainer Mark Casse at Woodbine Racetrack SAturday, June 9, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario.

Road to Victory and Gary Boulanger win the Alywow Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Christian C wins 2018 Black Tie Affair Handicap at Arlington Park June 9, 2018.

Christian C with Julio Felix wins the Black Tie Affair Handicap at Arlington International Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Dreamofjean E. wins the 2018 Mike Spellman Memorial

Dreamofjean E. and Christopher Emigh win the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap at Arlington International Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Altissimo wins the 2018 Sydney Gendelman Memorial

Altissimo with Christian Pilares captures the Sydney Gendelman Memorial Handicap at Belterra Park.

Coady Photography
Lift Up #4 with Mario Pino riding won the Miss Liberty Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday June 9, 2018. Second was #5 Viva Vegas and Carlos Hernandez

Lift Up with Mario Pino wins the Miss Liberty Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Ryan Denver/Equi-Photo