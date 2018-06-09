  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. Justify wins the Belmont Stakes

Justify wins the Belmont Stakes

Justify 13th Triple Crown Winner after Belmont victory

  • 26 Photos
Justify with Mike Smith just after coming onto the track before winning the 150th Running of the Belmont Stakes (GI) at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Justify with Mike Smith before the running of the Belmont Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. 

Chad B. Harmon
The start of the 150th Running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018

The start of the Belmont Stakes (G1).

Chad B. Harmon
The break. Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Starting gate of the Belmont Stakes (G1).

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Justify is in the lead.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify and Mike Smith head down the stretch in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Justify and Mike Smith head down the stretch.

Ryan Thompson
Justify wins The Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9th 2018, jockey Mike Smith up

The final turn of the Belmont Stakes.

Nicole Marie
Justify and Mike Smith turn for home leading the field in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Justify with Mike Smith turns for home.

Ryan Thompson
Justify and Mike Smith heading down the stretch in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Justify and Mike Smith are leading the field.

Ryan Thompson
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1)

Justify with Mike Smith pulls away from others.

Dave W. Harmon
(June 9, 2018) Justify, Mike Smith up, wins the 150th Belmont Stakes, and becomes the 13th Triple Crown winner

Justify with Mike Smith up wins the 150th Belmont Stakes (G1).

Rick Samuels
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Justify becomes the 13th Triple Crown winner.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with jockey Mike Smith wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes and the coveted Triple Crown of Thoroughbred race at Belmont Park Saturday June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y.

Jusify and Mike Smith crossing the wire.

Skip Dickstein
Justify and Mike Smith celebrate after winning the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Mike Smith celebrates after winning the Belmont Stakes.

Ryan Thompson
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Mike Smith waves at the crowd.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Jockey Mike Smith congratulates Elliott Walden after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes

Elliott Walden congratulates Mike Smith.

Skip Dickstein
Justify with Jockey Mike Smith holds off the field to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes

Mike Smith is greeted by Bob Baffert.

Skip Dickstein
Justify and Mike Smith celebrate after winning the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Justify and Mike Smith parade on the track before the winner's circle.

Ryan Thompson
Jockey Mike Smith jubilant after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes

Mike Smith celebrates by tossing carnations.

Skip Dickstein
(June 9, 2018) Mike Smith reacts to the crowd on his way to the winners' circle... © Rick Samuels/The Blood-Horse

Mike Smith reacts to the crowd.

Rick Samuels
Teo Ah Khing leads in Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2034 Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Teo Ah Khing leads in Justify to the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Bob Baffert and Kenny Troutt in the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1) Morning scenes on June 9, 2018 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Connections in the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Belmont Stakes (G1)

Mike Smith is holding the Belmont Stakes trophy.

Dave W. Harmon
Connections and trainer surround jockey Mike Smith after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes

Mike Smith, Bob Baffert and his son Bode are holding the Belmont Stakes trophy while Teo Ah Khing, left, and Kenny Troutt look on.

Skip Dickstein
Connections and trainer surround jockey Mike Smith after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes

Winning connections hold the Triple Crown Trophy.

Skip Dickstein
Justify wins The Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9th 2018, jockey Mike Smith up

Justify is covered with the 13th Triple Crown winner's sheet.

Nicole Marie