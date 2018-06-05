  1. Home
  4. The Week in Photos 6/5/2018

The Week in Photos 6/5/2018

Beholder Mile, Penn Mile, Caribou Club, Aristides, Pennine Ridge, Melair, and more.

Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella and jockey Mike Smith win the G1 $400,000 Beholder Mile Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA

Unique Bella and Mike Smith win the Beholder Mile Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Caribou Club under Jockey Gary Boulanger, capture the 2018 Connaught Cup for owners Glen Hill Farm and trainer Tom Proctor

Caribou Club with Gary Boulanger captures the Connaught Cup (G2T) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Hawkish, Manuel Franco, Penn Mile Stakes, G2T,$500,000, Penn National Race Course, June 2, 2018

Hawkish and Manuel Franco win the Penn Mile Stakes (G2T) at Penn National Race Course.

B & D Photography
Catholic Boy wins the 2018 Pennine Ridge Stakes

Catholic Boy with Javier Castellano wins the Pennine Ridge Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Chief Cicatriz wins the 2018 Aristides Stakes

Chief Cicatriz with James Graham wins the Aristides Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
EPSOM RACECOURSE 02/06/2018 The Investec Derby. Masar ridden by William Buick wins from Dee Ex Bee ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, Roaring Lion ridden by Oisin Murphy and Saxon Warrior ridden by Ryan Moore. Photo Andy Watts / Racingfotos.com THIS IMAGE IS SOURCED FROM AND MUST BE BYLINED "RACINGFOTOS.COM"

Masar (IRE) with William Buick captures the Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom Racecourse.

Racingfotos.com
CRACKSMAN (left) ridden by Frankie Dettori catches Salouen in The Investec Coronation Cup (Group 1) at Epsom 1/6/18 Photo Ian Headington / Racingfotos.com THIS IMAGE IS SOURCED FROM AND MUST BE BYLINED "RACINGFOTOS.COM"

Cracksman (GB) with Frankie Dettori, left, wins the Investec Coronation Cup (G1) at Epsom Racecourse.

Racingfotos.com
Forever Together and Donnacha O'Brien win the Investec Oaks from Wild Illusion at Epsom. 1/6/2018 Pic Steve Davies/Racingfotos.com THIS IMAGE IS SOURCED FROM AND MUST BE BYLINED "RACINGFOTOS.COM"

Forever Together (IRE) and Donnacha O'Brien win the Investec Oaks (G1) at Epsom Racecourse.

Racingfotos.com
Study Of Man wins the Prix du Jockey Club (G1) at Chantilly Racecourse.

Study Of Man wins the Prix du Jockey Club (G1) at Chantilly Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Waldgeist, Pierre-Charles Boudot, Grand Prix de Chantilly, G2, Chantilly Racecourse, June 3, 2018

Waldgeist and Pierre-Charles Boudot capture the Grand Prix de Chantilly (G2) at Chantilly Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Mozu Ascot and Christophe Lemaire win the Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo Racecourse.

Mozu Ascot and Christophe Lemaire win the Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Loving Lynda wins the 2018 Melair Stakes

Loving Lynda with Geovanni Franco wins the Melair Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Take the One O One and jockey Joseph Talamo win the $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Take the One O One and Joseph Talamo win the Snow Chief Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Oak Bluffs wins the 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Cup

Oak Bluffs with Paco Lopez wins the Pennsylvania Governor's Cup Stakes at Penn National Race Course.

B & D Photography
Got Storm wins 2018 Penn Oaks at Penn National Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Got Storm with Tyler Gaffalione, in white cap, wins the Penn Oaks at Penn National Race Course.

B & D Photography
Pink Lloyd wins the 2018 Achievement Stakes

Pink Lloyd and Eurico Da Silva capture the Achievement Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Smooth B wins 2018 Danzig Stakes at Penn National Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Smooth B with Jose Lezcano wins the Danzig Stakes at Penn National Race Course.

B & D Photography
Morticia, Jose Lezcano, Penn Ladies Dash Stakes, $100,000, Penn National Race Course, June 2, 2018

Morticia and Jose Lezcano capture the Penn Laides Dash Stakes at Penn National Race Course.

B & D Photography
Curlin's Approval wins 2018 Ana T. Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Curlin's Approval with Tyler Gaffalione wins the Ana T. Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photo/Leslie Martin
Causeforcommotion and jockey Geovanni Franco win the $80,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Causeforcommotion and Geovanni Franco win the Possibly Perfect Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Lipstick City wins the 2018 Christmas Past Stakes

Lipstick City with Miguel Vasquez wins the Christmas Past Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Pay Any Price wins 2018 Crystal River Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Pay Any Price and Edgard Zayas win the Crystal River Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Devileye wins the Addison Cammack Memorial Handicap at Arlington Park Saturday, June 2nd, 2018.

Devileye with Carlos Marquez Jr. wins the Addison Cammack Memorial Handicap at Arlington Park.

Coady Photography
Puntsville wins 2018 Isaac Murphy Handicap at Arlington Park Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Puntsville and Carlos Marquez Jr. capture the Isaac Murphy Handicap at Arlington Park.

Coady Photography
True Cinder wins 2018 Michael G. Mackey Memorial Angenora Stakes at Thistledown Saturday, June 2, 2018.

True Cinder wins the Michael G. Mackey Memorial Angenora Stakes at Thistledown.

JJ Zamaiko Photography