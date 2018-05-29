The Week in Photos 5/29/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Accelerate and Victor Espinoza win the Gold Cup (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Hunt (IRE) with Flavien Prat wins the Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Sophie P and Kent Desormeaux, left, battle Madame Stripes and Rafael Bejarano, right, to win the Gamely Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Money Multiplier with Joe Bravo wins the Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park. Bill Denver/Equi-Photo Belvoir Bay with Victor Espinoza wins the Monrovia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Itsinthepost and Julien Leparoux capture the Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Page McKenney with Horacio Karamonanos wins the Salvator Mile Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park. Bill Denver/Equi-Photo Shotgun Kowboy and Luis Quinonez capture the Lone Star Park Handicap (G3) at Lone Star Park. Dustin Orona Photography Ezmosh with Jose Valdivia Jr. wins the Arlington Classic Stakes (G3T) at Arlington Park. Coady Photography Miss Kentucky with Brian Hernandez Jr., center in white cap, captures the Winning Colors Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography Marley's Freedom with Drayden Van Dyke wins the Desert Stormer Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo The Lieutenant and Tyler Conner win the All American Stakes (G3) at Golden Gate Fields. Shane Micheli/Vassar Photography Wagnerian (JPN) wins the Japanese Derby (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Holiday Disguise with Irad Ortiz Jr., outside, wins the Critical Eye Stakes at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher Diversify with Jose Ortiz, inside in green cap, captures the Commentator Stakes at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Annette Jasko Analyze the Odds and Junior Alvarado win the Mike Lee Stakes at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Annette Jasko Midnight Disguise and Jose Ortiz win the Bouwerie Stakes at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Feeling Bossy with Irad Ortiz Jr. captures the Mount Vernon Stakes at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos Offering Plan and Javier Castellano win the Kingston Stakes at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Soi Phet with Alonso Quinonez, right in yellow and orange cap, wins the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Cordiality and Gary Stevens win the Fran's Valentine Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Social Misfit with Timothy Thornton, outside in white cap, wins the Louisiana Legends Classic Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography Dark Artist and Trevor McCarthy, right in white cap, capture the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park. Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO Double Star and Jose Guerrero win the Louisiana Legends Cheval Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography Mr. Al's Gal with Diego Saenz wins the Louisiana Legends Distaff Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography Ours to Run and Roberto Morales capture the Louisiana Legends Mademoiselle Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography Testing One Two and Diego Saenz capture the Louisiana Legends Soiree Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography Missap with Dean Sarvis wins the Green Carpet Stakes at Belterra Park. Coady Photography Monte Man and Gerard Melancon win the Louisiana Legends Sprint Stakes at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography Trust Factor with Colby Hernandez wins the Louisiana Legends Turf at Evangeline Downs. Coady Photography