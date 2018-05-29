The Week in Photos 5/29/2018

  1. Home
Gold Cup, Shoemaker Mile, Gamely, Monrovia, Charles Whittingham, Monmouth, and more.

Hronis Racing's Accelerate and jockey Victor Espinoza win the G1 $500,000 The Gold Cup at Santa Anita Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Accelerate and Victor Espinoza win the Gold Cup (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Michael House's Hunt and jockey Flavien Prat win the Grade I $400,000 Shoemaker Mile Monday, May 28, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Hunt (IRE) with Flavien Prat wins the Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
DP Racing's Sophie P and jockey Kent Desormeaux, left, battle Madame Stripes (Rafael Bejarano), right, to win the G1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Sophie P and Kent Desormeaux, left, battle Madame Stripes and Rafael Bejarano, right, to win the Gamely Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.  

Benoit Photo
Money Multiplier with Joe Bravo riding won the $200,000 Grade II Monmouth Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday May 26, 2018.

Money Multiplier with Joe Bravo wins the Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Belvoir Bay wins the 2018 Monrovia Stakes

Belvoir Bay with Victor Espinoza wins the Monrovia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Itsinthepost and jockey Julien Leparoux win the G2, $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Itsinthepost and Julien Leparoux capture the Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Page McKenney with Horacio Karamonanos riding won the $100,000 Grade III Salvator Mile at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday May 26, 2018.

Page McKenney with Horacio Karamonanos wins the Salvator Mile Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/Equi-Photo
Shotgun Kowboy wins the 2018 Lone Star Park Handicap" credit="Dustin Orona Photography"]Shotgun Kowboy wins the 2018 Lone Star Park Handicap

Shotgun Kowboy and Luis Quinonez capture the Lone Star Park Handicap (G3) at Lone Star Park.

Dustin Orona Photography
Ezmosh wins the 2018 Arlington Classic

Ezmosh with Jose Valdivia Jr. wins the Arlington Classic Stakes (G3T) at Arlington Park.

Coady Photography
Miss Kentucky wins the 2018 Winning Colors Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Miss Kentucky with Brian Hernandez Jr., center in white cap, captures the Winning Colors Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Marley's Freedom wins the 2018 Desert Stormer Stakes (G3)

Marley's Freedom with Drayden Van Dyke wins the Desert Stormer Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
The Lieutenant with jockey Tyler Conner win the All American (Grade III) 100,000 Guaranteed with a time of 1:36.60. Trained by Michael W. McCarthy. Photo Credit: Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography Shane Micheli Vassar Photography

The Lieutenant and Tyler Conner win the All American Stakes (G3) at Golden Gate Fields.

Shane Micheli/Vassar Photography
Wagnerian (JPN) wins the 2018 Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby)

Wagnerian (JPN) wins the Japanese Derby (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Holiday Disguise wins the 2018 Critical Eye Stakes

Holiday Disguise with Irad Ortiz Jr., outside, wins the Critical Eye Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher
Diversify wins the 2018 Commentator Stakes at Belmont Park.

Diversify with Jose Ortiz, inside in green cap, captures the Commentator Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Annette Jasko
Analyze the Odds wins the 2018 Mike Lee Stakes at Belmont Park.

Analyze the Odds and Junior Alvarado win the Mike Lee Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Annette Jasko
Midnight Disguise wins the 2018 Bouwerie Stakes at Belmont Park.

Midnight Disguise and Jose Ortiz win the Bouwerie Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Feeling Bossy wins the 2018 Mount Vernon Stakes

Feeling Bossy with Irad Ortiz Jr. captures the Mount Vernon Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Offering Plan wins 2018 Kingston Stakes at Belmont Park.

Offering Plan and Javier Castellano win the Kingston Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Soi Phet wins the 2018 Crystal Water Stakes

Soi Phet with Alonso Quinonez, right in yellow and orange cap, wins the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Cordiality and jockey Gary Stevens win the $100,000 Fran's Valentine Stakes, Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA

Cordiality and Gary Stevens win the Fran's Valentine Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Social Misfit wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Classic Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Social Misfit with Timothy Thornton, outside in white cap, wins the Louisiana Legends Classic Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
Dark Artist (rail) with Trevor McCarthy riding won the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday May 26, 2018.

Dark Artist and Trevor McCarthy, right in white cap, capture the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO
Double Star wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Cheval Stakes

Double Star and Jose Guerrero win the Louisiana Legends Cheval Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
Mr. Al's Gal wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Distaff Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Mr. Al's Gal with Diego Saenz wins the Louisiana Legends Distaff Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
Ours to Run wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Mademoiselle

Ours to Run and Roberto Morales capture the Louisiana Legends Mademoiselle Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
Testing One Two wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Soiree Stakes at Evangeline Downs May 26th.

Testing One Two and Diego Saenz capture the Louisiana Legends Soiree Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
Missap wins the 2018 Green Carpet Stakes

Missap with Dean Sarvis wins the Green Carpet Stakes at Belterra Park.

Coady Photography
Monte Man wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Sprint Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Monte Man and Gerard Melancon win the Louisiana Legends Sprint Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography
Trust Factor wins the 2018 Louisiana Legends Turf

Trust Factor with Colby Hernandez wins the Louisiana Legends Turf at Evangeline Downs.

Coady Photography