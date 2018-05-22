The Week in Photos 5/20/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, wins the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course. See Preakness Stakes Slideshow Skip Dickstein Red Ruby with Paco Lopez captures the 93rd Running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) at Pimlico Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Irish War Cry with Jose Ortiz, right in maroon cap, on his way to win the 48th running of the Pimlico Special Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course. Rick Samuels Fire Away and Manuel Franco win the Dixie Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course. Rick Samuels Song of Spring with Ricardo Santana Jr, outside, wins the Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course. Rick Samuels Happy Like a Fool and Tyler Gaffalione win the Adena Springs Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Switzerland with Ricardo Santana Jr. captures the Maryland Sprint Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Ultra Brat with Jose Ortiz wins the Gallorette Stakes (G3T) at Pimlico Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Miss Mo Mentum with Patrick Husbands, outside in pink silks, captures the Selene Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Princess La Quinta and Carlos Marquez Jr. win the Arlington Matron Stakes (G3) at Arlington Park. Coady Photography Almond Eye with Yushun Himba wins the Japanese Oaks (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Mitole with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Skip Dickstein Souper Striking with Julian Pimentel wins the Hilltop Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Girls Know Best with Javier Castellano captures the Very One Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse. Adrianna Lynch Imprimis with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Jim McKay Turf Sprint at Pimlico Race Course. Rick Samuels Tap Daddy with Ricardo Santana Jr. captures the James W. Murphy at Pimlico Race Course. Adrianna Lynch Ax Man and Mike Smith win the Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Vertical Oak and Ricardo Santana Jr. win the Skipat Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Rick Samuels Soi Phet with Alonso Quinonez, center in orange and yellow cap, wins the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Cordiality and Gary Stevens capture the Fran's Valentine Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo