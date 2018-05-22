  1. Home
The Week in Photos 5/20/2018

Preakness, Black-Eyed Susan, Pimlico Special, Dixie, Allaire DuPon Distaff and more.

  • 20 Photos
Justify with jockey Mike Smith wins the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes

Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, wins the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course.

See Preakness Stakes Slideshow

Skip Dickstein
Red Ruby with Paco Lopez win the 93rd Running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (GII) at Pimlico on May 18, 2018

Red Ruby with Paco Lopez captures the 93rd Running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) at Pimlico Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
(May 18, 2018) Irish War Cry, maroon cap, Jose Ortiz up, on his way to winning the 48th running of the Gr/3 Pimlico Special

Irish War Cry with Jose Ortiz, right in maroon cap, on his way to win the 48th running of the Pimlico Special Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course.

Rick Samuels
(May 19, 2018) Fire Away, Manny Franco up, wins the Gr.2 Dixie Stakes at Pimlico

Fire Away and Manuel Franco win the Dixie Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course.

Rick Samuels
(May 18, 2018) Song of Spring (5) Ricardo Santana Jr up, wins the Gr3 Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes... Blue Prize (inside) was second

Song of Spring with Ricardo Santana Jr, outside, wins the Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course.

Rick Samuels
Happy Like a Fool with Tyler Gaffalione win the 33rd Running of the Miss Preakness Stakes (GIII) at Pimlico on May 18, 2018

Happy Like a Fool and Tyler Gaffalione win the Adena Springs Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Switzerland with Ricardo Santana Jr. win the 32nd Running of the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2018. Photo By: Chad B. Harmon

Switzerland with Ricardo Santana Jr. captures the Maryland Sprint Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Ultra Brat with Jose Ortiz win the 67th Running of the Gallorette Stakes (GIII) at Pimlico on May 19, 2018. Photo By: Chad B. Harmon

Ultra Brat with Jose Ortiz wins the Gallorette Stakes (G3T) at Pimlico Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Miss Mo Mentum (Pink silks) under Jockey Patrick Husbands, captures the G3 $125,000 dollar Selene Stakes for owner Gary Barber and trainer Mark Casse

Miss Mo Mentum with Patrick Husbands, outside in pink silks, captures the Selene Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Princess La Quinta wins the 2018 Arlington Matron Stakes

Princess La Quinta and Carlos Marquez Jr. win the Arlington Matron Stakes (G3) at Arlington Park.

Coady Photography
Almond Eye wins the Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks) at Tokyo Racecourse

Almond Eye with Yushun Himba wins the Japanese Oaks (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Mitole with jockey Ricardo Santana wins the 9th running of The Chick Lang at the Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Day Saturday May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, MD

Mitole with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Skip Dickstein
Souper Striking with Julian Pimentel win the 46th Running of the Hilltop Stakes at Pimlico on May 18, 2018.

Souper Striking with Julian Pimentel wins the Hilltop Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. 

Chad B. Harmon
Girls Know Best, with Javier Castellano up, win the Very One Stakes at Pimlico on Preakness Day

Girls Know Best with Javier Castellano captures the Very One Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse.

Adrianna Lynch
(May 18, 2018) Imprimis, Irad Ortiz Jr up, wins the Jim McKay Turf Sprint at Pimlico

Imprimis with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Jim McKay Turf Sprint at Pimlico Race Course.

Rick Samuels
Tap Daddy, with Ricardo Santana Jr. up, wins the James W Murphy at Pimlico on Preakness day

Tap Daddy with Ricardo Santana Jr. captures the James W. Murphy at Pimlico Race Course.

Adrianna Lynch
Ax Man with Mike Smith win the 21st Running of the Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2018. Photo By: Chad B. Harmon

Ax Man and Mike Smith win the Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Vertical Oak, Ricardo Santana Jr up, wins the Skipat Stakes at Pimlico

Vertical Oak and Ricardo Santana Jr. win the Skipat Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Rick Samuels
Soi Phet wins the 2018 Crystal Water Stakes

Soi Phet with Alonso Quinonez, center in orange and yellow cap, wins the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Cordiality and jockey Gary Stevens win the $100,000 Fran's Valentine Stakes, Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA

Cordiality and Gary Stevens capture the Fran's Valentine Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo