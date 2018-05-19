  1. Home
Preakness Stakes 143

Justify wins the 143rd running of the Grade I Preakness Stakes.

  • 17 Photos
The start of the Preakness at Pimlico on May 19, 2018

The start of the 143rd Running of the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Justify and Mike Smith are in the stretch first time by.

Adrianna Lynch

Justify and Mike Smith are in the stretch first time by.

Adrianna Lynch
Justify and Mike Smith, center in white cap, are on the lead as they run into the clubhouse turn.

Rick Samuels

Justify and Mike Smith, center in white cap, are on the lead as they run into the clubhouse turn.

Rick Samuels
Justify wins the 2018 Preakness

Justify, outside, and Good Magic, inside, head into the final turn.

Maggie Kimmitt
Justify wins the 2018 Preakness

Justify takes the lead in the stretch.

Maggie Kimmitt
Justify with Mike Smith wins the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Skip Dickstein

Justify with Mike Smith wins the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Skip Dickstein
Justify wins the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2018

Justify wins the Preakness Stakes (G1). Bravazo finishes second, and Tenfold finishes third.

Chad B. Harmon
Justify with Mike Smith crossing the wire at Pimlico Race Course.

Anne M. Eberhardt

Justify with Mike Smith crossing the wire at Pimlico Race Course.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, wins the Preakness Stakes.

Skip Dickstein

Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, wins the Preakness Stakes.

Skip Dickstein
Jimmy Barnes, left, with owners Kenny Troutt and Teo Ah Khing lead Justify with Mike Smith into the winner's cirlce.

Skip Dickstein

Jimmy Barnes, left, with owners Kenny Troutt and Teo Ah Khing lead Justify with Mike Smith into the winner's cirlce.

Skip Dickstein
Trainer Bob Baffert with son Bode, wife Jill and groom Eduardo (Lalo) Luna celebrate after Justify wins the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Anne M. Eberhardt

Trainer Bob Baffert with son Bode, wife Jill and groom Eduardo (Lalo) Luna celebrate after Justify wins the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Anne M. Eberhardt
Jimmy Barnes makes the number one sign.

Skip Dickstein

Jimmy Barnes makes the number one sign.

Skip Dickstein
The Troutt family celebrates in the winner's circle.

Skip Dickstein

The Troutt family celebrates in the winner's circle.

Skip Dickstein
Sol Kumin with wife Elizabeth celebrates in the winner's circle.

Skip Dickstein

Sol Kumin with wife Elizabeth celebrates in the winner's circle.

Skip Dickstein
Teo Ah Khing holds the winner's trophy aloft.

Skip Dickstein

Teo Ah Khing holds the winner's trophy aloft.

Skip Dickstein
Mike Smith hoists the trophy over his head.

Skip Dickstein

Mike Smith hoists the trophy over his head.

Skip Dickstein
Bob Baffert holds the winner's trophy up while Mike Smith looks on.

Skip Dickstein

Bob Baffert holds the winner's trophy up while Mike Smith looks on.

Skip Dickstein