The Week in Photos 5/15/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Hi Happy (ARG) with Luis Saez wins the Man o' War Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Adam Coglianese/NYRA Blended Citizen with Kyle Frey captures the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park. Chelsea Durand/NYRA Kirby's Penny and John Velazquez win the Vagrancy Handicap (G3) at Belmont Park. Robert Mauhar/NYRA A Raving Beauty (GER) with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Beaugay Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. Adam Coglianese/NYRA Kanthaka with Flavien Prat, right, outlegs Zulfikhar with Martin Garcia, left, and Beautiful Shot with Kent Desormeaux, center, to win the Lazaro Barrera Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Matrooh and Santo Sanjur win the Hanshin Cup (G3) at Arlington Park. Coady Photography O'Kratos with Eurico Da Silva captures the Marine Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Olmedo (FR) and Demuro Cristian, ouside in cyan cap, win the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (G1) at Longchamp Racecourse. John Gilmore Teppal (FR) with Oliver Peslier, in white and blue cap, captures the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (G1) at Longchamp Racecourse. John Gilmore Jour Polaire (JPN), outside, wins the Victoria Mile (G2) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Moonquake, center in red cap, captures the Keio Hai Spring Cup (G2) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Westwood with John Velazquez wins the Runhappy Stakes at Belmont Park. Chelsea Durand/NYRA Mr. Jordan and Edgard Zayas win the Big Drama Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Pink Lloyd and Eurico Da Silva capture the New Providence Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Sly Beauty and Eurico Da Silva capture the Star Shoot Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Emboldened wins the Angels Flight Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Spinning Top wins the Tomboy Stakes at Belterra Park. Coady Photography Buckeye Bullet captures the Michael F. Rowland Memorial Handicap at Thistledown Racetrack. JJ Zamaiko Photography