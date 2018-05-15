The Week in Photos 5/15/2018

  1. Home
Man o' War, Peter Pan, Vagrancy Handicap, Beaugay, Lazaro Barrera and more.

  • 18 Photos
Hi Happy wins the 2018 Man o' War Stakes

Hi Happy (ARG) with Luis Saez wins the Man o' War Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Adam Coglianese/NYRA
Blended Citizen wins the 2018 Peter Pan

Blended Citizen with Kyle Frey captures the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park.

Chelsea Durand/NYRA
Kirby's Penny wins the 2018 Vagrancy

Kirby's Penny and John Velazquez win the Vagrancy Handicap (G3) at Belmont Park.

Robert Mauhar/NYRA
A Raving Beauty wins the 2018 Beaugay

A Raving Beauty (GER) with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Beaugay Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Adam Coglianese/NYRA
West Point Thoroughbreds' Kanthaka and jockey Flavien Prat, right, outleg, Zulfikhar (Martin Garcia), left, and Beautiful Shot (Kent Desormeaux), second from left, to win the G3, $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Kanthaka with Flavien Prat, right, outlegs Zulfikhar with Martin Garcia, left, and Beautiful Shot with Kent Desormeaux, center, to win the Lazaro Barrera Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Matrooh wins the 2018 Hanshin Cup

Matrooh and Santo Sanjur win the Hanshin Cup (G3) at Arlington Park.

Coady Photography
Toronto Ontario,May 13, 2018.Woodbine Racetrack.Marine Stakes.O'Kratos under Jockey Eurico Da Silva,capture the Grade III, $125,000 dollar Marine Stakes at Woodbine for owners Terdik Farmss Ltd, and Partners and trainer Darwin Banach. michael burns photo

O'Kratos with Eurico Da Silva captures the Marine Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Olmedo (FR), Demuro Cristian, Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains, G1, Longchamp Racecourse, May 13, 2018

Olmedo (FR) and Demuro Cristian, ouside in cyan cap, win the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (G1) at Longchamp Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Teppal (FR); Peslier Oliver; Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches; G1; Longchamp Racecourse; May 13; 2018

Teppal (FR) with Oliver Peslier, in white and blue cap, captures the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (G1) at Longchamp Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Jour Polaire (JPN) wins the 2018 Victoria Mile

Jour Polaire (JPN), outside, wins the Victoria Mile (G2) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Moonquake wins the 2018 Grade 2 Keio Hai Spring Cup

Moonquake, center in red cap, captures the Keio Hai Spring Cup (G2) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Westwood wins the 2018 Runhappy Stakes

Westwood with John Velazquez wins the Runhappy Stakes at Belmont Park.

Chelsea Durand/NYRA
Mr. Jordan wins the 2018 Big Drama Stakes

Mr. Jordan and Edgard Zayas win the Big Drama Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Toronto Ontario,May 13, 2018.Woodbine Racetrack.New Providence Stakes,reigning horse of the year, Pink Lloyd under Jockey Eurico Da Silva, capture the $100,000 dollar stake at Woodbine.Pink Lloyd owned by Entourage Stable and trained by Robert Tiller,capture 10th stake race in a row. michael burns photo

Pink Lloyd and Eurico Da Silva capture the New Providence Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Toronto Ontario,May 12, 2018.Woodbine Racetrack.Star Shoot Stakes Sly Beauty under Jockey Eurico Da Silva, capture the $100,000 dollar Star Shoot Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack for owner Debby Oxley and trainer Mark Casse. michael burns photo

Sly Beauty and Eurico Da Silva capture the Star Shoot Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Emboldened wins the 2018 Angels Flight Stakes

Emboldened wins the Angels Flight Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Spinning Top wins the 2018 Tomboy Stakes

Spinning Top wins the Tomboy Stakes at Belterra Park.

Coady Photography
Buckeye Bullet wins the 2018 Michael F. Rowland Memorial

Buckeye Bullet captures the Michael F. Rowland Memorial Handicap at Thistledown Racetrack.

JJ Zamaiko Photography