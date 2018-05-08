  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 5/8/2018

The Week in Photos 5/8/2018

Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, La Troienne, Humana Distaff, and more.

  • 18 Photos
Justify with jockey Mike Smith wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs.

See 2018 Kentucky Derby Slideshow

Skip Dickstein
Monomoy Girl with Florent Geroux win the 144th Running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2018

Monomoy Girl with Florent Geroux, inside, captures the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Chad B. Harmon
Salty with Tyler Gaffalione wins the La Troienne (G1) on May 4, 2018 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Salty and Tyler Gaffalione win the La Troienne Stakes presented by Twinspires.com (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Anne M. Eberhardt
American Gal wins The Humana Distaff at Churchill Downs on May 5th 2018, jockey Jose Ortiz up

American Gal and Jose Ortiz, left, in the final turn to win the Humana Distaff Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Nicole Marie
Yoshida With jockey Jose Ortiz aboard wins the 32nd running of The Old Forester Turf Classic at Churchill Downs May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky

Yoshida (JPN) with Jose Ortiz aboard wins the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Skip Dickstein
Backyard Heaven and Irad Ortiz, Jr. winning the Alysheba at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2018.

Backyard Heaven and Irad Ortiz, Jr. capture the Alysheba Stakes presented by Sentient Jet (G2) at Churchill Downs. 

Ryan Thompson
(May 5, 2018) Maraud (10), John Velazquez up, wins the Gr.2 American Turf at Churchill Downs...

Maraud with John Velazquez up, center in blue cap, wins the American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T) at Churchill Downs.

Rick Samuels
Limousine Liberal with Jose Ortiz wins the Churchill Downs (G2) on May 5, 2018 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Limousine Liberal with Jose Ortiz, right, wins the Churchill Downs Stakes presented by Twinspires.com (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Skip Dickstein
The field turning for home in the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018.

Proctor's Ledge with John Velazquez, center in green cap, in the final turn to win the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes (G2T) at Churchill Downs.

Ryan Thompson
MIa Mischief (white cap), Richardo Santana aboard, leads the field of the The Eight Belles (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Mia Mischief with Richardo Santana Jr. aboard wins the  Eight Belles Stakes presented by Kentucky Trailer (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Courtney V. Bearse
Funny Duck and Brian J. Hernandez, Jr. winning the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018.

Funny Duck and Brian Hernandez Jr. win the Pat Day Mile Stakes presented by LG&E and KU (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Ryan Thompson
Will Call ridden to victory by Shaun Bridgmohan in the 24th running of the Twin Spires Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs

Will Call with Shaun Bridgmohan, outside, wins the Twin Spires Turf Sprint presented by Twinspires.com (G3T) at Churchill Downs.

Dave Harmon
Toinette with Flavien Prat win the 34th Running of The Edgewood (GIII) at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2018

Toinette with Flavien Prat wins the Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank (G3T) at Churchill Downs.

Chad B. Harmon
Fault wins the 2018 Adoration Stakes (G3)

Fault with Geovanni Franco, outside, wins the Adoration Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Qatar Racing's Treasuring and jockey Brice Blanc win the G3, $100,000 Senorita Stakes, Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Treasuring (GB) and Brice Blanc capture the Senorita Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Beckford wins the 2018 William Walker Stakes

Beckford with Julian Leparoux captures the William Walker Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Reddam Racing's Blame the Rider and jockey Mario Gutierrez, second from left, overpower La La Land (Joseph Talamo), left, and Move Over (Tyler Baze), right, to win the $100,000 Singletary Stakes, Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Blame the Rider and Mario Gutierrez, center in purple cap, win the Singletary Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Keiai Nautique (JPN) wins the 2018 NHK Mile Cup

Keiai Nautique (JPN) with Yusuke Fujioka wins the NHK Mile Cup (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi