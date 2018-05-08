The Week in Photos 5/8/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs. See 2018 Kentucky Derby Slideshow Skip Dickstein Monomoy Girl with Florent Geroux, inside, captures the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs. Chad B. Harmon Salty and Tyler Gaffalione win the La Troienne Stakes presented by Twinspires.com (G1) at Churchill Downs. Anne M. Eberhardt American Gal and Jose Ortiz, left, in the final turn to win the Humana Distaff Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs. Nicole Marie Yoshida (JPN) with Jose Ortiz aboard wins the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs. Skip Dickstein Backyard Heaven and Irad Ortiz, Jr. capture the Alysheba Stakes presented by Sentient Jet (G2) at Churchill Downs. Ryan Thompson Maraud with John Velazquez up, center in blue cap, wins the American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T) at Churchill Downs. Rick Samuels Limousine Liberal with Jose Ortiz, right, wins the Churchill Downs Stakes presented by Twinspires.com (G2) at Churchill Downs. Skip Dickstein Proctor's Ledge with John Velazquez, center in green cap, in the final turn to win the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes (G2T) at Churchill Downs. Ryan Thompson Mia Mischief with Richardo Santana Jr. aboard wins the Eight Belles Stakes presented by Kentucky Trailer (G2) at Churchill Downs. Courtney V. Bearse Funny Duck and Brian Hernandez Jr. win the Pat Day Mile Stakes presented by LG&E and KU (G3) at Churchill Downs. Ryan Thompson Will Call with Shaun Bridgmohan, outside, wins the Twin Spires Turf Sprint presented by Twinspires.com (G3T) at Churchill Downs. Dave Harmon Toinette with Flavien Prat wins the Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank (G3T) at Churchill Downs. Chad B. Harmon Fault with Geovanni Franco, outside, wins the Adoration Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Treasuring (GB) and Brice Blanc capture the Senorita Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Beckford with Julian Leparoux captures the William Walker Stakes at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography Blame the Rider and Mario Gutierrez, center in purple cap, win the Singletary Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Keiai Nautique (JPN) with Yusuke Fujioka wins the NHK Mile Cup (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi