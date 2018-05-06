  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. Justify wins the 2018 Kentucky Derby

Justify wins the 2018 Kentucky Derby

Justify wins the running of 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

  • 21 Photos
Leaving the gate in the 2018 Kentucky Derby

The start of the 144th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs on May 5.

Nicole Marie
The start of the 144th Running of the Kentucky Derby (GI) at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018

20 Kentucky Derby contenders rush out of the starting gate.

Chad B. Harmon
Justify, and Promises Fullfilled at the start of the Kentucky Derby today at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018.

Justify with Mike Smith, center in white cap, is in the lead. 

Ryan Thompson
Leaving the gate in the 2018 Kentucky Derby

The field of the Kentucky Derby.

Nicole Marie
(May 5, 2018) The Derby field passes the stands for the first time

Justify and Mike Smith, center in white cap,  and other contenders as they move toward the first turn.

Rick Samuels
Justify, with Mike Smith aboard (white cap), wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Justify, inside, leads the field around the final turn.

Courtney V. Bearse
The field at the start of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018.

The final turn of the Kentucky Derby.

Ryan Thompson
Justify with jockey Mike Smith wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Justify is in the lead at the 1/16th pole.

Dave W. Harmon
Justify with Mike Smith win the 144th Running of the Kentucky Derby (GI) at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018

Justify with Mike Smith in the stretch.

Chad B. Harmon
(May 5, 2018) Justify (7) Mke Smith up, wins the 144th Kentucky Derby

Justify with Mike Smith, center, wins the Kentucky Derby.  Good Magic with Jose Ortiz, left, finishes second. Audible with Javier Castellano, right, finished third.

Rick Samuels
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 5, 2034 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Justify with Mike Smith captures the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with jockey Mike Smith wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky Photo by Skip Dickstein

Justify crossing the wire at the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Skip Dickstein
Justify with jockey Mike Smith wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky Photo by Skip Dickstein

Mike Smith celebrates the victory.

Skip Dickstein
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 5, 2018 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Justify walks to the winner's circle at Churchill Downs.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Walkin Justify with Mike Smith wins the Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 5, 2034 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Kenny Troutt leads Justify with Mike Smith aboard to the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Justify with Mike Smith wins the Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 5, 2018 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Connections celebrate in the winner's circle.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Elliott Walden Justify with Mike Smith wins the Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 5, 2034 Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

WinStar Farm manager Elliott Walden gives a thumps up for Justify's winning of the Kentucky Derby.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Trainer Bob Baffert stands by his son Bode as he hoists the winner's trophy aloft after Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Trainer Bob Baffert stands by his son Bode as he hoists the winner's trophy with Mike Smith after Justify wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Skip Dickstein
Owners Ah Khing Teo and Kenny Troutt hold up the winners's trophy after Justify wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Owners Ah Khing Teo and Kenny Troutt hold up the Kentucky Derby Trophy.

Skip Dickstein
Jockey Mike Smith sprays the champagne after he wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby with Justify May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Mike Smith sprays the champagne while owners Kenny Troutt, Lisa Troutt and Ah Khing Teo enjoy the moment.

Skip Dickstein
Justify with Mike Smith win the 144th Running of the Kentucky Derby (GI) at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018. Photo By: Chad B. Harmon

Justify with a garland of roses after winning the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Chad B. Harmon