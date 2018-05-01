The Week in Photos 5/1/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Dr. Dorr and Joseph Talamo win the Californian Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Mom's On Strike with Adam Beschizza wins the Bewitch Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland. Coady Photography Queen Blossom (IRE) and Flavien Prat, inside in blue cap, win the Santa Barbara Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Belvoir Bay with Tyler Baze captures the San Simeon Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Beauty Generation with Zac Purton wins the Champions Mile (G1) at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Ivictory and Zac Purton capture the Chairman’s Sprint Prize (G1) at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Pakistan Star and William Buick win the Audemars Piguet QEII Cup (G1) at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Cracksman with Frankie Dettori captures the Prix Ganay (G1) at Longchamp Racecourse. John Gilmore Conquest Sandman with Carlos Montalvo captures the Miesque's Approval Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Susie Bee and Reylu Gutierrez win the Powder Break Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Dandy Gal with Christopher Emigh, outside in red cap, captures the Third Chance Handicap at Hawthorne Racecourse. Four Footed Fotos Goneghost and Christopher Emigh win the Milwaukee Avenue Handicap at Hawthorne Racecourse. Four Footed Fotos Pulpit Rider with Corey Nakatani wins the Campanile Stakes at Golden Gate Fields. Vassar Photography Hardboot with Juan Hernandez wins the Silky Sullivan Stakes at Golden Gate Fields. Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography Altissimo and Christian Pilares win the Edward Babst/Albert Palacios Memorial Handicap at Belterra Park. Coady Photography Summer Sunday with Rafael Hernandez captures the Fury Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Rainbow Line (JPN) and Yashunari Iwata, center in green cap, win the Tenno Sho at Kyoto Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Go for the Summit (JPN) wins the TV Tokyo Hai Aoba Sho at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi