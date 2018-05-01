  1. Home
The Week in Photos 5/1/2018

Californian, Bewitch, San Simeon, Santa Barbara, Audemars Piguet QEII Cup and more.

  • 18 Photos
Natalie J. Baffert's Dr. Dorr and jockey Joseph Talamo win the G2, $200,000 Californian Stakes, Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Mom's On Strike wins the 2018 Bewitch Stakes

Mom's On Strike with Adam Beschizza wins the Bewitch Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland.

Coady Photography
Queen Blossom and jockey Flavien Prat, right, win the Grade III $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA. ©Benoit Photo

Queen Blossom (IRE) and Flavien Prat, inside in blue cap, win the Santa Barbara Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Belvoir Bay wins the 2018 San Simeon Stakes (G3T)

Belvoir Bay with Tyler Baze captures the San Simeon Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Beauty Generation wins the 2018 Champions Mile

Beauty Generation with Zac Purton wins the Champions Mile (G1) at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Ivictory wins the 2018 Chairman’s Sprint Prize

Ivictory and Zac Purton capture the Chairman’s Sprint Prize (G1) at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Pakistan Star wins the 2018 Audemars Piguet QEII Cup

Pakistan Star and William Buick win the Audemars Piguet QEII Cup (G1) at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Cracksman, Frankie Dettori, Prix Ganay - Prix de I'Inauguration de ParisLongchamp, April 29, 2018

Cracksman with Frankie Dettori captures the Prix Ganay (G1) at Longchamp Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Conquest Sandman, Carlos Montalvo, Miesque's Approval Stakes, $75,000, Gulfstream Park, April 28, 2018

Conquest Sandman with Carlos Montalvo captures the Miesque's Approval Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Susie Bee, Reylu Gutierrez, Powder Break Stakes, $75,000, Gulfstream Park, April 28, 2018

Susie Bee and Reylu Gutierrez win the Powder Break Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Dandy Gal winning The Third Chance Handicap at Hawthorne Racecourse on 4/28/18. Chris Emigh up. Dandy Gal, Christopher Emigh, Third Chance Handicap, $75,000, Hawthorne Racecourse, April 28, 2018

Dandy Gal with Christopher Emigh, outside in red cap, captures the Third Chance Handicap at Hawthorne Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Goneghost wins the 2018 Milwaukee Avenue Handicap

Goneghost and Christopher Emigh win the Milwaukee Avenue Handicap at Hawthorne Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Pulpit Rider with Corey Nakatani wins the Campanile Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

Vassar Photography
Hardboot with Juan Hernandez wins the Silky Sullivan Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography
Altissimo wins the 2018 Edward Babst/Albert Palacios Memorial Handicap

Altissimo and Christian Pilares win the Edward Babst/Albert Palacios Memorial Handicap at Belterra Park.

Coady Photography
Toronto Ontario,April 29, 2018.Woodbine Racetrack.Fury Stakes.Summer Sunday under Jockey Rafael Hernandez, captures the $125,000 dollar Fury Stakes for owner Bill Scott of Calgary Ab and trainer Stuart C.Simon. michael burns photo

Summer Sunday with Rafael Hernandez captures the Fury Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Rainbow Line (JPN) wins the 2018 Tenno Sho Spring

Rainbow Line (JPN) and Yashunari Iwata, center in green cap, win the Tenno Sho at Kyoto Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Go for the Summit wins the 2018 Aoba Sho

Go for the Summit (JPN) wins the TV Tokyo Hai Aoba Sho at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi