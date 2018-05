Edgar Prado began riding in 1983 in Peru, where he was the leading apprentice. He came to South Florida in 1986, getting his first mount on Always Misty April 16, 1986 at Hialeah.

His first U.S. win came June 1, 1986 on Single Love at the former Calder Race Course, his 17th mount.

His 7,000th win came aboard Thefunsarelow at Parx Racing.

Coady Photography