The Week in Photos 4/24/2018

Something Awesome with Edgar Prado, outside in black cap, wins the Charles Town Classic Stakes (G2) at Charles Town Races & Slots. Chad B. Harmon One Go All Go with Chris Landeros wins the Dixiana Elkhorn (G2T) at Keeneland. Anne M. Eberhardt Bobby Abu Dhabi and Victor Espinoza win the Kona Gold Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Canada's Horse of the Year Pink Lloyd and Rafael Hernandez win the Jacques Cartier Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns What a View and Stewart Elliott, inside in red and white silks, outleg Colonist with Drayden Van Dyke to win the American Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Valadorna with Brian Hernandez Jr., outside in yellow cap, captures the Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes at Keeneland. Coady Photography Diamond King and Frankie Pennington win the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Chalon with Paco Lopez wins the Primonetta Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Goodonehoney with Steve Hamilton captures the Weber City Miss Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Caribou Club and Paco Lopez capture the Henry S. Clark Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Hallie Belle and Sheldon Russell, outside in blue silks, win the Dahlia Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Lake Ponchatrain with Xavier Perez wins the Dance to Bristol Stakes at Charles Town Races & Slots. Chad B. Harmon Significant Form wins the Memories of Silver Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Chelsea Durand/NYRA Silent Sting with Luis Contreras wins the Queenston Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Inge and Gary Boulanger, inside in red cap, capture the Wando Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Jean Elizabeth with Julio Felix wins the Pretty Jenny Stakes at Hawthorne Racecourse. Four Footed Fotos Midnight Poker with Irad Ortiz Jr., inside in brown and white silks, comes off the final turn to win the Robert Hilton Memorial Stakes at Charles Town Races & Slots. Chad B. Harmon Satono Walkure (JPN) wins the Flora Stakes (G2) at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi