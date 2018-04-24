The Week in Photos 4/24/2018

  1. Home
Charles Town Classic, Dixiana Elkhorn, Kona Gold, Doubledogdare and more.

Something Awesome (#4) with Edgar Prado win the 10th Running of the Charles Town Classic (GII) over War Story (#5) with Javier Castellano on April 21, 2018.

Chad B. Harmon
One Go All Go with Chris Landeros wins Dixiania Elkhorn (G2) at Keeneland on Dec. 31, 2015 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Bobby Abu Dhabi and jockey Victor Espinoza win the G2, $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Jockey Rafael Hernandez guides Pink Lloyd to his 9th straight Stakes victory in the 2018 Jacques Cartier Stakes

Michael Burns
What a View and jockey Stewart Elliott, right, outleg Colonist (Drayden Van Dyke), left, to win the G3, $100,000 American Stakes, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA

Benoit Photo
Valadorna wins the 2018 Doubledogdare Stakes

Coady Photography
Diamond King wins the 2018 Federico Tesio Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Chalon wins the 2018 Primonetta Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Goodonehoney wins the 2018 Weber City Miss Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Caribou Club wins the 2018 Henry S. Clark Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Hallie Belle (#5, outside) wins the 2018 Dahlia Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Lake Ponchatrain with Xavier Perez win the 1st Running of the Dance to Bristol Stakes at Charles Town on April 21, 2018.

Chad B. Harmon
Significant Form wins the 2018 Memories Of Silver Stakes

Chelsea Durand/NYRA
Toronto Ont.April 22, 2018.Woodbine Racetrack,Queenston Stakes. Silent Sting ridden by Jockey Luis Contreras, captures the $125,000 dollar Queenston Stakes at Woodbine.Silent Sting is owned by Stronach Stables and trainer Sid Attard. michael burns photo $97,900

Michael Burns
Jockey Gary Boulanger guides Inge to victory in the 2018 Wando Stakes at Woodbine

Michael Burns
Jean Elizabeth winning the Pretty Jenny Stakes at Hawthorne Racecourse on 4/21/18. Julio Felix up.

Four Footed Fotos
Midnight Poker (#2) with Irad Ortiz Jr. come off the final turn with the lead and win the 7th Running of the Robert Hilton Memorial at Charles Town on April 21, 2018.

Chad B. Harmon
Satono Walkure (JPN) wins the 2018 Flora Stakes

Masakazu Takahashi