The Week in Photos 4/17/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Magnum Moon with Luis Saez wins the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Unbridled Mo and Ricardo Santana Jr. capture the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Sistercharlie with John Velazquez wins the Coolmore Jenny Wiley (G1T) at Keeneland. Anne M. Eberhardt Heart to Heart with Julien Leparoux captures the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland. Mark Mahan City of Light and Drayden Van Dyke win the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Sassy Sienna with Gary Stevens, outside in pink silks, wins the Fantasy Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Whitmore and Ricardo Santana Jr., outside in red cap, capture the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Rated R Superstar with Javier Castellano wins the Ben Ali Stakes (G3) at Keeneland. Rick Samuels My Boy Jack with Kent Desormeaux, left in green cap, wins the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) at Keeneland. Anne M. Eberhardt High North and Florent Geroux win the Northern Spur Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Mitole with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Bachelor Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography B Squared and Mario Gutierrez win the Thor's Echo Handicap at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Triple Chelsea with Adam Beschizza wins the Giant's Causeway Stakes at Keeneland. Adrianna Lynch Winx with Hugh Bowman captures the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Mark Gatt Alizee with Glyn Schofield, outside in blue cap, wins the Coolmore Legacy Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Mark Gatt Unforgotten and Hugh Bowman win the Australian Oaks (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Mark Gatt Who Shot Thebarman and Blake Shinn, in white cap, capture the Sydney Cup (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Mark Gatt Epoca d'Oro (JPN) wins the Satsuki Sho (G1) at Nakayama Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi