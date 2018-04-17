  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 4/17/2018

The Week in Photos 4/17/2018

Arkansas Derby, Apple Blossom Handicap, Jenny Wiley, Maker's 46 Mile, and more.

  • 18 Photos
Magnum Moon wins the 2018 Arkansas Derby

Magnum Moon with Luis Saez wins the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Unbridled Mo wins the 2018 Apple Blossom

Unbridled Mo and Ricardo Santana Jr. capture the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Sistercharlie with John Velazquez up wins the Coolmore Jenny Wiley (G1) at Keeneland on April 14, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Sistercharlie with John Velazquez wins the Coolmore Jenny Wiley (G1T) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Heart to Heart with Julien Leparoux up wins the Maker's 46 Mile (G1) at Keeneland on April 13, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Heart to Heart with Julien Leparoux captures the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
City of Light wins the 2018 Oaklawn Handicap

City of Light and Drayden Van Dyke win the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Sassy Sienna wins the 2018 Fantasy Stakes

Sassy Sienna with Gary Stevens, outside in pink silks, wins the Fantasy Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Whitmore wins the 2018 Count Fleet Sprint

Whitmore and Ricardo Santana Jr., outside in red cap, capture the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
April 14, 2018 Rated R Superstar, Javier Castellano up, wins the Gr.3 Ben Ali Stakes at Keeneland... © Rick Samuels/The Blood-Horse

Rated R Superstar with Javier Castellano wins the Ben Ali Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

Rick Samuels
My Boy Jack with Kent Desormeaux up wins the Stonestreet Lexington (G3) at Keeneland on April 14, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

My Boy Jack with Kent Desormeaux, left in green cap, wins the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
High North wins the 2018 Northern Spur Stakes

High North and Florent Geroux win the Northern Spur Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Mitole wins the 2018 Bachelor Stakes

Mitole with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Bachelor Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Reddam Racing's B Squared and jockey Mario Gutierrez win the $100,000 Thor's Echo Handicap, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

B Squared and Mario Gutierrez win the Thor's Echo Handicap at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Triple Chelsea with Adam Beschizza up wins the Giant's Causeway Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky on April 14th, 2018.

Triple Chelsea with Adam Beschizza wins the Giant's Causeway Stakes at Keeneland.

Adrianna Lynch
Winx wins the 2018 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Winx with Hugh Bowman captures the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
Alizee wins the 2018 Coolmore Legacy Stakes

Alizee with Glyn Schofield, outside in blue cap, wins the Coolmore Legacy Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
Unforgotten ridden by Hugh Bowman wins the 2018 Australian Oaks

Unforgotten and Hugh Bowman win the Australian Oaks (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
Who Shot Thebarman wins the 2018 Sydney Cup

Who Shot Thebarman and Blake Shinn, in white cap, capture the Sydney Cup (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
Epoca d'Oro (JPN) wins the 2018 Satsuki Sho

Epoca d'Oro (JPN) wins the Satsuki Sho (G1) at Nakayama Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi