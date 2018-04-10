  1. Home
The Week in Photos 4/10/2018

Santa Anita Derby, Toyota Blue Grass, Wood Memorial, Central Bank Ashland and more

  • 21 Photos
Justify and Mike Smith win the G1, $1,000,000 Santa Anita Derby Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Justify and Mike Smith win the Santa Anita Derby (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Vino Rosso with jockey John Velazquez wins the 94th running of The Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Saturday April 7, 2018 in Ozone Park, N.Y.

Vino Rosso with John Velazquez wins the Wood Memorial Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack. 

Skip Dickstein
Good Magic with Jose Ortiz up wins the Toyota Blue Grass (G2) at Keeneland on April 7, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Good Magic with Jose Ortiz captures the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Monomoy Girl, Florent Geroux up, wins the Gr.1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland

Monomoy Girl and Florent Geroux win the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.

Rick Samuels
Army Mule wins the 2018 Carter

Army Mule with Joe Bravo captures the Carter Handicap (G1) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos
Finley'sluckycharm with Brian Hernandez, Jr. up wins the Madison (G1) at Keeneland on April 7, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Finley'sluckycharm with Brian Hernandez Jr., center in turquoise and pink striped silks, wins the Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
Midnight Bisou and Mike Smith win the G1 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Midnight Bisou and Mike Smith win the Santa Anita Oaks (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
My Miss Lilly, Gazelle Stakes, G2, Aqueduct Racetrack, April 7 2018

My Miss Lilly captures the Gazelle Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Adam Coglianese/NYRA
Bound For Nowhere wins the 2018 Shakertown Stakes (G2)

Bound For Nowhere with Julio Garcia wins the Shakertown Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland.

Rick Samuels
Beau Recall and jockey Joel Rosario win the G2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Beau Recall (IRE) and Joel Rosario win the Royal Heroine Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Rushing Fall with Javier Castellano wins JRA Appalachian (G2) at Keeneland on April 8, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Rushing Fall with Javier Castellano wins the Appalachian Stakes presented by Japan Racing Association (G2T) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
National Flag wins the 2018 Bay Shore

National Flag and Flavien Prat capture the Bay Shore Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Analyze It, Jose Ortiz up, wins the Gr.3 Transylvania Stakes, opening day at Keeneland

Analyze It with Jose Ortiz wins the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland.

Rick Samuels
Warrior's Club with Luis Contreras aboard wins the Commonwealth (G3) at Keeneland on April 7, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Warrior's Club with Luis Contreras, inside, wins the Commonwealth Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
Gas Station Sushi with Corey Nakatani wins the Beaumont (G3) at Keeneland on April 8, 2018 Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Gas Station Sushi with Corey Nakatani wins the Beaumont Stakes presented by Keeneland Select (G3) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Holiday Disguise wins the 2018 Distaff Handicap

Holiday Disguise with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Distaff Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos
Discreet Lover wins the 2018 Excelsior

Discreet Lover with Manuel Franco captures the Excelsior Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos
Fatale Bere wins the 2018 Providencia Stakes

Fatale Bere (FR) and Joel Rosario win the Providencia Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Hoppertunity wins the 2018 Tokyo City Cup (G3)

Hoppertunity with Flavien Prat wins the Tokyo City Cup (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Happy Clapper wins the 2018 Doncaster Handicap ridden by jockey Blake Shinn

Happy Clapper with Blake Shinn wins the Doncaster Handicap (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Mark Gatt
Almond Eye (JPN) wins the 2018 Oka Sho

Almond Eye (JPN) with Christophe Lemaire wins the Oka Sho (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi