The Week in Photos 4/10/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Justify and Mike Smith win the Santa Anita Derby (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Vino Rosso with John Velazquez wins the Wood Memorial Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Skip Dickstein Good Magic with Jose Ortiz captures the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) at Keeneland. Anne M. Eberhardt Monomoy Girl and Florent Geroux win the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland. Rick Samuels Army Mule with Joe Bravo captures the Carter Handicap (G1) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos Finley'sluckycharm with Brian Hernandez Jr., center in turquoise and pink striped silks, wins the Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland. Mark Mahan Midnight Bisou and Mike Smith win the Santa Anita Oaks (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo My Miss Lilly captures the Gazelle Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Adam Coglianese/NYRA Bound For Nowhere with Julio Garcia wins the Shakertown Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland. Rick Samuels Beau Recall (IRE) and Joel Rosario win the Royal Heroine Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Rushing Fall with Javier Castellano wins the Appalachian Stakes presented by Japan Racing Association (G2T) at Keeneland. Anne M. Eberhardt National Flag and Flavien Prat capture the Bay Shore Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Analyze It with Jose Ortiz wins the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland. Rick Samuels Warrior's Club with Luis Contreras, inside, wins the Commonwealth Stakes (G3) at Keeneland. Mark Mahan Gas Station Sushi with Corey Nakatani wins the Beaumont Stakes presented by Keeneland Select (G3) at Keeneland. Anne M. Eberhardt Holiday Disguise with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Distaff Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos Discreet Lover with Manuel Franco captures the Excelsior Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos Fatale Bere (FR) and Joel Rosario win the Providencia Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Hoppertunity with Flavien Prat wins the Tokyo City Cup (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Happy Clapper with Blake Shinn wins the Doncaster Handicap (G1) at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Mark Gatt Almond Eye (JPN) with Christophe Lemaire wins the Oka Sho (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi