The Week in Photos 4/2/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Thunder Snow (IRE) and Christophe Soumillon capture the Dubai World Cup (G1) at Meydan Racecourse. Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club Hawkbill with William Buick wins the Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) at Meydan Racecourse. Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club Benbatl (GB) and Oisin Murphy win the Dubai Turf (G1) at Meydan Racecourse. Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club Mind Your Biscuits with Joel Rosario wins the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) at Meydan Racecourse. Coady Photography Jungle Cat (IRE), and James Doyle, in white cap, win the Al Quoz Sprint (G1) at Meydan Racecourse. Coady Photography Audible with John Velazquez captures the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Joe DiOrio Vaziribad (FR) with Christophe Soumillon wins the Dubai Gold Cup (G2) at Meydan Racecourse. Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club Heavy Metal (GB) and Ryan Moore win the Godolphin Mile (G2) at Meydan Racecourse. Christopher Rahayel /Dubai Racing Club Mendelssohn and Ryan Moore win the UAE Derby (G2) at Meydan Racecourse. Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club Conquest Big E with Jose Batista captures the Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Coach Rocks with Luis Saez wins the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Dave W. Harmon Hi Happy (ARG) and Luis Saez win the Pan American Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Lull with Jose Ortiz wins the Honey Fox Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Flamboyant with jockey Julien Couton wins the San Francisco Mile (G3T) at Golden Gate Fields. Shane Micheli/Vassar Photography Suave Richard (JPN) wins the Osaka Hai (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse. Naoji Inada Therapist and Irad Ortiz Jr., left in yellow cap, capture the Cutler Bay Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Figarella's Queen and Luis Saez, inside in green cap, win the Sanibel Island Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Georgia's Reward with David Cohen wins the Rainbow Miss Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Hoonani Road with Channing Hill wins the Rainbow Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Summersault with John Velazquez wins the Soaring Softly Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Mobile Bay with Diego Saez wins the Star Guitar Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography/Lou Hodges Jr.