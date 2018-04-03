The Week in Photos 4/2/2018

  1. Home
Dubai World Cup, Sheema Classic, Dubai Turf, Golden Shaheen, Florida Derby and more.

Thunder Snow and Christophe Soumilion, Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, win the Dubai World Cup, DWC 2018, Meydan Race Course, Dubai, UAE, 3-31-18, photo by Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club

Thunder Snow (IRE) and Christophe Soumillon capture the Dubai World Cup (G1) at Meydan Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club
Hawkbill wins the 2018 Dubai Sheema Classic

Hawkbill with William Buick wins the Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) at Meydan Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club
Benbatl wins the 2018 Dubai Turf

Benbatl (GB) and Oisin Murphy win the Dubai Turf (G1) at Meydan Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club
Mind Your Biscuits wins the 2018 Dubai Golden Shaheen

Mind Your Biscuits with Joel Rosario wins the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) at Meydan Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Jungle Cat wins the 2018 Al Quoz Sprint

Jungle Cat (IRE), and James Doyle, in white cap, win the Al Quoz Sprint (G1) at Meydan Racecourse.

Coady Photography
Audible wins the 2018 Florida Derby

Audible with John Velazquez captures the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Joe DiOrio
Vazirabad wins the 2018 Dubai Gold Cup

Vaziribad (FR) with Christophe Soumillon wins the Dubai Gold Cup (G2) at Meydan Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club
Heavy Metal wins the 2018 Godolphin Mile

Heavy Metal (GB) and Ryan Moore win the Godolphin Mile (G2) at Meydan Racecourse.

Christopher Rahayel /Dubai Racing Club
Mendelssohn, Ryan Moore win the UAE Derby , DWC 2018, Meydan Race Course, Dubai, UAE, 3-31-18

Mendelssohn and Ryan Moore win the UAE Derby (G2) at Meydan Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club
Conquest Big E wins the 2018 Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile

Conquest Big E with Jose Batista captures the Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Coach Rocks wins the 2018 Gulfstream Park Oaks

Coach Rocks with Luis Saez wins the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Dave W. Harmon
Hi Happy wins the 2018 Pan American Stakes

Hi Happy (ARG) and Luis Saez win the Pan American Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Lull wins the 2018 Honey Fox Stakes

Lull with Jose Ortiz wins the Honey Fox Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Flamboyant with jockey Julien Couton win the San Francisco Mile (Grade III) $200,000 Guaranteed with a time 1:36.15. Trained by Patrick Gallagher.

Flamboyant with jockey Julien Couton wins the San Francisco Mile (G3T) at Golden Gate Fields.

Shane Micheli/Vassar Photography
Suave Richard wins the 2018 Osaka Hai

Suave Richard (JPN) wins the Osaka Hai (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse.

Naoji Inada
Therapist wins the 2018 Cutler Bay

Therapist and Irad Ortiz Jr., left in yellow cap, capture the Cutler Bay Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Figarella's Queen wins the 2018 Sanibel Island

Figarella's Queen and Luis Saez, inside in green cap, win the Sanibel Island Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Georgia's Reward wins the 2018 Rainbow Miss Stakes

Georgia's Reward with David Cohen wins the Rainbow Miss Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Hoonani Road wins the 2018 Rainbow Stakes

Hoonani Road with Channing Hill wins the Rainbow Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Summersault wins the 2018 Soaring Softly

Summersault with John Velazquez wins the Soaring Softly Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
3-31-2018 Tigertail Ranch's Mobile Bay blasts to the finish with Diego Saenz aboard in the 9th running of the Star Guitar Stakes.

Mobile Bay with Diego Saez wins the Star Guitar Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Hodges Photography/Lou Hodges Jr.