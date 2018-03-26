The Week in Photos 3/27/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Noble Indy with John Velazquez wins the the Twinspires.com Louisana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course. Nicole Marie Winx with Hugh Bowman wins the Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1) at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse. Grant Guy Estijaab with Brenton Avdulla, outside in white cap, wins the Golden Slipper at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse. Grant Guy Good Samaritan with Joel Rosario pulls away to win the New Orleans Handicap (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir Chocolate Martini and Mitchell Murrill, center, win the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course. Ryan Thompson Synchrony and Joe Bravo win the Muniz Memorial Handicap (G2T) at Fair Grounds Race Course Ryan Thompson Selcourt and Tyler Baze capture the Santa Monica Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Itsinthepost and Tyler Baze win the San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Runaway Ghost with Tracy Hebert wins the Sunland Derby (G3) at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Madison's Luna with Julien Leparoux wins the Hutcheson Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Blamed with Ken Tohill captures the Sunland Park Oaks at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Imperial Hint and Javier Castellano win the Horse Races Now Sprint Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Swagger Jagger with Javier Castellano, inside in red cap, wins the EG Vodka Turf Classic Stakes at Sunland Park. SV Photography Florida Fuego with Javier Castellano wins the Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography He's Bankable and Julien Leparoux, outside, capture the DRF Bets Sophomore Turf Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Mia Mischief with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Purple Martin Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Faypien with Martin Garcia captures the Harry Henson Handicap at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Hennessy Express and Roimes Chirinos win the New Mexico Breeders' Oaks at Sunland Park. Coady Photography G M Gage with Tracy Hebert, outside in purple cap, wins the New Mexico State University Handicap at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Mt Veeder and Alfredo Juarez Jr. capture the Bill Thomas Memorial Stakes at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Blazing Navarone with Ry Eikleberry wins the New Mexico Breeders' Derby at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Battle At Sea with Jose Ortiz captures the Crescent City Derby at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr. Belvoir Bay and Tyler Baze, right in red cap, capture the Mizdirection Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Elevenses with Luis Saez wins the Any Limit Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Fine Needle with Yuga Kawada, left in yellow cap, captures the Takamatsunomiya Kinen (G1) at Chukyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi