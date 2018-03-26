  1. Home
  4. The Week in Photos 3/27/2018

Louisiana Derby, Louisiana Oaks, New Orleans Handicap, Santa Monica, and more.

  • 25 Photos
Noble Indy wins the The Twinspires Louisana Derby at Fairgrounds on March 24, 2018, jockey John Velazquez up

Noble Indy with John Velazquez wins the the Twinspires.com Louisana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Nicole Marie
Winx wins the 2018 George Ryder Stakes with Hugh Bowman aboard

Winx with Hugh Bowman wins the Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1) at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.

Grant Guy
Estijaab wins the 2018 Golden Slipper with jockey Brenton Avdulla

Estijaab with Brenton Avdulla, outside in white cap, wins the Golden Slipper at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.

Grant Guy
3/24/2018. - Good Samaritan pulls away to win the 93rd running of the Grade II New Orleans Handicap at Fair Grounds.

Good Samaritan with Joel Rosario pulls away to win the New Orleans Handicap (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir
Chocolate Martini and Mitchell Murrill beating Eskimo Kisses in the Twinspires.com Fairgrounds Oaks at Fairgrounds Race Course on March 24, 2018.

Chocolate Martini and Mitchell Murrill, center, win the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Ryan Thompson
Synchrony and Joe Bravo winning the Muniz Memorial Handicap at Fairgrounds Race Course on March 24, 2018.

Synchrony and Joe Bravo win the Muniz Memorial Handicap (G2T) at Fair Grounds Race Course

Ryan Thompson
Selcourt and jockey Tyler Baze win the G2, $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Selcourt and Tyler Baze capture the Santa Monica Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Itsinthepost and jockey Tyler Baze win the G2, $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Itsinthepost and Tyler Baze win the San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Runaway Ghost wins the 2018 Sunland Derby (G3)

Runaway Ghost with Tracy Hebert wins the Sunland Derby (G3) at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Madison's Luna wins the 2018 Hutcheson Stakes

Madison's Luna with Julien Leparoux wins the Hutcheson Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Blamed wins the 2018 Sunland Park Oaks

Blamed with Ken Tohill captures the Sunland Park Oaks at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Imperial Hint wins the 2018 Horse Races Now Sprint Stakes

Imperial Hint and Javier Castellano win the Horse Races Now Sprint Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Swagger Jagger wins the 2018 EG Vodka Turf Classic Stakes

Swagger Jagger with Javier Castellano, inside in red cap, wins the EG Vodka Turf Classic Stakes at Sunland Park.

SV Photography
Florida Fuego wins the 2018 Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies Stakes

Florida Fuego with Javier Castellano wins the Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
He's Bankable wins the 2018 DRF Bets Sophomore Turf Stakes

He's Bankable and Julien Leparoux, outside, capture the DRF Bets Sophomore Turf Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. 

SV Photography
Mia Mischief wins the 2018 Purple Martin Stakes

Mia Mischief with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Purple Martin Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Faypien wins the 2018 Harry W Henson Handicap

Faypien with Martin Garcia captures the Harry Henson Handicap at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Hennessy Express wins the 2018 New Mexico Breeders' Oaks

Hennessy Express and Roimes Chirinos win the New Mexico Breeders' Oaks at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
G M Gage wins the 2018 New Mexico State University Handicap

G M Gage with Tracy Hebert, outside in purple cap, wins the New Mexico State University Handicap at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Mt Veeder wins the 2018 Bill Thomas Memorial Stakes

Mt Veeder and Alfredo Juarez Jr. capture the Bill Thomas Memorial Stakes at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Blazing Navarone wins the 2018 New Mexico Breeders' Derby

Blazing Navarone with Ry Eikleberry wins the New Mexico Breeders' Derby at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
3/24/2018. - Battle At Sea with Jose Ortiz aboard captures the 46th running of the Crescent City Derby at Fair Grounds.

Battle At Sea with Jose Ortiz captures the Crescent City Derby at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr.
Belvoir Bay wins the 2018 Mizdirection Stakes

Belvoir Bay and Tyler Baze, right in red cap, capture the Mizdirection Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Elevenses wins the 2018 Any Limit Stakes

Elevenses with Luis Saez wins the Any Limit Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Fine Needle wins the 2018 Takamatsunomiya Kinen

Fine Needle with Yuga Kawada, left in yellow cap, captures the Takamatsunomiya Kinen (G1) at Chukyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi