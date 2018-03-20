  1. Home
The Week in Photos 3/20/2018

Santa Margarita, Santa Ana, Inside Information, Rebel, Azeri, Jeff Ruby and more.

  • 22 Photos
Fault and jockey Geovanni Franco win the G1, $400,000 Santa Margarita Stakes, Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Fault and Geovanni Franco win the Santa Margarita Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Madam Dancealot (IRE) wins the 2018 Santa Ana Stakes (G2)

Madam Dancealot (IRE) with Corey Nakatani, left, wins the Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Ivy Bell wins the 2018 Inside Information

Ivy Bell with Javier Castellano captures the Inside Information Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Magnum Moon winning The Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Racing on March 17, 2018, jockey Luis Saez up

Magnum Moon with Luis Saez wins the Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Nicole Marie
Martini Glass wins the 2018 Azeri Stakes

Martini Glass and Paco Lopez win the Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Blended Citizen wins the 2018 Jeff Ruby Steaks

Blended Citizen wins the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park.

Coady Photography
Go Noni Go wins the 2018 Bourbonette Oaks

Go Noni Go wins the Bourbonette Oaks (G3) at Turfway Park.

Coady Photography
Hedge Fund and Jose Ortiz winning the Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park on 3-17-18.

Hedge Fund and Jose Ortiz win the Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park.

Ryan Thompson
River Boyne and jockey Joel Rosario win the $200,000 Pasadena Stakes Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

River Boyne and Joel Rosario capture the Pasadena Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Camelot Kitten wins the 2018 Kentucky Cup Classic

Camelot Kitten with Rafael Hernandez, outside in red cap, wins the Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway Park.

Coady Photography
Miss Sunset and jockey Mike Smith win the $100,000 Irish O'Brien Stakes, Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Miss Sunset and Mike Smith capture the Irish O'Brien Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
V. I. P. Code wins the 2018 Private Terms

V. I. P. Code wins the Private Terms Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Smokinpaddylassie wins the 2018 Beyond The Wire Stakes

Smokinpaddylassie wins the Beyond The Wire Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Something Awesome wins the 2018 Harrison E. Johnson Memorial

Something Awesome wins the Harrison E. Johnson Memorial Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Alternative Route wins the 2018 Rushaway Stakes

Alternative Route wins the Rushaway Stakes at Turfway Park.

Coady Photography
Anna's Bandit wins the 2018 Conniver Stakes

Anna's Bandit wins the Conniver Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Tilla Cat wins the 2018 La Coneja Stakes

Tilla Cat wins the La Coneja Stakes at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Lewisfield wins the 2018 Not For Love Stakes

Lewisfield wins the Not For Love Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
3/17/2018 - Dontmesswithjoanne with jockey Joe Bravo aboard captures the 42nd running of the Red Camelia Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Dontmesswithjoanne with Joe Bravo captures the Red Camelia Stakes at Fair Grounds.  

Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir
Mother of Dragons with jockey Julien Couton win the Camilla Urso $50,000 Added with a time of 1:09.58. Trained by Andreas Psarras.

Mother of Dragons with Julien Couton, outside, wins the Camilla Urso Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography
Stelvio wins the 2018 Spring Stakes

Stelvio with Christophe Lemaire, outside in green cap, wins the Spring Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Ping Hai Star wins the 2018 BMW Hong Kong Derby

Ping Hai Star wins the BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club