The Week in Photos 3/20/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Fault and Geovanni Franco win the Santa Margarita Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Madam Dancealot (IRE) with Corey Nakatani, left, wins the Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Ivy Bell with Javier Castellano captures the Inside Information Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Magnum Moon with Luis Saez wins the Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park. Nicole Marie Martini Glass and Paco Lopez win the Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Blended Citizen wins the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park. Coady Photography Go Noni Go wins the Bourbonette Oaks (G3) at Turfway Park. Coady Photography Hedge Fund and Jose Ortiz win the Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park. Ryan Thompson River Boyne and Joel Rosario capture the Pasadena Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Camelot Kitten with Rafael Hernandez, outside in red cap, wins the Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway Park. Coady Photography Miss Sunset and Mike Smith capture the Irish O'Brien Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo V. I. P. Code wins the Private Terms Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Smokinpaddylassie wins the Beyond The Wire Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Something Awesome wins the Harrison E. Johnson Memorial Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Alternative Route wins the Rushaway Stakes at Turfway Park. Coady Photography Anna's Bandit wins the Conniver Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Tilla Cat wins the La Coneja Stakes at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Lewisfield wins the Not For Love Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Dontmesswithjoanne with Joe Bravo captures the Red Camelia Stakes at Fair Grounds. Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir Mother of Dragons with Julien Couton, outside, wins the Camilla Urso Stakes at Golden Gate Fields. Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography Stelvio with Christophe Lemaire, outside in green cap, wins the Spring Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Ping Hai Star wins the BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club