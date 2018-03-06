The Week in Photos 3/6/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Fly So High with Jose Ortiz wins the Davona Dale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Promises Fulfilled with Irad Ortiz Jr. captures the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Sadler's Joy and Julien Leparoux win the Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2T) Gulfstream Park. Dave W. Harmon Hogy with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Canadian Turf (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Holy Helena and Irad Ortiz Jr. capture The Very One Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Maraud with John Velazquez, in blue cap, wins the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Thewayiam (FR) with Jose Oritz wins the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Classic Rock with Luis Saez captures the Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Joe DiOrio Midnight Bisou and Mike Smith win the Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Chanteline with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Spring Fever Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography J. E.'s Handmedown with Ramon Vazquez, right in blue cap, wins the Nodouble Breeders' Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Team of Teams wins the Sand Spring Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Dave W. Harmon Corey Lanerie aboard Trust Factor captures the Dixie Poker Ace Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography / Kristina Taylor Dragon Drew with James Graham wins the Black Gold Overnight Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr. Winx wins the Chipping Norton Stakes (G1) at Randwick Racecourse. Bronwen Healy Photography Danon Premium (JPN) wins the Yayoi Sho at Nakayama Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi