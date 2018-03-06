  1. Home
The Week in Photos 3/6/2018

Fountain of Youth, Davona Dale, Mac Diarmida, Gulfstream Park Sprint, and more.

  • 16 Photos
Fly So High wins the 2018 Davona Dale Stakes

Fly So High with Jose Ortiz wins the Davona Dale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Promises Fulfilled wins the 2018 Fountain of Youth Stakes

Promises Fulfilled with Irad Ortiz Jr. captures the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Sadler's Joy; Julie Leparoux; Mac Diarmida Stakes; G2T; Gulfstream Park; March 3 2018

Sadler's Joy and Julien Leparoux win the Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2T) Gulfstream Park.

Dave W. Harmon
Hogy wins the 2018 Canadian Turf

Hogy with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Canadian Turf (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Holy Helena wins the 2018 The Very One

Holy Helena and Irad Ortiz Jr. capture The Very One Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Maraud wins the 2018 Palm Beach Stakes

Maraud with John Velazquez, in blue cap, wins the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Thewayiam wins the 2018 Herecomesthebride Stakes

Thewayiam (FR) with Jose Oritz wins the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Classic Rock; Luis Saez; Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes; G3; Gulfstream Park; March 3 2018

Classic Rock with Luis Saez captures the Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Joe DiOrio
Midnight Bisou and jockey Mike Smith win the G3, $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Midnight Bisou and Mike Smith win the Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Chanteline wins the 2018 Spring Fever

Chanteline with Ricardo Santana Jr. wins the Spring Fever Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
J. E.'s Handmedown wins the 2018 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes

J. E.'s Handmedown with Ramon Vazquez, right in blue cap, wins the Nodouble Breeders' Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Team of Teams, Sand Spring Stakes, $100,00, Gulfstream Park, March 3 2018

Team of Teams wins the Sand Spring Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Dave W. Harmon
3/3/2018. - Corey Lanerie aboard Trust Factor captures the 38th running of the Dixie Poker Ace Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Corey Lanerie aboard Trust Factor captures the Dixie Poker Ace Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course.  

Hodges Photography / Kristina Taylor
3/3/2018. - Dragon Drew with James Graham aboard wins the Black Gold Overnight Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Dragon Drew with James Graham wins the Black Gold Overnight Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr.
WINX wins the G1 Chipping Norton Stakes. Ridden by Hugh Bowman. Photo - Bronwen Healy. The Image is Everything. Bronwen Healy Photography.

Winx wins the Chipping Norton Stakes (G1) at Randwick Racecourse.

Bronwen Healy Photography
Danon Premium (JPN) wins the 2018 Yayoi Sho

Danon Premium (JPN) wins the Yayoi Sho at Nakayama Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi