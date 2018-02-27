  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 2/27/2018

The Week in Photos 2/27/2018

Hal's Hope, Daytona, Mine That Bird Derby, Gazebo, Spring Fever, and more.

  • 18 Photos
Gary Barber's Conquest Tsunami and jockey Victor Espinoz, center, outrun stablemates Stormy Liberal (Joel Rosario), left, and Calculator (Flavien Prat), right, to win the G3, $150,000 Daytona Stakes, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Conquest Tsunami and Victor Espinoza win the Daytona Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Economic Model wins the 2018 Hal's Hope Stakes

Economic Model with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Hal's Hope Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Bourne in Nixa wins the 2018 Gazebo Stakes

Bourne in Nixa with Ramon Vazquez wins the Gazebo Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Miss Sunset wins the 2018 Spring Fever Stakes

Miss Sunset and Mike Smith win the Spring Fever Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Ministry wins the 2018 Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes

Ministry with Thomas Pompell wins the Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Reride wins the 2018 Mine That Bird Derby

Reride with Alfredo Juarez Jr. wins the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Blueridge Traveler wins the 2018 Maxxam Gold Cup

Blueridge Traveler with Channing Hill, in green cap, wins the Maxxam Gold Cup at Sam Houston Race Park.

Coady Photography
Roses in the South wins the 2018 Melody of Colors Stakes

Roses in the South with Alvaro Donis wins the Melody of Colors Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Blamed wins the 2018 Island Fashion Stakes

Blamed with Ken Tohill captures the Island Fashion Stakes at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Mongolian Shopper wins the 2018 Wishing Well Stakes

Mongolian Shopper with Stewart Elliott, right in red cap, wins the Wishing Well Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Salmanazar wins the 2018 Texas Glitter

Salmanazar and John Velazquez win the Texas Glitter Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Sky Defence wins the 2018 Curribot Handicap

Sky Defence with Ken Tohill wins the Curribot Handicap at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Proud Reunion wins the 2018 Jersey Lilly Turf Stakes

Proud Reunion wins the Jersey Lilly Turf Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park.

Coady Photography
Bonjour Baby wins the 2018 Houston Turf Stakes

Bonjour Baby with Sasha Risenhoover, center in red cap, wins the Houston Turf Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park.

Coady Photography
Born In China (No. 2), with Douglas Whyte in the saddle, wins the 2018 Happy Valley Trophy (1200m) at Happy Valley

Born In China with Douglas Whyte captures the Happy Valley Trophy at Happy Valley Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Time Warp wins the 2018 Hong Kong Gold Cup

Time Warp with Zac Purton wins the Hong Kong Gold Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Beauty Generation wins the 2018 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup

Beauty Generation with Zac Purton wins the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Win Bright (JPN) wins the 2018 Nakayama Kinen

Win Bright (JPN) wins the Nakayama Kinen at Nakayama Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi