The Week in Photos 2/27/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Conquest Tsunami and Victor Espinoza win the Daytona Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Economic Model with Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Hal's Hope Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Bourne in Nixa with Ramon Vazquez wins the Gazebo Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Miss Sunset and Mike Smith win the Spring Fever Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Ministry with Thomas Pompell wins the Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Reride with Alfredo Juarez Jr. wins the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Blueridge Traveler with Channing Hill, in green cap, wins the Maxxam Gold Cup at Sam Houston Race Park. Coady Photography Roses in the South with Alvaro Donis wins the Melody of Colors Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Blamed with Ken Tohill captures the Island Fashion Stakes at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Mongolian Shopper with Stewart Elliott, right in red cap, wins the Wishing Well Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Salmanazar and John Velazquez win the Texas Glitter Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Sky Defence with Ken Tohill wins the Curribot Handicap at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Proud Reunion wins the Jersey Lilly Turf Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park. Coady Photography Bonjour Baby with Sasha Risenhoover, center in red cap, wins the Houston Turf Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park. Coady Photography Born In China with Douglas Whyte captures the Happy Valley Trophy at Happy Valley Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Time Warp with Zac Purton wins the Hong Kong Gold Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Beauty Generation with Zac Purton wins the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Win Bright (JPN) wins the Nakayama Kinen at Nakayama Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi