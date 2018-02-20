  1. Home
The Week in Photos 2/20/2018

Risen Star, Barbara Fritchie, Rachel Alexandra, Buena Vista, General George and more.

2-17-2018 Bravazo, with Miguel Mena aboard, pushes to the lead to beat Snapper Sinclair in a close finish in the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans

Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir
Fault and jockey Geovanni Franco win the G2, $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
2/18/2018. - Florent Geroux aboard Monomoy Girl captures the 38th running of the $200,000 Grade II Rachel Alexandra Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir
Ms Locust Point, Jorge Vargas Jr., $200,000, Barbara Fritchie Stakes, G2, Laurel Park, February 17 2018

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Something Awesome, General George Stakes, G3, Laurel Park, February 17 2018

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Martini Glass wins the 2018 Royal Delta Stakes (G3)

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Hawaakom wins the 2018 Razorback Handicap (G3)

Coady Photography
My Boy Jack wins the 2018 Southwest Stakes (G3)

Coady Photography
Selcourt wins the 2018 Las Flores Stakes (G3)

Benoit Photo
Streamline wins the 2018 Bayakoa Stakes

Coady Photography
2/17/2018. - Calvin Borel pilots The Player to victory in the 33rd running of the Grade III Mineshaft Handicap at Fair Grounds. Hodges Phorography / Amanda Hodges Weir

Hodges Phorography / Amanda Hodges Weir
2/18/2018. - Joe Bravo aboard Synchrony wins the Grade III Fair Grounds Handicap at Fair Grounds. Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr.

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr.
Heck Yeah wins the 2018 California Cup Derby

Benoit Photo
Pulpit Rider wins the 2018 California Cup Oaks

Benoit Photo
Paved with jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the El Camino Real Derby $100,000 Guaranteed with a time of 1:50.04.

Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography
Still Having Fun wins the 2018 Miracle Wood Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Afleet Willy wins the 2018 John B. Campbell Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Miss Inclusive wins the 2018 Maryland Racing Media Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Enchanted Ghost wins the 2018 Wide Country Stakes

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
X Y Jet wins the 2018 Pelican Stakes

SV Photography
Sippins wins the 2018 Peppers Pride Handicap

Coady Photography
Compelled wins the 2018 Mardi Gras Stakes

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr
2/17/2018. - Mom’s On Strike with jockey Adam Beschizza aboard turns into the stretch and goes on to win the Albert Stall Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Hodges Phorography/Kristina Taylor
Pubilius Syrus wins the 2018 Baffle Stakes

Benoit Photo
Nonkono Yume (JPN) wins the 2018 February Stakes

Masakazu Takahashi
The Chad Schofield-ridden Singapore Sling (No. 3), trained by Tony Millard, wins the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1800m), the second leg of the Hong Kong Four-Year-Old Series, at Sha Tin Racecourse Febuary 18 2018

Wallace Yeung/The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Dundonnell scores his first win in nearly three years in the Class 1 Chinese New Year Cup Handicap Febuary 18 2018

The Hong Kong Jockey Club