The Week in Photos 2/13/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Heart to Heart with Julien Leparoux, center in blue cap, wins the Gulfstream Park Turf Stakes (G1T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Kanthaka and Flavien Prat win the San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Unique Bella and Mike Smith capture the Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Flameaway with Jose Lezcano wins the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs. Joe DiOrio Dona Bruja (ARG) with Jose Ortiz wins The Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs. Joe DiOrio Elysea's World (IRE), left, wins the Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Andie Biancone World Approval with John Velazquez captures the Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Om and Flavien Prat win the Thunder Road Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Mobile Bay wins the LA Bred Premier Night Championship Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Remember Daisy wins the LA Bred Premier Night Starlet Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Pacific Pink wins the LA Bred Premier Night Distaff Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Gladyousawme wins the LA Bred Premier Night Prince Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Monte Man wins the LA Bred Night Sprint Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Ours to Run wins the LA Bred Premier Night Matron Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Red Ruby wins the Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Chief Cicatriz wins the Phoenix Gold Cup Handicap at Turf Paradise Race Course. Coady Photography Concord Fast wins the Budweiser Handicap at Sunland Park. Coady Photography War Heroine, right, wins the Sweet Life Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo K P Wildcat wins the El Diario Handicap at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Theoryintopractice wins the LA Bred Gentlemen Starter at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Zyanara wins the LA Bred Premier Night Ladies Starter Stakes at Delta Downs. Coady Photography Conte, left, wins the Kwong Wah Handicap at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Perpetual Joyance wins the Po Yan Handicap at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club