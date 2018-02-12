  1. Home
  4. The Week in Photos 2/13/2018

Gulfstream Park Turf, San Vicente, Santa Maria, Sam F. Davis, Tampa Bay and more.

  • 23 Photos
Heart to Heart wins the 2018 Gulfstream Park Turf Stakes

Heart to Heart with Julien Leparoux, center in blue cap, wins the Gulfstream Park Turf Stakes (G1T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
West Point Thoroughbreds' Kanthaka and jockey Flavien Prat win the G2, $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Kanthaka and Flavien Prat win the San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella and jockey Mike Smith win the G2, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Unique Bella and Mike Smith capture the Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Flameaway wins the 2018 Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3)

Flameaway with Jose Lezcano wins the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs.

Joe DiOrio
Dona Bruja. [Arg] with Jose Ortiz wins The Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes @ Tampa Bay Downs.; © Joe DiOrio/Winningimages.biz

Dona Bruja (ARG) with Jose Ortiz wins The Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs.

Joe DiOrio
Elysea's World wins the 2018 Suwannee River Stakes

Elysea's World (IRE), left, wins the Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Andie Biancone
World Approval wins the 2018 Tampa Bay Stakes

World Approval with John Velazquez captures the Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Om and jockey Flavien Prat, right, outleg, Bowies Hero (Corey Nakatani), left, to win the G3, $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Om and Flavien Prat win the Thunder Road Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Mobile Bay wins the 2018 LA Bred Premier Night Championship Stakes

Mobile Bay wins the LA Bred Premier Night Championship Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Remember Daisy wins the 2018 LA Bred Premier Night Starlet Stakes

Remember Daisy wins the LA Bred Premier Night Starlet Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Pacific Pink wins the 2018 LA Bred Premier Night Distaff Stakes

Pacific Pink wins the LA Bred Premier Night Distaff Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Gladyousawme wins the 2018 LA Bred Premier Night Prince Stakes

Gladyousawme wins the LA Bred Premier Night Prince Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Monte Man wins the 2018 LA Bred Night Sprint

Monte Man wins the LA Bred Night Sprint Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Ours to Run wins the 2018 LA Bred Premier Night Matron Stakes

Ours to Run wins the LA Bred Premier Night Matron Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Red Ruby wins the 2018 Martha Washington Stakes

Red Ruby wins the Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Chief Cicatriz wins the 2018 Phoenix Gold Cup

Chief Cicatriz wins the Phoenix Gold Cup Handicap at Turf Paradise Race Course.

Coady Photography
Concord Fast wins the 2018 Budweiser Handicap

Concord Fast wins the Budweiser Handicap at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
War Heroine wins the 2018 Sweet Life Stakes

War Heroine, right, wins the Sweet Life Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
K P Wildcat wins the 2018 El Diario Handicap

K P Wildcat wins the El Diario Handicap at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Theoryintopractice wins the 2018 LA Bred Gentlemen Starter

Theoryintopractice wins the LA Bred Gentlemen Starter at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Zyanara wins the 2018 LA Bred Premier Night Ladies Starter Stakes

Zyanara wins the LA Bred Premier Night Ladies Starter Stakes at Delta Downs.

Coady Photography
Conte wins the 2018 Kwong Wah Handicap

Conte, left, wins the Kwong Wah Handicap at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Olivier Doleuze punches the air as John Size-trained Perpetual Joyance swoops to victory in the Class 2 Po Yan Handicap.

Perpetual Joyance wins the Po Yan Handicap at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club