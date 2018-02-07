  1. Home
The Week in Photos 2/6/2018

Holy Bull, Las Virgenes, San Pasqual, San Marcos, Palos Verdes, Withers, and more.

Red Baron's Barn's Itsinthepost and jockey Tyler Baze, right, nose out Hayabusa One (Victor Espinoza), left, to win the G2, $200,000 San Marcos Stakes, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Dream Tree and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the G2, $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Hronis Racing's Accelerate and jockey Victor Espinoza, right, outrun the field to win the G2, $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Roy H and jockey Kent Desormeaux win the G2, $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Audible wins the 2018 Holy Bull Stakes

Coglianese Photos
Strike Power wins the 2018 Swale Stakes

Coglianese Photos
Speed Franco wins the 2018 Dania Beach Stakes

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Thewayiam wins the 2018 Sweetest Chant Stakes

Coglianese Photos
Take Charge Paula wins the 2018 Forward Gal Stakes

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Avery Island wins the 2018 Withers

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Lombo and jockey Flavien Prat win the G3, $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Benoit Photo
Wilbo wins the 2018 King Cotton Stakes

Coady Photography
Citizen Geller wins the 2018 Mt Cristo Rey Handicap

Coady Photography
K T Brave wins the 2018 Kawasaki Kinen (G1)

Masakazu Takahashi
Dinozzo (IRE) wins the 2018 Centenary Vase Handicap

Hong Kong Jockey Club