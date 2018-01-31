  1. Home
The Week in Photos 1/30/2018

Pegasus World Cup, Fred W. Hooper, La Prevoyante Handicap, Hurricane Bertie and more.

  • 28 Photos
Gun Runner wins the 2018 Pegasus

Gun Runner captures the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Gun Runner wins the 2018 Pegasus

Gun Runner with Florent Geroux wins the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Dave W. Harmon
Gun Runner with Florent Geroux up wins the 2018 Pegasus Cup for trainer Steve Asmussen and Owners Three Chimneys Farm and Ron Winchell of Winchell Thoroughbreds, 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Florent Geroux, Steve Asmussen, Goncalo Torrealba, Ron Winchell, Frank Stronach and connections celebrate the winning of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Photos by Z
Gun Runner & Scott Blasi the morning after the 2018 Pegasus World Cup (G1)

Scott Blasi gives Gun Runner a kiss the morning after the Pegasus World Cup Invational Cup (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Joe DiOrio
Tommy Macho wins the 2018 Fred W. Hooper Stakes

Tommy Macho with Luis Saez wins the Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
TEXTING wins The La Prevoyante Stakes on Pegasus World Cup day at Gulfstream Park on January 27th 2018, jockey Javier Castellano up

Texting with Javier Castellano wins the La Prevoyante Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Nicole Marie
Jordan's Henny wins The Hurricane Bertie Stakes at Gulfstream on January 27th, 2018, jockey Tyler Gaffalione up

Jordan's Henny with Tyler Gaffalione wins the Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Nicole Marie
Oscar Nominated and Jose Ortiz winning the W.L. McKnight at Gulfstream Park on January 27, 2018.

Oscar Nominated and Jose Ortiz, left in red cap, win the W. L. McKnight Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Ryan Thompson
Tiger Moth wins the 2018 Houston Ladies Classic Stakes (G3)

Tiger Moth with Florent Geroux wins the Houston Ladies Classic Stakes (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park.

Coady Photography
Bigger Picture wins the 2018 John B. Connally Turf Cup (G3T)

Bigger Picture and Jose Ortiz, inside, win the John B. Connally Turf Cup (G3T) at Sam Houston Race Park.

Coady Photography
Great Stuff wins the 2018 Toboggan Stakes

Great Stuff wins the Toboggan Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Danny Shum-trained Seasons Bloom (No. 6), with Joao Moreira on board, edges Fifty Fifty (No. 11) to win the G1 Stewards’ Cup (1600m), the first leg of Triple Crown, at Sha Tin Racecourse

Seasons Bloom with Joao Moreira, in blue and wite silks, wins the Stewards’ Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Nonkono Yume (JPN) wins the 2018 Negishi Stakes

Nonkono Yume (JPN), left in red cap, wins the Negishi Stakes at Tokyo Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Rye and jockey Kent Desormeaux, left, overpower Camino Del Paraiso (Flavien Prat), right, to win the $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Rye with Kent Desormeaux, left in green cap, overpowers Camino Del Paraiso with Flavien Prat, right, to win the Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes presented by City National Bank at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Heck Yeah and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the $100,000 California Cup Turf Sprint Stakes, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Heck Yeah and Drayden Van Dyke win the California Cup Turf Sprint Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Hronis Racing's Edwards Going Left and jockey Tyler Baze win the $150,000 Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Edwards Going Left and Tyler Baze capture the Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Reddam Racing's How About Zero and jockey Mario Gutierrez, right, win the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

How About Zero and Mario Gutierrez, right in purple cap, win the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Rainbow Heir; Irad Ortiz, Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint Stakes; Gulfstream Park; January 27 2018

Rainbow Heir with Irad Ortiz wins the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Dave W. Harmon
Girls Know Best and Javier Castellano winning the Ladies’ Turf Sprint at Gulfstream Park on January 27, 2018.

Girls Know Best and Javier Castellano win the Ladies’ Turf Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

Ryan Thompson
Stormy Victoria wins the 2018 South Beach Stakes

Stormy Victoria with Joel Rosario wins the South Beach Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko
Swing and Sway wins the 2018 American Beauty Stakes

Swing and Sway with David Cabrera captures the American Beauty Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Still Having Fun wins the 2018 Frank Whiteley, Jr Stakes

Still Having Fun wins the Frank Whiteley, Jr Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
In the Navy Now wins the 2018 Nellie Morse Stakes

In the Navy Now, outside, wins the Nellie Morse Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Afleet Willy wins the 2018 Native Dancer Stakes

Afleet Willy wins the Native Dancer Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Limited View wins the 2018 Marshua Stakes

Limited View wins the Marshua Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Calculator wins the 2018 Clockers' Corner Stakes

Calculator with Flavien Prat wins the Clockers' Corner Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Hogy wins the 2018 Frontier Utilities Turf Sprint Stakes

Hogy with Jose Ortiz wins the Frontier Utilities Turf Sprint Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park.

Coady Photography
Blamed wins the 2018 El Paso Times Stakes

Blamed with Ken Tohill wins the El Paso Times Stakes at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography