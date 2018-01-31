The Week in Photos 1/30/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Gun Runner captures the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Gun Runner with Florent Geroux wins the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Dave W. Harmon Florent Geroux, Steve Asmussen, Goncalo Torrealba, Ron Winchell, Frank Stronach and connections celebrate the winning of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Photos by Z Scott Blasi gives Gun Runner a kiss the morning after the Pegasus World Cup Invational Cup (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Joe DiOrio Tommy Macho with Luis Saez wins the Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Texting with Javier Castellano wins the La Prevoyante Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Nicole Marie Jordan's Henny with Tyler Gaffalione wins the Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Nicole Marie Oscar Nominated and Jose Ortiz, left in red cap, win the W. L. McKnight Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park Ryan Thompson Tiger Moth with Florent Geroux wins the Houston Ladies Classic Stakes (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park. Coady Photography Bigger Picture and Jose Ortiz, inside, win the John B. Connally Turf Cup (G3T) at Sam Houston Race Park. Coady Photography Great Stuff wins the Toboggan Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Seasons Bloom with Joao Moreira, in blue and wite silks, wins the Stewards’ Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club Nonkono Yume (JPN), left in red cap, wins the Negishi Stakes at Tokyo Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Rye with Kent Desormeaux, left in green cap, overpowers Camino Del Paraiso with Flavien Prat, right, to win the Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes presented by City National Bank at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Heck Yeah and Drayden Van Dyke win the California Cup Turf Sprint Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Edwards Going Left and Tyler Baze capture the Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo How About Zero and Mario Gutierrez, right in purple cap, win the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Rainbow Heir with Irad Ortiz wins the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Dave W. Harmon Girls Know Best and Javier Castellano win the Ladies’ Turf Sprint at Gulfstream Park. Ryan Thompson Stormy Victoria with Joel Rosario wins the South Beach Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko Swing and Sway with David Cabrera captures the American Beauty Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Still Having Fun wins the Frank Whiteley, Jr Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club In the Navy Now, outside, wins the Nellie Morse Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Afleet Willy wins the Native Dancer Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Limited View wins the Marshua Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Calculator with Flavien Prat wins the Clockers' Corner Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Hogy with Jose Ortiz wins the Frontier Utilities Turf Sprint Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park. Coady Photography Blamed with Ken Tohill wins the El Paso Times Stakes at Sunland Park. Coady Photography