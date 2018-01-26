2017 Eclipse Awards

Thumbnails Slideshow The 47th annual Eclipse Awards. Photos by Z The 47th annual Eclipse Awards were held at Gulfstream Park on January 25. Photos by Z Drinks display at the 47th annual Eclipse Awards. Photos by Z The ceremony is underway. Photos by Z Horse of the Year & Older Dirt Male: Gun Runner Owner Goncalo Torrealba accepts the award. Photos by Z Gun Runner's owner Goncalo Torrealba with connections accepts the Horse of the Year Eclipse Award. Photos by Z Gun Runner’s owners Goncalo Torrealba, right, owner of Three Chimneys, and Ron Winchell, left, with trainer Steve Asmussen, celebrate with the gold Horse of the Year Eclipse Award. Photos by Z Gun Runner wins the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 4, 2017. Skip Dickstein Horse of the Year & Older Dirt Male Gun Runner Anne M. Eberhardt Older Dirt Female: Forever Unbridled Charles Fipke accepts the award. Photos by Z Charles Fipke and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Older Dirt Female. Photos by Z Two-Year-Old Male: Good Magic Barbara Banke accepts the award. Photos by Z l-r, Chad Brown, Barbara Banke, Bob Edwards and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Two-Year-Old Male. Photos by Z Two-Year-Old Female: Caledonia Road Connections share the moment. Photos by Z Luke Paiement and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Two-Year-Old Female. Photos by Z Three-Year-Old Male: West Coast Gary and Mary West accept the award. Photos by Z Three-Year-Old Filly: Abel Tasman Teo Ah Khing accepts the award. Photos by Z Teo Ah Khing and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Three-Year-Old Filly. Photos by Z Male Turf: World Approval Charlotte Weber, trainer Mark Casse and Bruce Hill accept the award. Photos by Z Charlotte Weber, trainer Mark Casse and Bruce Hill celebrate the Eclipse Award for Male Turf. Photos by Z Female Turf: Lady Eli Sol Kumin accepts the award. Photos by Z Sol Kumin, Chad Brown and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Female Turf. Photos by Z Male Sprinter: Roy H David Bernsen with trainer Peter Miller accepts the award. Photos by Z David Bernsen and trainer Peter Miller pose with their Eclipse Award for Male Sprinter. Photos by Z Female Sprinter: Unique Bella Carlos Heller accepts the award. Photos by Z Carlos Heller and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Female Sprinter. Photos by Z Steeplechase: Scorpiancer Winning connections accept the award. Photos by Z Bernard and Eamonn Cleary accept the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder. Photos by Z Garrett O'Rourke and CEO of Juddmonte Farms' Douglas Erskine-Crum accept the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Owner. Photos by Z Chad Brown accepts the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer. Photos by Z Ray Arsenault accepts the Eclipse Award for Handicapper of the Year. Photos by Z Jose Ortiz accepts the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey. Photos by Z Evin Roman accepts the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey. Photos by Z Frank Stronach accepts the Eclipse Award of Merit. Photos by Z Kelly Stobie and Shelley Blodgett with Peter Miller accept the Eclipse Award for their rescue efforts at Camarero and San Luis Rey Downs. Photos by Z NTRA's Alex Waldrop accepts the Eclipse Award for Moment of the Year. Photos by Z