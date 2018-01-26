  1. Home
2017 Eclipse Awards

Celebration of the 47th Eclipse Awards

Scenics, 2018 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park

The 47th annual Eclipse Awards.

The 47th annual Eclipse Awards were held at Gulfstream Park on January 25.

Drinks display at the 47th annual Eclipse Awards.

Drinks display at the 47th annual Eclipse Awards.

The ceremony is underway.

Gun Runner represented by owner Ron Winchell, Trainer Steve Asmussen and Owner Goncalo Torrealba of Three Chimneys wins horse of the Year for 2017 at the Eclipse Awards at Gulfstream Park

Horse of the Year & Older Dirt Male:

Gun Runner

Owner Goncalo Torrealba accepts the award.

Gun Runner's owner Goncalo Torrealba with connections accepts the Horse of the Year Eclipse Award.

Gun Runner’s owners Goncalo Torrealba, right, owner of Three Chimneys, and Ron Winchell, left, with trainer Steve Asmussen, celebrate with the gold Horse of the Year Eclipse Award.

Gun Runner wins the Breeders Cup Classic on November 4, 2017. Photo by Skip Dickstein

Gun Runner wins the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 4, 2017.

Gun Runner, Steve Asmussen, and Goncalo Torrealba at the barn the morning after his Classic win at Del Mar racetrack on Nov. 5, 2017 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, CA.

Horse of the Year & Older Dirt Male

Gun Runner

Charles Fipke accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for Older Female, Forever Unbridled 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Older Dirt Female:

Forever Unbridled

Charles Fipke accepts the award.

Charles Fipke and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Older Dirt Female.

Barbara Banke and Robert Morgan accept the 2017 Eclipse Award for 2 Y O Male, Good Magic with trainer Chad Brown, 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Two-Year-Old Male:

Good Magic

Barbara Banke accepts the award.

l-r, Chad Brown, Barbara Banke, Bob Edwards and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Two-Year-Old Male.

Luke Paiement accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for 2 Y O Female, Caledonia Road with Ralph Nicks, trainer and Maurice and Samantha Regan, 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Two-Year-Old Female:

Caledonia Road

Connections share the moment.

Luke Paiement and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Two-Year-Old Female.

Gary and Mary West accept the 2017 Eclipse Award for 3Y O Male, West Coast with trainer Bob Baffert 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Three-Year-Old Male:

West Coast

Gary and Mary West accept the award.

Photos by Z
Bernard Cleary and Teo Ah Khing accept the 2017 Eclipse Award for 3 Y O Filly Abel Tasman, 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Three-Year-Old Filly:

Abel Tasman

Teo Ah Khing accepts the award.

Teo Ah Khing and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Three-Year-Old Filly.

Charlotte Weber accepts the Eclipse award for Male Sprinter, World Approval, with trainer Mark Casse and Bruce Hill, 2018 Eclipse Awards, Gulfstream Park

Male Turf:

World Approval

Charlotte Weber, trainer Mark Casse and Bruce Hill accept the award.

Charlotte Weber, trainer Mark Casse and Bruce Hill celebrate the Eclipse Award for Male Turf.

Sol KuminCleary accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for Female Turf-Lady Eli, 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Female Turf:

Lady Eli

Sol Kumin accepts the award.

Sol Kumin, Chad Brown and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Female Turf.

David Bernsen accepts the Eclipse award for Male Sprinter, Roy H, with trainer Peter Miller, 2018 Eclipse Awards, Gulfstream Park

Male Sprinter:

Roy H

David Bernsen with trainer Peter Miller accepts the award.

David Bernsen and trainer Peter Miller pose with their Eclipse Award for Male Sprinter.

Carlos Heller accepts the Eclipse award for Female Sprinter, Unique Bella, with trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, 2018 Eclipse Awards, Gulfstream Park

Female Sprinter:

Unique Bella

Carlos Heller accepts the award.

Carlos Heller and connections celebrate the Eclipse Award for Female Sprinter.

The team for Scorpiancer accepts the 2018 Award for outstanding Steeplechase Horse, 2018 Eclipse Awards, Gulfstream Park

Steeplechase:

Scorpiancer

Winning connections accept the award.

L-R Bernard and Eamonn Cleary accept the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder, 2018 Eclipse Awards, Gulfstream Park

Bernard and Eamonn Cleary accept the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder.

Photos by Z
Craig Fravel present the Outstanding Owner award to Garrett O'Rourke and CEO of Juddmonte Farms, Douglas Erskine-Crum 2018 Eclipse Awards , Gulfstream Park

Garrett O'Rourke and CEO of Juddmonte Farms' Douglas Erskine-Crum accept the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Owner.

Photos by Z
Chad Brown accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Chad Brown accepts the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer.

Photos by Z
Ray Arsenault accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for Handicapper of the Year 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Ray Arsenault accepts the Eclipse Award for Handicapper of the Year.

Photos by Z
Jose Ortiz accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Jose Ortiz accepts the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey.

Photos by Z
Evin Roman accepts the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey.

Photos by Z
Frank Stronach accepts the 2017 Eclipse Merit Award 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Frank Stronach accepts the Eclipse Award of Merit.

Photos by Z
Kelly Stobie and Shelley Blodgett accept the 2017 Eclipse Award Rescue Effortsat Camarero and San Luis Rey Downs, 2018 , Gulfstream Park

Kelly Stobie and Shelley Blodgett with Peter Miller accept the Eclipse Award for their rescue efforts at Camarero and San Luis Rey Downs.

Photos by Z
NTRA Alex Waldrop accepts the 2017 Eclipse Award for Moment of the Year 2018 , Gulfstream Park

NTRA's Alex Waldrop accepts the Eclipse Award for Moment of the Year.

