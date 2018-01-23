  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 1/23/2018

The Week in Photos 1/23/2018

Las Cienegas, American Jockey Club, Sunshine Millions Sprint, Hedeman Mile, and more.

  • 14 Photos
James or Tammy McKenney's Coniah and jockey Kent Desormeaux win the G3, $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Coniah with Kent Desormeaux, right, wins the Las Cienegas Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Danburite (JPN) wins the 2018 American Jockey Club Cup

Danburite (JPN) wins the American Jockey Club Cup at Nakayama Racecoure.

Masakazu Takahashi
Jay's Way wins the 2018 Sunshine Millions Classic

Jay's Way wins the Sunshine Millions Classic at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
Starship Jubilee wins the 2018 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf

Starship Jubilee wins the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Galleon Mast, Sunshine Million Turf Stakes; Gulfstream Park; January 20 2018

Galleon Mast wins the Sunshine Million Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
X Y Jet wins the 2018 Sunshine Millions Sprint

X Y Jet wins the Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Almond Roca wins the 2018 Gasparilla Stakes

Almond Roca wins the Gasparilla Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

John Duca/SV Photography
Hennessy Express wins the 2018 Enchantress Stakes

Hennessy Express wins the Enchantress Stakes at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Blazing Navarone wins the 2018 Red Hedeman Mile Stakes

Blazing Navarone wins the Red Hedeman Mile Stakes at Sunland Park.

Coady Photography
Amy's Challenge wins the 2018 Dixie Belle

Amy's Challenge wins the Dixie Belle Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Choo Choo with jockey Juan Hernandez win the 103rd Running California Derby $100,000 Guaranteed with a time of 1:44.50.

Choo Choo with Juan Hernandez wins the California Derby at Golden Gate Fields. 

Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography
Ms Locust Point wins the 2018 What A Summer Stakes

Ms Locust Point wins the What A Summer Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Awesome Banner wins the 2018 Fire Plug Stakes

Awesome Banner wins the Fire Plug Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club
Nothingilikemore wins the 2018 Hong Kong Classic Mile

Nothingilikemore wins the Hong Kong Classic Mile at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club