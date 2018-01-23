The Week in Photos 1/23/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Coniah with Kent Desormeaux, right, wins the Las Cienegas Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Danburite (JPN) wins the American Jockey Club Cup at Nakayama Racecoure. Masakazu Takahashi Jay's Way wins the Sunshine Millions Classic at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos Starship Jubilee wins the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Galleon Mast wins the Sunshine Million Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin X Y Jet wins the Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Almond Roca wins the Gasparilla Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. John Duca/SV Photography Hennessy Express wins the Enchantress Stakes at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Blazing Navarone wins the Red Hedeman Mile Stakes at Sunland Park. Coady Photography Amy's Challenge wins the Dixie Belle Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography Choo Choo with Juan Hernandez wins the California Derby at Golden Gate Fields. Shane Micheli/ Vassar Photography Ms Locust Point wins the What A Summer Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Awesome Banner wins the Fire Plug Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue/Maryland Jockey Club Nothingilikemore wins the Hong Kong Classic Mile at Sha Tin Racecourse. Hong Kong Jockey Club