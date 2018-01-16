  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 1/16/2018

The Week in Photos 1/16/2018

La Canada, Jerome, Ft. Lauderdale, Lecomte, Marshua's River, Pippin, and more.

  • 19 Photos
Firenze Fire wins the 2018 Jerome Stakes

Firenze Fire wins the Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct.

Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko
Reddam Racing's Mopotism and jockey Mario Gutierrez, left, overpower Mended (Ricardo Gonzalez), middle, and La Force (Drayden Van Dyke), right, to win the G2, $200,000 2018 La Canada Stakes

Mopotism and Mario Gutierrez, left, overpower Mended, middle, and La Force, right, to win the La Canada Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Shining Copper wins the 2018 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes

Shining Copper with Jose Ortiz wins the Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Madame Stripes wins the 2018 Megahertz Stakes (G3T)

Madame Stripes wins the Megahertz Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
1/13/2018. - Javiar Castallano pilots Instilled Regard to victory in the Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Instilled Regard with Javier Castellano wins the Lecomte Stakes (G3) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.  

Hodges Photography/Amanda Hodges Weir
Ultra Brat wins the 2018 Marshua's River Stakes

Ultra Brat wins the Marshua's River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Generale Uno wins the Keisei Hai Stakes (G3) at Nakayama Racecourse on January 14 2018.

Generale Uno wins the Keisei Hai Stakes (G3) at Nakayama Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Farrell wins the 2018 Pippin Stakes

Farrell wins The Pippin Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
Sonneteer wins the 2018 Fifth Season Stakes

Sonneteer wins the Fifth Season Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
1/13/2018. - Joe Bravo rides Cedartown to victory in the Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Cedartown and Joe Bravo win the Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.  

Hodges Photography/Amanda Hodges Weir
Divine Miss Grey wins the 2018 Interborough Stakes

Divine Miss Grey wins the Interborough Stakes at Aqueduct.

Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta
1-13-2018 Mom's On Strike with Adam Beschizza aboard wins the Marie Krantz Memorial Stakes at the Fair Grounds.

Mom's On Strike with Adam Beschizza wins the Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. 

Hodges Photography/Jamie Hernandez
Mourinho wins the 2018 Smarty Jones Stakes

Mourinho wins the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Coady Photography
1/13/2018. - Stronger Than Ever with Florent Geroux aboard gets a head in front of Wonder Gadot to capture the Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds..

Stronger Than Ever with Florent Geroux (outside) gets a head in front of Wonder Gadot to capture the Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. 

Hodges Photogfraphy/Amanda Hodges Weir
1-13-2018 Yockey's Warrior with Miguel Mena aboard wins the Duncan F. Kenner Stakes at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Yockey's Warrior with Miguel Mena wins the Duncan F. Kenner Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Hodges Photography/Amanda Hodges Weir
1/13/2018. - Tower of Texas captures the Col. E. R. Bradley Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Tower of Texas captures the Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Hodges Photography/Amanda Hodges Weir
Empire Line wins the 2018 Damon Runyon Stakes

Empire Line wins the Damon Runyon Stakes at Aqueduct.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Inside Straight wins the 2018 Cotton Fitzsimmons Mile

Inside Straight with Glenn Corbett (inside in white cap) wins the Cotton Fitzsimmons Mile Handicap at Turf Paradise Race Course.

Coady Photography
Yearlings at Ashview Farm in Versailles, Ky. on Jan. 13, 2018.

Yearlings at Ashview Farm near Versailles, Ky. Snow continues in many areas of the South.

Anne M. Eberhardt