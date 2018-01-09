  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 1/9/2018

The Week in Photos 1/9/2018

Santa Ynez, San Gabriel, Sham, Ginger Brew, Mucho Macho Man, Kitten's Joy and more.

  • 9 Photos
Itsinthepost and jockey Tyler Baze win the G2, $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Itsinthepost (FR) and Tyler Baze win the San Gabriel Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Midnight Bisou wins the 2018 Santa Ynez Stakes (G2)

Midnight Bisou wins the Santa Ynez Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
McKinzie and jockey Mike Smith win the G3, $100,000 Sham Stakes, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

McKinzie and Mike Smith win the Sham Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Thewayiam wins the 2018 Ginger Brew Stakes

Thewayiam (FR), right, wins the Ginger Brew Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Mask wins the 2018 Mucho Macho Man Stakes

Mask wins the Mucho Macho Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Flameaway wins the 2018 Kitten's Joy Stakes

Flameaway, right, wins the Kitten's Joy Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Cicatrix wins the 2018 Glitter Woman Stakes

Cicatrix wins the Glitter Woman Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Piven wins the 2018 Limehouse

Piven wins the Limehouse Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Karis Teetan celebrates after winning the G3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap (1000m) aboard Premiere.

Karis Teetan celebrates after winning the Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap at Sha Tin Racecourse aboard Premiere.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club