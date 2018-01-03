Photographers' Favorites: 2017 Year in Review

Thumbnails Slideshow A lone horse and rider work on the main track at the Thoroughbred Training Center in Lexington, Kentucky Rick Samuels Summerveld Training Center, Shongweni, South Africa. Mathea Kelley A horse works over a flooded training track at Keeneland. Rick Samuels Kelly Murphy-Alley with Storm Prospector in the 2017 Thoroughbred Makeover barrel race at the Kentucky Horse Park. Anne M. Eberhardt Arrogate wins the 2017 Dubai World Cup (G1) Mathea Kelley/Dubai Racing Club Songbird with Mike Smith just after the start of the 70th Running of the Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga on August 26, 2017 Chad B. Harmon Always Dreaming, John Velazquez aboard, leads the field from the gate on the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Courtney V. Bearse Always Dreaming, John Velazquez aboard, leads the field around the final turn in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Courtney V. Bearse Jockey John Velazquez sprays champagne over the celebrants after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Skip Dickstein Tom Durkin smelling the roses after Always Dreaming wins the Kentucky Derby (G1). Anne M. Eberhardt Always Dreaming goes reflective after his morning exercise two days before the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course Thursday, May 18, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. Skip Dickstein The Belmont Stakes (G1) start on June 10, 2017. Chad B. Harmon Highland Reel and Ryan Moore win the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, Royal Ascot. Mathea Kelley Gun Runner, Florent Geroux up, wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Rick Samuels West Coast wins the Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Dave Harmon Gun Runner, an expected entrant in the Whitney Stakes gets a bath at the Oklahoma Training Center after his final work in preparation for the Whitney Stakes (G1) Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Skip Dickstein Gun Runner wins the Whitney (G1) at Saratoga Race Course Dave Harmon #3 Lady Eli with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. reacts to #2 Antonoe with jockey Javier Castellano breaking out of the gate prematurely while standing in the gate for the start of the 79th running of the Diana (G1T) Saturday, July 23, 2017 at the Saratoga Race Course in Springs, N.Y. Skip Dickstein Arrogate at Del Mar on November 2, 2017. Chad B. Harmon Robby Albarado cleans off after winning the Claiborne Breeders Futurity (G1) at Keeneland Rick Samuels Rushing Fall (l) Javier Castellano up, heading into the first turn of the Breeders' Cup Rick Samuels Sunset at Keeneland Sales on Nov. 10, 2017. Anne M. Eberhardt Gun Runner with jockey Florent Geroux carries a little extra weight, Cautious Giant's shoe in his tail between his rear legs as he wins the 90th running of the Whitney (G1) at the Saratoga Race Course Saturday Aug. 5, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Skip Dickstein Annual blessing and foxhunt at Shaker Village near Harrodsburg, Ky., with Long Run - Woodford Hounds foxhunts on Nov. 25, 2017, including Off the track Thoroughbreds. Anne M. Eberhardt A typical morning at Summerveld Training Center, Shongweni, South Africa. Mathea Kelley