The Week in Photos 1/2/2018

Malibu, La Brea, American Oaks, San Antonio, Mathis Brothers Mile, and more.

  • 17 Photos
Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella and jockey Mike Smith, right, outleg Paradise Woods (Flavien Prat), left, to win the Grade I, $300,000 La Brea Stakes, Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Unique Bella with Mike Smith wins the La Brea Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
City of Light and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the Grade I, $300,000 Malibu Stakes, Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

City of Light with Drayden Van Dyke captures the Malibu Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Normandy Farm's Daddys Lil Darling and jockey Mike Smith, right, hold off Madam Dancealot (Corey Nakatani), left, to win the G1, $300,000 American Oaks, Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Daddys Lil Darling and Mike Smith, inside, hold off Madam Dancealot with Corey Nakatani, to win the American Oaks (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Giant Expectations and jockey Gary Stevens win the Grade II, $300,000 San Antonio Stakes, Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Giant Expectations and Gary Stevens win the San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Agave Racing Stable's Bowies Hero and jockey Kent Desormeaux, outside, outleg Kroy (Javier Castellano), inside, to win the Grade II, $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile, Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Bowies Hero and Kent Desormeaux, outside, outleg Kroy with Javier Castellano, to win the Mathis Brothers Mile (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
X Y Jet wins the 2017 Mr. Prospector Stakes

X Y Jet wins the Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Silent Bird and jockey Kent Desormeaux, right, outleg Tough Sunday (Tyler Baze), left, to win the G3, $100,000 Midnight Lute Stakes, Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Silent Bird with Kent Desormeaux, inside, outlegs Tough Sunday with Tyler Baze, to win the Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Midnight Crossing and jockey Brice Blanc, right, outleg Elysea's World (Javier Castellano), left, Gliding By (Rafael Bejarano), second from left, and Laseen (Victor Espinoza), third from left, to win the G3, $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes, Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Midnight Crossing, right, wins the Robert J. Frankel Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Run Time wins the 2017 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes

Run Time, outside, wins the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
Strategic Dreams wins the 2017 Gin Talking Stakes

Strategic Dreams wins the Gin Talking Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue
Diamond King wins the 2017 Heft Stakes

Diamond King wins the Heft Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue
Pound for Pound wins the 2017 Louisiana Futurity - Colt and Gelding Division

Pound for Pound, inside, wins the Louisiana Futurity - Colt and Gelding Division at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir
Iona Star wins the 2017 Louisiana Futurity - Filly Division at Fair Grounds

Iona Star wins the Louisiana Futurity - Filly Division at Fair Grounds Race Course.

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr.
Smiling Causeway wins the 2017 Lightning City Stakes

Smiling Causeway wins the Lightning City Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Pay Any Price wins the 2017 Turf Dash Stakes

Pay Any Price wins the Turf Dash Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Time Flyer (JPN) wins the 2017 Hopeful Stakes (G1)

Time Flyer (JPN), right in blue cap, wins the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at Nakayama Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Copano Rickey wins the 2017 Tokyo Diashoten

Copano Rickey (JPN) with Hironobu Tanabe aboard closed out his career with a victory in the Tokyo Diashoten at Ohi Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi