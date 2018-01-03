The Week in Photos 1/2/2018

Thumbnails Slideshow Unique Bella with Mike Smith wins the La Brea Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo City of Light with Drayden Van Dyke captures the Malibu Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Daddys Lil Darling and Mike Smith, inside, hold off Madam Dancealot with Corey Nakatani, to win the American Oaks (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Giant Expectations and Gary Stevens win the San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Bowies Hero and Kent Desormeaux, outside, outleg Kroy with Javier Castellano, to win the Mathis Brothers Mile (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo X Y Jet wins the Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Silent Bird with Kent Desormeaux, inside, outlegs Tough Sunday with Tyler Baze, to win the Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Midnight Crossing, right, wins the Robert J. Frankel Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Run Time, outside, wins the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin Strategic Dreams wins the Gin Talking Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue Diamond King wins the Heft Stakes at Laurel Park. Jim McCue Pound for Pound, inside, wins the Louisiana Futurity - Colt and Gelding Division at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography / Amanda Hodges Weir Iona Star wins the Louisiana Futurity - Filly Division at Fair Grounds Race Course. Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr. Smiling Causeway wins the Lightning City Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Pay Any Price wins the Turf Dash Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Time Flyer (JPN), right in blue cap, wins the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at Nakayama Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Copano Rickey (JPN) with Hironobu Tanabe aboard closed out his career with a victory in the Tokyo Diashoten at Ohi Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi