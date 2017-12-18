The Week in Photos 12/19/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow Fear the Cowboy wins the Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Lewis Bay wins the Rampart Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Rich Mommy wins the Sugar Swirl Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin On Leave wins the My Charmer Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin Tap o’ Noth wins the Cape Guineas (G1), first race in the South African Triple Crown, at Kenilworth Park. Liesl King Danon Premium wins the Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Le Vent Se Leve wins the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun, second race in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby, at Kawasaki Racecourse. Tomoyuki Hara Aqua Bel Sar wins the New York Stallion Series Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos Aunt Babe wins the Fifth Avenue Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Greyvitos with Victor Espinoza, center in blue cap, wins the Remington Springboard Mile Stakes at Remington Park. Dustin Orona Photography Cosmic Burst wins the Trapeze Stakes at Remington Park. Dustin Orona Photography Ready to Confess wins the She's All In Stakes at Remington Park. Dustin Orona Photography Intimidate wins the King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course. Benoit Photo Surprise Wedding wins the FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Mo Cash wins the FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Almond Roca wins the Sandpiper Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography Tricks to Doo wins the Inaugural Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography