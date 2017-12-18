  1. Home
The Week in Photos 12/19/2017

Harlan's Holiday, Rampart, Sugar Swirl, Charmer, Cape Guineas and more.

  • 17 Photos
Fear the Cowboy wins the 2017 Harlan's Holiday Stakes

Fear the Cowboy wins the Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Lewis Bay wins the 2017 Rampart

Lewis Bay wins the Rampart Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Rich Mommy wins the 2017 Sugar Swirl

Rich Mommy wins the Sugar Swirl Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
On Leave wins the 2017 My Charmer

On Leave wins the My Charmer Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
Tap o' Noth wins the 2017 Cape Guineas

Tap o’ Noth wins the Cape Guineas (G1), first race in the South African Triple Crown, at Kenilworth Park.

Liesl King
Danon Premium (JPN) wins the 2017 Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes (G1)

Danon Premium wins the Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Le Vent Se Leve (JPN) wins the 2017 Zen-Nippon

Le Vent Se Leve wins the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun, second race in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby, at Kawasaki Racecourse. 

Tomoyuki Hara
Aqua Bel Sar wins the 2017 New York Stallion Series Stakes

Aqua Bel Sar wins the New York Stallion Series Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos
Aunt Babe wins the 2017 New York Stallion Series Stakes

Aunt Babe wins the Fifth Avenue Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Greyvitos wins the 2017 Springboard Mile

Greyvitos with Victor Espinoza, center in blue cap, wins the Remington Springboard Mile Stakes at Remington Park.

Dustin Orona Photography
Cosmic Burst wins the 2017 Trapeze Stakes

Cosmic Burst wins the Trapeze Stakes at Remington Park.

Dustin Orona Photography
Ready to Confess wins the 2017 She’s All In Stakes

Ready to Confess wins the She's All In Stakes at Remington Park.

Dustin Orona Photography
Intimidate and jockey Mike Smith win the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Saturday, December 16, 2017, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, CA.

Intimidate wins the King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course. 

Benoit Photo
Surprise Wedding wins the 2017 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes

Surprise Wedding wins the FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Mo Cash wins the 2017 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes

Mo Cash wins the FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Almond Roca wins the 2017 Sandpiper Stakes

Almond Roca wins the Sandpiper Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography
Tricks to Doo wins the 2017 Inaugural Stakes

Tricks to Doo wins the Inaugural Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

SV Photography