The Week in Photos 10/10/2017

Champagne Stakes, Juddmonte Spinster, Shadwell Turf Mile, Frizette Stakes, and more.

Firenze Fire wins the 2017 Champagne Stakes (G1)

Firenze Fire wins the Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Winx wins the 2017 Turnbull Stakes

Winx (AUS) travels to Flemington to earn her 21st straight win in the Seppelt Turnbull Stakes (G1) Oct. 7.

Mark Gatt
Zipessa with Joe Bravo up wins the First Lady (G1) at Keeneland on Saturday Oct. 7, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.

Zipessa wins the First Lady Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
Heavenly Love with Julien Leparoux up won the Darley Alcibiades G1 at Keeneland on , Friday Oct. 6, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.

Heavenly Love wins the Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
War Flag wins the 2017 Flower Bowl

War Flag (inside) wins the Flower Bowl Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Annette Jasko
Romantic Vision with Brian Hernandez Jr. wins the Juddmonte Spinster (G1)

Romantic Vision wins the Juddmonte Spinster (G1) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Free Drop Billy with Robby Albarado up wins the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland on Saturday Oct. 7, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.

Free Drop Billy wins the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
Separationofpowers wins the 2017 Frizette Stakes (G1)

Separationofpowers wins the Frizette Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Roy H and jockey Kent Desormeaux win the G1, $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Roy H wins the Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Suedois (#3) Daniel Tudhope up, catches Heart to Heart (#10) and Ballagh Rocks, to win the Gr.1 Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland

Suedois (FR) (outside) catches Heart To Heart to win the Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T) at Keeneland.

Rick Samuels
Diversify wins the 2017 Jockey Club Gold Cup

Diversify wins the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher
Whitmore with Manuel Franco wins the Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) at Keeneland. Oct. 6, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Whitmore (right) wins the Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Finley'sluckycharm with Brian Hernandez, Jr. abaord wins the Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) at Keeneland on Oct. 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Finley'sluckycharm wins the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Bucchero with Fernando Da La Cruz aboard wins the Woodford (G2) at Keeneland on Saturday Oct. 7, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.

Bucchero wins the Woodford Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland.

Mark Mahan
Blacktype (FR) wins the 2017 Knickerbocker Stakes (G2T)

Blacktype (FR) wins the Knickerbocker Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Awesome Slate wins BC Premiers on 10/09/17 with rider Richard Hamel

Awesome Slate wins the BC Premier's Handicap (G3) at Hastings Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Patrick Husbands (Pink silks black cap) guides Wonder Gadot to victory in the 2017 Mazarine Stakes for owner Gary Barber and trainer Mark Casse.

Wonder Gadot (left) wins the Mazarine Stakes (G3) at Woodbine.

Michael Burns
Flameaway with Julien Leparoux wins the Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (G3)

Flameaway (left) holds off Tap Daddy and Tigers Rule to win the 2017 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes by a nose at Keeneland.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Unique Bella wins the 2017 LA Woman Stakes (G3)

Unique Bella wins the LA Woman Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Yoshida wins the 2017 Hill Prince

Yoshida (JPN) wins the Hill Prince Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko
Notis The Jewell wins the 2017 Ballerina Stakes

Notis The Jewell wins the Ballerina Stakes (G3) at Hastings Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Real Steel wins the 2017 Maichi Okan

Real Steel wins the Mainichi Okan (G2) at Tokyo.

Masakazu Takahashi
Disco Partner wins the 2017 Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational

Disco Partner wins the Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Annette Jasko