The Week in Photos 10/2/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow Enable (GB) wins the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) at Chantilly Race Course. Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse Beach Patrol wins the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos Avenge wins the Rodeo Drive Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Elate wins the Beldame Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos Paradise Woods wins the Zenyatta Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Bolt d'Oro wins the FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Mubtaahij (IRE) wins the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Moonshine Memories wins the Chandelier Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Takaful wins the Vosburgh Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Robert Mauhar Projected (GB) wins the Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup Stakes (G2T) at Laurel Park. Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club Itsinthepost (FR) wins the John Henry Turf Championship Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Vazirabad (FR) wins the Qatar Prix Du Cadran (G1) at Chantilly Race Course. Masakazu Takahashi Happily (IRE) wins the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1) at Chantilly Race Course. Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse Aclaim (IRE) wins the 2017 Qatar Prix De Le Foret (G1) at Chantilly Racecourse. Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse Wild Illusion (GB) wins the Total Prix Marcel Boussac-Criterium des Pouliches (G1) at Chantilly Race Course. Katsumi Saito Archaggelos wins the Grey Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racecourse. Michael Burns Awesome Slew wins the Ack Ack Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography Just Howard wins the Commonwealth Derby (G3T) at Laurel Park. Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club Melmich wins the Durham Cup Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racecourse. Michael Burns Honorable Duty wins the Lukas Classic Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography Rymska (FR) wins the Commonwealth Oaks (G3T) at Laurel Park. Jim McCue Photography Mr. Roary (outside) wins the Eddie D. Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Seabhac wins the Pilgrim Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko Significant Form wins the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Garlingari (FR) (right) wins the Qatar Prix Dollar (G2) at Chantilly Race Course. John Gilmore Ice Breeze (GB) (left) wins the Qatar Prix Chaudenay (G2) at Chantilly Race Course. Katsumi Saito Taareef wins the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (G2) at Chantilly Race Course. John Gilmore Rhododendron (IRE) and Hydrangea (IRE) finish together in the Prix de l'Opera (G1) at Chantilly, with Rhododendron (left) getting the victory. Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse