  The Week in Photos 10/2/2017

The Week in Photos 10/2/2017

Joe Hirsch, Awesome Again, Zenyatta, Beldame, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and more.

Enable wins the 2017 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1)

Enable (GB) wins the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) at Chantilly Race Course.

Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse
Beach Patrol wins the 2017 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes

Beach Patrol wins the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Ramona Bass' Avenge and jockey Flavien Prat win the G1, $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Avenge wins the Rodeo Drive Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Elate wins the 2017 Beldame

Elate wins the Beldame Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Paradise Woods and jockey Flavien Prat win the G1 Zenyatta Stakes, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Paradise Woods wins the Zenyatta Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Ruis Racing's Bolt d'Oro and jockey Corey Nakatani win the G1, $300,000 FrontRunner Stakes, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Bolt d'Oro wins the FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Mubtaahij and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the G1, $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Mubtaahij (IRE) wins the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Moonshine Memories and jockey Flavien Prat win the G1 $300,000 Chandelier Stakes Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Moonshine Memories wins the Chandelier Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Takaful wins the 2017 Vosburgh Stakes

Takaful wins the Vosburgh Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Robert Mauhar
Projected wins the 2017 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup

Projected (GB) wins the Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup Stakes (G2T) at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club
Itsinthepost wins the 2017 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T)

Itsinthepost (FR) wins the John Henry Turf Championship Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Vazirabad wins the 2017 Qatar Prix Du Cadran

Vazirabad (FR) wins the Qatar Prix Du Cadran (G1) at Chantilly Race Course.

Masakazu Takahashi
Happily (IRE) wins the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1) at Chantilly Race Course.

Happily (IRE) wins the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1) at Chantilly Race Course.

Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse
Aclaim wins the 2017 Qatar Prix De Le Foret

Aclaim (IRE) wins the 2017 Qatar Prix De Le Foret (G1) at Chantilly Racecourse.

Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse
Wild Illusion wins the 2017 Prix Marcel Boussac

Wild Illusion (GB) wins the Total Prix Marcel Boussac-Criterium des Pouliches (G1) at Chantilly Race Course.

Katsumi Saito
Archaggelos wins the 2017 Grey Stakes

Archaggelos wins the Grey Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racecourse.

Michael Burns
Awesome Slew wins the 2017 Ack Ack Stakes

Awesome Slew wins the Ack Ack Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Just Howard wins the 2017 Commonwealth Derby

Just Howard wins the Commonwealth Derby (G3T) at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club
Eurico Da Silva guides Melmich to victory in the 2017 Durham Cup Stakes for owners Stephen Chesney, Cory Hoffman and trainer Kevin Attard.

Melmich wins the Durham Cup Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racecourse.

Michael Burns
Honorable Duty wins the 2017 Lukas Classic

Honorable Duty wins the Lukas Classic Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Rymska wins the 2017 Commonwealth Oak

Rymska (FR) wins the Commonwealth Oaks (G3T) at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue Photography
Kretz Racing's Mr. Roary and jockey Tyler Conner, outside, overpower Tribalist (Kent Desormeaux), inside, and Guns Loaded (no rider), right, to win the G3, $100,000 Eddie D. Stakes, Friday, September 29, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Mr. Roary (outside) wins the Eddie D. Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Seabhac wins the 2017 Pilgrim

Seabhac wins the Pilgrim Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko
Significant Form wins the 2017 Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T)

Significant Form wins the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Garlingari wins the 2017 Qatar Prix Dollar over Subway Dancer

Garlingari (FR) (right) wins the Qatar Prix Dollar (G2) at Chantilly Race Course.

John Gilmore
Ice Breeze wins the 2017 Qatar Prix Chaudenay

Ice Breeze (GB) (left) wins the Qatar Prix Chaudenay (G2) at Chantilly Race Course.

Katsumi Saito
Taareef wins the 2017 Prix Daniel Wildenstein

Taareef wins the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (G2) at Chantilly Race Course.

John Gilmore
Rhododendron wins the 2017 Prix de l'Opera (G1)

Rhododendron (IRE) and Hydrangea (IRE) finish together in the Prix de l'Opera (G1) at Chantilly, with Rhododendron (left) getting the victory.

Mathea Kelley/BloodHorse