The Week in Photos 9/26/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow West Coast wins the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing. Chad B. Harmon It Tiz Well wins the Cotillion Stakes (G1) at Parx Racing. Chad B. Harmon Highway Star (left) wins the Gallant Bloom Handicap (G2) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Sharp Azteca wins the Kelso Handicap (G2) at Belmont Park. Adam Coglianese/NYRA Off Limits (IRE) wins the Noble Damsel Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. Coglianese Photos Tequilita wins the Charles Town Oaks (G3) at Charles Town Races. Coady Photography Coal Front wins the Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing. Adrianna Lynch/ BloodHorse Untrapped wins the Oklahoma Derby (G3) at Remington Park. Dustin Orona Photography Rey de Oro wins the Kobe Shimbun Hai (G2) at Hanshin Racecourse. Masakazu Takahashi Mr Havercamp (left) wins the Vice Regent Stakes at Woodbine. Michael Burns Kris Who wins the New Mexico State Fair Thoroughbred Futurity at Albuquerque Downs Racetrack. Coady Photography Page McKenney wins the Pa Derby Champion Stakes at Parx Racing. Adrianna Lynch/BloodHorse Pinch Hit wins the Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography Kroy wins the Bear's Den Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Lauren King Sparkles' Girl (center) wins the Classy 'n Smart Stakes at Woodbine. Michael Burns Run Away (outside) wins the Barretts Juvenile Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course. Benoit Photo