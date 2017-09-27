  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 9/26/2017

The Week in Photos 9/26/2017

Pennsylvania Derby, Cotillion Stakes, Gallant Bloom Handicap, Kelso Handicap and more

  • 16 Photos
West Coast with Mike Smith win the 38th Running of the Pennsylvania Derby (GI) at Parx on September 23, 2017

West Coast wins the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing.

Chad B. Harmon
It Tiz Well with Drayden Van Dyke win the 48th Running of the Cotillion (GI) at Parx on September 23, 2017

It Tiz Well wins the Cotillion Stakes (G1) at Parx Racing.

Chad B. Harmon
Highway Star wins the 2017 Gallant Bloom Handicap (G2)

Highway Star (left) wins the Gallant Bloom Handicap (G2) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Sharp Azteca wins the 2017 Kelso Handicap (G2)

Sharp Azteca wins the Kelso Handicap (G2) at Belmont Park.

Adam Coglianese/NYRA
Nobel Damsel Stakes (G3T) Winner On Sep 23, 2017.

Off Limits (IRE) wins the Noble Damsel Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
Tequilita wins the 2017 Charles Town Oaks (G3)

Tequilita wins the Charles Town Oaks (G3) at Charles Town Races.

Coady Photography
Coal Front, with John R. Velazquez up, wins the Gallant Bob(G.III) at Parx on September 23rd, 2017.

Coal Front wins the Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing.

Adrianna Lynch/ BloodHorse
Untrapped wins the 2017 Oklahoma Derby (G3)

Untrapped wins the Oklahoma Derby (G3) at Remington Park. 

Dustin Orona Photography
Rey de Oro wins the 2017 Kobe Shimbun Hai (G2)

Rey de Oro wins the Kobe Shimbun Hai (G2) at Hanshin Racecourse.

Masakazu Takahashi
Mr Havercamp wins the 2017 Vice Regent Stakes

Mr Havercamp (left) wins the Vice Regent Stakes at Woodbine.

Michael Burns
Kris Who wins the 2017 New Mexico State Fair Thoroughbred Futurity

Kris Who wins the New Mexico State Fair Thoroughbred Futurity at Albuquerque Downs Racetrack.

Coady Photography
Page McKenney wins the Pa Derby Champion Stakes at Parx on September 23rd, 2017.

Page McKenney wins the Pa Derby Champion Stakes at Parx Racing.

Adrianna Lynch/BloodHorse
Pinch Hit wins the 2017 Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs

Pinch Hit wins the Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Kroy wins the 2017 Bear's Den Stakes

Kroy wins the Bear's Den Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
Sparkles' Girl wins the 2017 Classy 'n Smart Stakes

Sparkles' Girl (center) wins the Classy 'n Smart Stakes at Woodbine.

Michael Burns
Run Away wins the 2017 Barretts Juvenile Stakes

Run Away (outside) wins the Barretts Juvenile Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Benoit Photo