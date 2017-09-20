  1. Home
The Week in Photos 9/19/2017

Ricoh Woodbine Mile Stakes, Natalma Stakes, Northern Dancer Turf Stakes, and more.

  • 21 Photos
World Approval wins the 2017 Woodbine Mile

World Approval wins the Ricoh Woodbine Mile Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Johnny Bear wins the Northern Dancer Stakes (GIT) at Woodbine.

Johnny Bear (left) wins the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (GIT) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Capla Temptress wins the 2017 Natalma Stakes

Capla Temptress wins the Natalma Stakes (GIT) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Ami's Mesa wins the 2017 Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes (G2)

Ami's Mesa wins the Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes (G2) at Presque Isle Downs.

Coady Photography
Patrona Margarita wins the 2017 Pocahontas Stakes

Patrona Margarita wins the Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Ikerrin Road wins the 2017 Bold Venture Stakes

Ikerrin Road (IRE) wins the Bold Venture Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Uni wins the 2017 Sands Point Stakes

Uni (GB) wins the Sands Point Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko
Junior Alvarado guides Quidura to victory in the 2017 Canadian Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.

Quidura (GB) wins the Canadian Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Untamed Domain wins the 2017 Summer Stakes

Untamed Domain (left) wins the Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Capri ridden by Ryan Moore wins the William Hill St Leger Stakes

Capri wins the William Hill St. Leger Stakes (G1) at Doncaster.

Andy Watts / Racingfotos.com
Griffin Premiere wins the 2017 Chinese Recreation Challenge Cup Handicap

Griffin Premiere wins the Chinese Recreation Challenge Cup Handicap at Happy Valley.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Humidor wins the 2017 Makybe Diva Stakes

Humidor wins the Makybe Diva Stakes (G1) at Flemington.

Mark Gatt
Winx wins the 2017 Colgate Optic White Stakes

Winx wins the Colgate Optic White Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick.

Grant Guy
Romantic Vision wins the 2017 Locust Grove Stakes

Romantic Vision wins the Locust Grove Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Chublicious wins the 2017 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash

Chublicious wins the Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash Stakes (G3) at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club
The Tabulator wins the 2017 Iroquois Stakes

The Tabulator wins the Iroquois Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Coady Photography
Gigantic Breeze wins the 2017 Presque Isle Mile

Gigantic Breeze wins the Presque Isle Mile Stakes at Presques Isle Downs.

Coady Photography
Kitten's Roar wins the 2017 Ramsey Farm Stakes

Kitten's Roar wins the Ramsey Farm Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Stardoza wins the 2017 Mrs. Henry D. Paxson Memorial Stakes

Stardoza wins the Mrs. Henry D. Paxson Memorial Stakes at Presque Isle Downs.

Coady Photography
On Leave wins the 2017 All Along Stakes

On Leave wins the All Along Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club
Wise Gal wins the 2017 Selima Stakes

Wise Gal wins the Selima Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club