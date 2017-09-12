  1. Home
The Week in Photos 9/12/2017

Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf, Super Derby, Kentucky Turf Cup, Matron Stakes, and more.

  • 57 Photos
My Impression and Tyler Gaffalione take the One Dreamer Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Ultima D leads the way home in the Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Kentucky Downs with Julio Garcia aboard.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Applicator and Jose Valdivia Jr. upset the Tourist Mile Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Snapper Sinclair streaks to victory in the Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Sir Dudley Digges and Tyler Gaffalione after their victory in the Old Friends Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Rubilinda takes the Christiecat Stakes at Belmont Park, becoming the first stakes winner for Frankel in the U.S.   

Coglianese Photos
Indy's Lady wins the Lady Finger Stakes at Finger Lakes.

SV Photography
Harry Angel runs away from the field in the 32Red Sprint Cup Stakes (G1) at Haydock Park. 

John Grossick / Racingfotos.com
Hydrangea & Wayne Lordan (purple colours) get the better of Winter & Ryan Moore (right) to win the Group 1 Coolmore Fastnet Rocks Matron Stakes.

Hydrangea and Wayne Lordan (purple silks) run down favored Winter to win the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (G1) at Leopardstown.

RACINGFOTOS.COM/Healy Racing
Quinta Verde with jockey Diego Saenz turns for home in the River Cities Stakes at Louisiana Downs.  

Hodges Photography / Ann Switalski
Eden Grey's Kitten and Gerard Melancon secure the Need for Speed Stakes at Louisiana Downs.  

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr.
Budro Talking speaks loudly in the Sunday Silence Stakes at Louisiana Downs.

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr.
Mr. Pete poses for a photo after winning the Aspirant Stakes at Finger Lakes.     

SV Photography
Jockeys, outriders, trainers, owners, grooms and hotwalkers (D.Fortune girlfriend Jockey Aimee Auger holding helmet) join in a moment of silence at Woodbine Racetrack to honor Darren Fortune, who passed after tragic morning accident yesterday at Woodbine.

Jockeys, outriders, trainers, owners, grooms, and hotwalkers join in a moment of silence at Woodbine Racetrack to honor exercise rider Darren Fortune, who died from injuries that occurred during a training accident Sept 8.

Michael Burns
Justa Lady comes running late to capture the Tellike Stakes at Louisiana Downs.

Hodges Photogaphy / Lou Hodges, Jr.
Midnight Mikey wins the Loyalty Stakes at Belterra Park.

Coady Photography
Decorated Knight and Andrea Atzeni after winning the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes (G1) at Leopardstown.

RACINGFOTOS.COM/HEALY RACING
Securitiz fights for victory in the Seattle Slew Stakes at Belmont Park.

Coglianese Photos
In her first start, Shamrock Rose wins the Ontario Debutante Stakes at Woodbine.

Michael Burns
It's the Journey lands his first stakes win in the Challedon Stakes at Laurel Park with Alex Cintron aboard.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club
The Happy Ticket Stakes at Louisiana Downs goes to Lady O’Toole under Colby Hernandez.

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr.
Lull powers home to win the Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Miss Temple City fights off Zipessa to win the Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3T).

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Miss Temple City and Edgar Prado head to the winner's circle after the Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3T). 

Nathan Mayberg
Line of Best Fit and J. D. Acosta take the Shine Again Stakes at Laurel Park.

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club
Nine-year-old Soi Phet gets a well-deserved sponge off from Kent Desormeaux after their victory in the E.B. Johnston Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Benoit Photo
Hogy comes through with a victory in the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint Stakes (G3T).

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Mr. Misunderstood wins the Super Derby at Louisiana Downs to remain undefeated in the state of Louisiana.  

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr.
Moms Choice and Santo Sanjur take the Avers Wexler Memorial Stakes at Arlington International.

Four Footed Fotos
A determined Oscar Nominated takes the Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup (G3T) at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Julien Leparoux and Oscar Nominated pose for photos after winning the Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup (G3T). 

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Barry Lee wins the Arlington-Washington Futurity at Arlington International, jockey Horacio Karamanos up.

Four Footed Fotos
Bet She Wins and jockey Jose Lopez cruise to victory in the Arlington-Washington Lassie at Arlington International.

Four Footed Fotos
Net Gain and Glenn Corbett win the Unbridled Stakes at Louisiana Downs.  

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr.
Princess Karen was a little green down the stretch, but she got the victory in the Beverly J. Lewis Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Benoit Photo
Chief Know It All captures the British Columbia Derby (G3) at Hastings Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Wise Market wins the Jack Diamond Futurity at Hastings Racecourse with rider Amadeo Perez.

Four Footed Fotos
Notis the Jewell splashes through the mud to take the Delta Colleen Handicap at Hastings Racecourse.

Four Footed Fotos
Daz Lin Dawn and Richard Hamel take the British Columbia Oaks at Hastings Racecourse. Daz Lin Dawn is now 7-for-7 in 2017.

Four Footed Fotos
Here's Hannah scores in the Sadie Diamond Futurity at Hastings Racecourse to become the first stakes winner for Numaany.

Four Footed Fotos
Highway Boss rolls to victory in the S. W. Randall Handicap at Hastings Racecourse with Aaron Gryder aboard.

Four Footed Fotos
Lady Macapa wins the Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert (G3) at Chantilly.

John Gilmore
Cracksman and his connections after victory in the Qatar Prix Niel (G2) at Chantilly.

John Gilmore
Dschingis Secret wins the Qatar Prix Foy (G2) at Chantilly.

John Gilmore
Silent Sonet and Eurico Rosa Da Silva take the La Prevoyante Stakes at Woodbine.

Michael Burns
Vazirabad wins the Qatar Prix Gladiator (G3) at Chantilly with Christophe Soumillon aboard.

John Gilmore
Ribchester leads the way home in the Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (G1) at Chantilly.

John Gilmore
Bateel looking majestic after her win in the Qatar Prix Vermeille (G1) at Chantilly.

John Gilmore
Fine Needle and Mirco Demuro triumph in the Sankei Sho Centaur Stakes (G2) at Hanshin.

Masakazu Takahashi
Shirvanshah, 2-year-old son of 2002 Horse of the Year Azeri, breaks his maiden at Hanshin in his first start. He is sired by Deep Impact.

Masakazu Takahashi
Graceful Leap wins the Keeneland Korea Sprint (KOR-1) under Hiroyuki Uchida at Seoul Racecourse.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Daddys Lil Darling flies home to take the Dueling Grounds Oaks at Kentucky Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Big Bend stretches for the win in the Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Derby under Drayden Van Dyke.

Reed Palmer Photography/Kentucky Downs
Jockey Johan Rosado celebrates his first win with his first mount, Tripocha, at Parx Racing.

Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO
Redneck Humor laughs his way to his 6th win of the year in the Premier Cup Stakes at Zia Park.

Coady Photography
I'm a Big Deal wins the 2017 North Platte River Stakes at the Central Wyoming Fair.

Gene Wilson
White Flag outfinishes Big Handsome to take the Allied Forces Stakes at Belmont Park. 

Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta