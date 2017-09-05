The Week in Photos 9/5/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow Gun Runner wins the Woodward Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein Moonshine Memories wins the Del Mar Debutante (G1) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Sporting Chance wins the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Lady Ivanka wins the Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein Bolt d'Oro wins the Del Mar Futurity (G1) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Heart to Heart wins the Bernard Baruch Handicap (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher Sharp Samurai wins the Del Mar Derby (G2T) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Cambodia wins the John C. Mabee Stakes (G2T) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Vertical Oak wins the Prioress Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos Winx wins the Tattersalls Chelmsford Stakes (G2) at Royal Randwick. Grant Guy Vega Magic wins the Memsie Stakes (G1) at Caulfield Racecourse. Mark Gatt Seasons Bloom wins the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup (Class 1) at Hong Kong Jockey Club. Hong Kong Jockey Club Madefromlucky wins the Greenwood Cup (G3) at Parx Racing. Taylor Ejdys/EQUI-PHOTO Pure Sensation wins the Turf Monster Stakes (G3T) at Parx Racing. Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO Catholic Boy wins the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher Pavel wins the Smarty Jones Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing. Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO Voodoo Song wins the Saranac Stakes (G3) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein Soustraction wins the Prix D'Aumale (G3) at Chantilly Racecourse. John Gilmore Harmonize wins the Glens Falls Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos Karar wins the Prix du Pin (G3) at Chantilly Racecourse. John Gilmore Encumbered wins the Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo