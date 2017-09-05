  1. Home
The Week in Photos 9/5/2017

Woodward Stakes, Hopeful Stakes, Del Mar Debutante, Spinaway Stakes and more.

  • 21 Photos
Gun Runner with jockey Florent Geroux aboard clearly outdistanced the field to win the 64th running of The Woodward presented by NYRA Bets Saturday Sept. 1, 2017 at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein
Moonshine Memories and jockey Flavien Prat win the G1, $300,000 Del Mar Debutante, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Benoit Photo
Sporting Chance wins the 2017 Hopeful Stakes (G1)

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Lady Ivanka with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr in the saddle makes a last minute pass of Maya Malibu with jockey Javier Castellano to win the 126th running of The Spinaway Saturday Sept. 1, 2017 at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein
Bolt d'Oro wins the 2017 Del Mar Futurity (G1)

Benoit Photo
Heart to Heart wins the 2017 Bernard Baruch Handicap (G2T)

Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher
Sharp Samurai wins the 2017 Del Mar Derby (G2)

Benoit Photo
Winter Quarter Farm's Cambodia and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the G2, $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Benoit Photo
Vertical Oak wins the 2017 Prioress Stakes (G2)

Coglianese Photos
Winx wins the 2017 Chelmsford Stakes

Grant Guy
Vega Magic wins the 2017 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield

Mark Gatt
Seasons Bloom wins the first Class 1 of the new Hong Kong season, the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup, for jockey Joao Moreira and trainer Danny Shum.

Hong Kong Jockey Club
Madefromlucky wins the 2017 Greenwood Cup (G3)

Taylor Ejdys/EQUI-PHOTO
Pure Sensation wins the 2017 Turf Monster (G3T)

Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO
Catholic Boy wins the 2017 With Anticipation Stakes

Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher
Pavel wins the 2017 Smarty Jones (G3)

Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO
Voodoo Song with jockey Jose Lezcano aboard win the 110th running of The Saranac GIII Saturday Sept. 1, 2017 at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein
Soustraction; Maxime Guyon; Group 111 Prix D'Aumale; G3; Chantilly; France; September 3 2017

John Gilmore
Harmonize wins the 2017 Glens Falls Stakes

Coglianese Photos
Karar; Gregory Benoist; Group 111 Prix Du Pin; G3; Chantilly; France; September 3 2017

John Gilmore
Encumbered wins the 2017 Del Mar Juvenile Turf

Benoit Photo