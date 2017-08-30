  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. The Week in Photos 8/29/2017

The Week in Photos 8/29/2017

Travers, Sword Dancer, Personal Ensign, Forego, H. Allen Jerkens and more.

  • 18 Photos
West Coast ridden by jockey Mike Smith lead wire to wire as he passes the clubhouse for the first time on the way to the win in the 148th running of The Travers Stakes at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein

West Coast with Mike Smith wins the Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Skip Dickstein
Caption: Sadler's Joy with Julien Leparoux wins the Sword Dancer at Saratoga racecourse in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Aug. 26, 2017 Aug. 26, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Sadler's Joy with Julien Leparoux wins the Sword Dancer Stakes (G1T) at
Saratoga Race Course.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Drefong wins the 2017 Forego Stakes

Drefong wins the Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Forever Unbridled with Joel Rosario wins Personal Ensign at Saratoga racecourse in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Aug. 26, 2017

Forever Unbridled with Joel Rosario wins the Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Practical Joke with jockey Joel Rosario wins the 33rd running of The H. Allen Jerkens at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Practical Joke with Joel Rosario wins the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Skip Dickstein
By the Moon wins the 2017 Ballerina Stakes

By the Moon, inside, on her way to winning the Ketel One Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Ryan Thompson
Lady Eli wins the 2017 Ballston Spa

Lady Eli wins the Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course.

Chad B. Harmon
Giant Expectations and jockey Gary Stevens win the G2, $200,000 Pat O'Brien Stakes, Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Giant Expectations and Gary Stevens win the Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Benoit Photo
25.08.2017, York, GB, Marsha (left) with Luke Morris up wins the Nunthorpe Stakes. Photo FRANK SORGE/Racingfotos.com THIS IMAGE IS SOURCED FROM AND MUST BE BYLINED "RACINGFOTOS.COM"

Marsha, left, with Luke Morris catches Lady Aurelia to win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) at York.

Frank Sorge/Racingfotos.com
YORK 23-8-2017. Juddmonte International Stakes. ULYSSES and Jim Crowley (left) win for trainer Michael Stoute from CHURCHILL (right) and BARNEY ROY. Photo Healy Racing / Racingfotos.com THIS IMAGE IS SOURCED FROM AND MUST BE BYLINED "RACINGFOTOS.COM"

Ulysses, left, with Jim Crowley wins the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1) at York.

Healy Racing / Racingfotos.com
Tiberian nd jockey Olivier Peslier on the nside, winning the Group 11 Lucien Barrizre Grand Prix de Deauville at Deauville today.

Tiberian, outside, with Lucien Barriere wins the Grand Prix de Deauville (G2) at Deauville Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Just Call Kenny #2 with Eddie Castro riding won the $100,00 Philip H. Iselin Stakes Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday August 26, 2017.

Just Call Kenny wins the Philip H. Iselin Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO
Zapperkat and jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr., right, finished first but were disqualified and placed second making Munny Spunt (Drayden Van Dyke), left, the winner in the Grade III, $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes, Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Munny Spunt (left) is awarded victory in the Torrey Pines Stakes (G3) at Del Mar after the disqualification of Zapperkat (right), who finished first.

Benoit Photo
Enstone wins the 2017 Ontario Colleen Stakes

Enstone, center, wins the Ontario Colleen Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Jockey Luis Contreras guides Ami's Mesa to victory in the 2017 Seaway Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack

Ami's Mesa and Luis Contreras win the Seaway Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Signs of Blessing and jockey S.Pasquier winning the Group 111 Prix Meautry Barriere Group 111 race.

Signs of Blessing wins the Prix de Meautry Barriere (G3) at Deauville Racecourse.

John Gilmore
Giant Payday wins the 2017 Mystic Lake Derby

Giant Payday, left, wins the Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury Park.

Coady Photography
Battle of Midway and jockey Flavien Prat win the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes, Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Battle of Midway wins the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Benoit Photo