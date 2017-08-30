The Week in Photos 8/29/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow West Coast with Mike Smith wins the Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein Sadler's Joy with Julien Leparoux wins the Sword Dancer Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course. Anne M. Eberhardt Drefong wins the Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Forever Unbridled with Joel Rosario wins the Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Anne M. Eberhardt Practical Joke with Joel Rosario wins the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein By the Moon, inside, on her way to winning the Ketel One Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Ryan Thompson Lady Eli wins the Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course. Chad B. Harmon Giant Expectations and Gary Stevens win the Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Marsha, left, with Luke Morris catches Lady Aurelia to win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) at York. Frank Sorge/Racingfotos.com Ulysses, left, with Jim Crowley wins the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1) at York. Healy Racing / Racingfotos.com Tiberian, outside, with Lucien Barriere wins the Grand Prix de Deauville (G2) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Just Call Kenny wins the Philip H. Iselin Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park. Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO Munny Spunt (left) is awarded victory in the Torrey Pines Stakes (G3) at Del Mar after the disqualification of Zapperkat (right), who finished first. Benoit Photo Enstone, center, wins the Ontario Colleen Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Ami's Mesa and Luis Contreras win the Seaway Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Signs of Blessing wins the Prix de Meautry Barriere (G3) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Giant Payday, left, wins the Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury Park. Coady Photography Battle of Midway wins the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo