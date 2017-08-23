The Week in Photos 8/22/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow Collected and Martin Garcia win the TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Elate and jockey Jose Ortiz after victory in the Alabama Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta Dream Dancing (outside) wins the Del Mar Oaks (G1T) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Hunt (left) wins the Del Mar Handicap (G2T) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Blackjackcat wins the Del Mar Mile Stakes (G2T) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Proctor's Ledge with Javier Castellano wins the Lake Placid Stake (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein Unfortunately wins the Prix Morny (G1) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Ajman Princess wins the Darley Prix Jean Romanet (G1) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Conquest Panthera with Patrick Husbands wins the Play the King (G2T) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Eminent wins the Prix Guillaume D'Ornano Haras Du Logis Saint -Germain (G2) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Sobetsu wins the Shadwell Prix de la Nonette (G2) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Winx (#7) on her way to winning the Warwick Stakes (G2) at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Grant Guy Chief Know It All with Rico Walcott wins the Canadian Derby (G3) at Northlands Park. Ryan Haynes/Coady Photography Tricky Escape with Chris Decarlo wins the Violet Stakes (G3T) at Monmouth Park. Tara Schwinn/Equi-Photo First Sitting wins the Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club (G3) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Money'soncharlotte wins the Lady Jacqueline Stakes at Thistledown. JJ Zamaiko Photography Channel Maker (center) wins the Breeders' Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Listenlindalisten wins the Eternal Search Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns