The Week in Photos 8/22/2017

Pacific Classic, Alabama, Del Mar Oaks, Del Mar Mile, Lake Placid and more.

  • 18 Photos
Speedway Stable's Collected and jockey Martin Garcia win the G1, $1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic, Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Benoit Photo
Elate wins the 2017 Alabama

Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta
John C. Oxley's Dream Dancing and jockey Julien Leparoux, outside, overpower Beau Recall (Joseph Talamo), middle, and Madam Dancealot (Jamie Theriot), inside, to win the G1, $300,000 Del Mar Oaks, Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Benoit Photo
Hunt wins the 2017 Del Mar Handicap

Benoit Photo
Blackjackcat wins the 2017 Del Mar Mile (G2T)

Benoit Photo
Proctor's Ledge with jockey Javier Castellano leads the field to the wire to win the 34th running of The Lake Placid Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein
Unfortunately (IRE) wins the 2017 Prix Morny

John Gilmore
Prix Jean Romanet Group 1 race at Deauville, won, by Ajman and jockey A.Atzeni.

John Gilmore
Jockey Patrick Husbands guides Conquest Panthera (pink silks) to victory in the 2017 Play the King Stakes.

Michael Burns
Prix Guillaume D'Ornano Haras Du Logis Saint -Germain Group 11 race at Deauville, with Eminent and jockey Ryan Moore winning from Salouen and jockey S.Kirk

John Gilmore
Sobetsu winning the Group 11 Shadwell Prix de La Nonette at Deauville

John Gilmore
Winx wins the 2017 Warwick Stakes

Grant Guy
Chief Know It All wins the 2017 Canadian Derby

Ryan Haynes/Coady Photography
Tricky Escape #4 with Chris Decarlo aboard wins the 2017 Violet Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, NJ on August 19, 2017.

Tara Schwinn/Equi-Photo
Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club Group 111 race won by First Sitting, ridden by G.Mosse and trained by Chris Wall , with Almanzor trained by J.C.Rouget ridden by C.Soumillon second.

John Gilmore
Money'soncharlotte wins the 2017 Lady Jacqueline Stakes

JJ Zamaiko Photography
Channel Maker wins the 2017 Breeders' Stakes

Michael Burns
Listenlindalisten wins the 2017 Eternal Search Stakes

Michael Burns