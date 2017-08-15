The Week in Photos 8/15/2017

  1. Home
Arlington Million, Beverly D, Secretariat, Fourstardave, Saratoga Special and more.

Beach Patrol wins the 2017 Arlington Million

Beach Patrol wins the Arlington Million XXXV Stakes (G1T) at Arlington Park.

Four Footed Fotos
World Approval with jockey Manuel Franco bypasses the field to win the 33rd running of The Fourstardave at the Saratoga Race Course Aug. 12, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein

World Approval wins the Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course.

Skip Dickstein
Dacita winning The Beverly D. at Arlington International on 8/12/17, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr up

Dacita (CHI) wins the Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) at Arlington Park.

Four Footed Fotos
Oscar Performance winning the Secretariat Stakes at Arlington International on August 12, 2017, jockey Jose Ortiz up

Oscar Performance wins the Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington Park.

Four Footed Fotos
Pure Silver wins the 2017 Adirondack

Pure Silver wins the Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course.        

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Copper Bullet wins the 2017 Saratoga Special Stakes (G2)

Copper Bullet wins the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course.

Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand
Kaleem Shah's Run Away and jockey Flavien Prat win the G2, $200,000 Best Pal Stakes, Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Run Away wins the Best Pal Stakes (G2) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Benoit Photo
Prix du Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard Jacques Le Marois; G1T; Al Wukair; Al Wukair (IRE); Deauville; Al Wukair; Frankie Dettori; August 13 2017

Al Wukair (IRE), center, wins the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard Jacques Le Marois (G1) at Deauville Racecourse.

John Gilmore
FAULT; Miguel Mena; Pucker Up Stakes; G3T; Arlington Park; August 12 2017

Fault wins the Pucker Up Stakes (G3T) at Arlington Park.

Four Footed Fotos
POSTULATION; The American St. Leger; G3T; Arlington Park; Arlington International; August 12 2017; Edward Graham

Postulation wins the American St. Leger (G3T) at Arlington Park.

Four Footed Fotos
Melmich wins the 2017 Seagram Cup (G3)

Melmich (outside) wins the Seagram Cup (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack.

Michael Burns
Gold Rush Dancer wins the 2017 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3)

Gold Rush Dancer wins the Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs.

Reed Palmer Photography
Teresa Z #5 with Nik Juarez riding won the $100,000 Monmouth Oaks at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday August 12, 2017. Second was #1 Sine Wave and Albin Jimenez and third was #3 Overture and Joe Bravo.

Teresa Z wins the Monmouth Oaks (G3) at Monmouth Park.

Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO
Tiger Moth wins the 2017 Groupie Doll Stakes (G3)

Tiger Moth wins the Groupie Doll Stakes (G3) at Ellis Park.

Coady Photography
Skye Diamonds wins the 2017 Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3)

Skye Diamonds wins the Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Benoit Photo
Wonderful Dancer wins the 2017 Iowa Breeders' Derby

Wonderful Dancer wins the Iowa Breeders' Derby at Prairie Meadows Racetrack.

Coady Photography
Majestic Heat and jockey Flavien Prat, right, outleg Moonless Sky (Kent Desormeaux), left, to win the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes, Friday, August 11, 2017 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Majestic Heat (right) wins the Solana Beach Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Benoit Photo
Mywomanfromtokyo wins the 2017 Donna Reed Stakes

Mywomanfromtokyo wins the Donna Reed Stakes at Prairie Meadows Racetrack.

Coady Photography
Thermistor wins the 2017 Gold Rush Futurity

Thermistor wins the Gold Rush Futurity at Arapahoe Park.

Coady Photography