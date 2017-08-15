The Week in Photos 8/15/2017

Thumbnails Slideshow Beach Patrol wins the Arlington Million XXXV Stakes (G1T) at Arlington Park. Four Footed Fotos World Approval wins the Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course. Skip Dickstein Dacita (CHI) wins the Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) at Arlington Park. Four Footed Fotos Oscar Performance wins the Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington Park. Four Footed Fotos Pure Silver wins the Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Copper Bullet wins the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course. Coglianese Photos/Chelsea Durand Run Away wins the Best Pal Stakes (G2) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Al Wukair (IRE), center, wins the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard Jacques Le Marois (G1) at Deauville Racecourse. John Gilmore Fault wins the Pucker Up Stakes (G3T) at Arlington Park. Four Footed Fotos Postulation wins the American St. Leger (G3T) at Arlington Park. Four Footed Fotos Melmich (outside) wins the Seagram Cup (G3) at Woodbine Racetrack. Michael Burns Gold Rush Dancer wins the Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs. Reed Palmer Photography Teresa Z wins the Monmouth Oaks (G3) at Monmouth Park. Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO Tiger Moth wins the Groupie Doll Stakes (G3) at Ellis Park. Coady Photography Skye Diamonds wins the Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Wonderful Dancer wins the Iowa Breeders' Derby at Prairie Meadows Racetrack. Coady Photography Majestic Heat (right) wins the Solana Beach Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Benoit Photo Mywomanfromtokyo wins the Donna Reed Stakes at Prairie Meadows Racetrack. Coady Photography Thermistor wins the Gold Rush Futurity at Arapahoe Park. Coady Photography