  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Slideshow
  4. Gary Stevens

Gary Stevens

A celebration of the career of Gary Stevens.

  • 74 Photos
Gary Stevens

Gary Stevens started racing Quarter Horses in 1977 when he was 14. He won his first Thoroughbred race two years later at Les Bois Park in Idaho.

Rick Samuels
Western won the San Luis Obispo Handicap at Santa Anita in 1985 with Gary Stevens up.

Stevens moved to Southern California in 1984. His first graded stakes win in California came aboard Western in the San Luis Obispo Handicap (G2T) at Santa Anita Park on February 16, 1985.  

Four Footed Fotos
Tsunami Slew wins the Grade II American Handicap at Hollywood Park on July 4, 1985

Steven's first big horse was Tsunami Slew, whom he rode to wins in the San Jacinto Handicap, the Eddie Read Handicap (G2T), and the American Handicap (G2T) (shown) in 1985.

BloodHorse Library
Winning Colors with Gary Stevens up after winning the 1988 Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park

Gary Stevens' first Santa Anita Derby (G1) victory came aboard the filly Winning Colors in 1988.

Four Footed Fotos
Winning Colors wins the 1988 Kentucky Derby

Winning Colors went on to become the third filly to win the Kentucky Derby (G1), giving Stevens his first win in that race.

BloodHorse Library
Winning Colors

Celebrating a Derby triumph, as D. Wayne Lukas looks on.

BloodHorse Library
In the Wings wins the 1990 Breeders' Cup Turf

Gary Stevens scored his first Breeders' Cup with In the Wings in the Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) in 1990.

BloodHorse Library
Brocco, Breeders' Cup Juvenile, 1993

Stevens piloted Brocco to an easy 5-length win in the 1993 Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1),

Skip Dickstein
One Dreamer wins the 1994 Breeder's Cup Distaff

and the following year, he rode One Dreamer to an upset win in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

Skip Dickstein
Gary Stevens on Thunder Gulch

In 1995, Thunder Gulch brought Gary Stevens another Kentucky Derby (G1) triumph.

Skip Dickstein
Thunder Gulch wins the 1995 Belmont Stakes Photo by: Skip Dickstein

Thunder Gulch finished third in the Preakness Stakes (G1), but was back in the winner's circle for the Belmont Stakes (G1).

Skip Dickstein
Thunder Gulch wins the 1995 Travers Stakes at Saratoga. Photo by: Skip Dickstein

Thunder Gulch's other major wins with Stevens aboard included the Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga. Thunder Gulch won the Eclipse Award that year for top 3-year-old colt.

Skip Dickstein
Serena's Song and jockey Gary Stevens win the 1995 Grade I Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. Photo by: Equi-Photo

Gary Stevens also rode Serena's Song in many races during her 1995 championship season, including a victory over males in the Haskell Invitational (G1) at Monmouth Park.

Equi-Photo
Breeder's Cup, BC Mile 1996

1996 delivered another Breedes' Cup win for Stevens, this time aboard Da Hoss in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T).

Skip Dickstein
Kentucky Derby, Anne Eberhardt

Gary Stevens' third Kentucky Derby (G1) win came aboard Silver Charm in 1997, one of the most exciting finishes in Derby history.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Kentucky Derby, Skip Dickstein

Owner Robert B. Lewis congratulates Stevens after Silver Charm's win.

Skip Dickstein
Silver Charm wins the Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes (G1) was even closer, but Silver Charm prevailed again, giving Gary Stevens two-thirds of the Triple Crown.

Skip Dickstein
Kentucky Derby, Jeff Burkhart

Silver Charm and Gary Stevens came up short in the Belmont Stakes (G1), but Stevens received a greater honor later that year, when he was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame.

Jeff Burkhart
Silver Charm wins the 1998 Dubai World Cup

Silver Charm and Gary Stevens won many other races together, including the 1998 Dubai World Cup (G1).

Trevor Jones
Silver Charm wins the 1998 Dubai World Cup

A celebratory leap from the saddle after the Dubai World Cup (G1). 

Trevor Jones
Dubai 2002 Caller One and Gary Stevens win the Golden Shaheen from Echo Eddie (hidden) ©Trevor Jones

Other Dubai wins for Gary Stevens included Caller One in the 2002 Golden Shaheen (G1), and

Trevor Jones
Polish Summer with Gary Stevens wins the 2004 Dubai Sheema Classic 27/2/04. Nad Al Sheba

Polish Summer in the 2004 Dubai Sheema Classic (G1).

Trevor Jones
Victory Gallop and Real Quiet, Belmont

One year after Touch Gold spoiled Gary Stevens and Silver Charm's chance at the Triple Crown, Stevens and Victory Gallop won the Belmont Stakes (G1) defeating Kentucky Derby/Preakness winner Real Quiet.

Skip Dickstein
Breeder's Cup Distaff 1998

Gary Stevens had a way with the girls at the 1998 Breeders' Cup, with Escena in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), and

Skip Dickstein
Breeder;s Cup Juvenile Fillies 1998

Silverbulletday in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). These victories helped earn Stevens the Eclipse Award for Top Jockey in 1998.

Skip Dickstein
Silverbulletday races to the finish of the Kentucky Oaks-G1

Silverbulletday, who was named Champion 2-year-old filly, was even better in 1999 carrying Stevens to victory in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), and earning another championship.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Gary Stevens aboard Silverbulletday with the blanket of Kentucky Oaks-G1 lilies

Enjoying the lilies after the Kentucky Oaks (G1).

Anne M. Eberhardt
Anees wins the 1999 Breeder's Cup Juvenile at Gulfstream. Photo by: Dave Harmon

Another Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner for Gary Stevens, Anees in 1999.

Dave W. Harmon
Breeder's Cup Juvenile at Gulfstream in 1999

It's a dirty job.

Rick Samuels
War Chant wins the Breeders' Cup Mile, 2000

War Chant finished 9th in the 2000 Kentucky Derby, but ended the year with a victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) under Gary Stevens.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Point Given, with Gary Stevens, wins the Preakness. Preakness, May 19, 2001 Photo by Anne M. Eberhardt

Point Given was the beaten favorite in the 2001 Kentucky Derby, but he and Gary Stevens found redemption in the Preakness Stakes (G1), winning by 2 1/4 lengths.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Gary Stevens on the winner's stand. May 19, 2001 Photo by Anne M. Eberhardt

Stevens was all smiles after Point Given's Preakness win.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Point Given wins the 2001 Belmont Stakes

Gary Stevens and Point Given dominated the Belmont Stakes (G1), winning by 12 1/4 lengths.

Coglianese Photos
Point Given and Gary Stevens win the $1,500,000 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park

Gary Stevens and Point Given continued their roll with victory in the Haskell Invitational (G1).

Jim Firios/EQUI-PHOTO
Point Given

Point Given was injured and retired after his Travers Stakes (G1) win, but he had done enough to be named 2001 Horse of the Year, and to be considered one of Gary Stevens' top mounts of all time.

Adam Coglianese
Nine is enough to make jockey Gary Stevens the all-time leader in number of victories in the Santa Anita Derby, snapping a deadlock with Bill Shoemaker, coming aboard Buddy Gil in Saturday's (April 4, 2003) Grade I $750,000 Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Gary Stevens celebrated his ninth win in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) aboard Buddy Gil in 2003.

Benoit Photo
Winning trainer Ron McAnally and jockey Gary Stevens relive the race after Argentine-bred Candy Ride, now 6 for 6, won the Grade I $1,000,000 Pacific Classic Sunday, August 24, 2003 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, CA. Julie Krone got the call to ride after Gary Stevens was injured after finishing first (and disqualified) last week in the Arlington Million. ©BENOIT PHOTO

Sharing a moment with Ron McAnally at Del Mar.

Benoit Photo
Mercedes Stable and Paulson's Rock Hard Ten and Gary Stevens head for the winner's circle after victory in the $1,000,000 Grade I Santa Anita Handicap at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA. The 4-year-old son of Kris S. is trained by Richard Mandella, who also saddled runner-up Congrats, left. ©BENOIT PHOTO

Gary Stevens and Rock Hard Ten teamed up to win many top races, including the Swaps Stakes (G2), the Malibu Stakes (G1), the Strub Stakes (G2), and the Santa Anita Handicap (G1).

Benoit Photo
Rock Hard Ten and Gary Stevens, right, draws away from Roman Ruler and David Flores to win the Grade II $500,000 Goodwood Breeders' Cup Handicap Saturday, October 1, 2005 at Oak Tree at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA. The 4-year-old son of Kris S. is owner by Mercedes Stable and Mrs. T. Boone (Madeleine) Pickens and trained by Richard Mandella. ©BENOIT PHOTO

In fact, Stevens' last graded win before knee problems forced his retirement was aboard Rock Hard Ten in the Goodwood Breeders' Cup Handicap (G2) on October 1, 2005.

Benoit Photo
Keynote speaker Gary Stevens at the induction ceremonies of the National Thoroughbred Museum and Hall of Fame held at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs, New York August 13, 2010. Photo by Skip Dickstein

Stevens kept busy during his retirement, including serving as keynote speaker at the induction ceremonies of the National Thoroughbred Museum and Hall of Fame.

Skip Dickstein
Gary Stevens on St Patricks Day 2012

And entertaining the public as a racing commentator.

Benoit Photo
The Living Legends, top row from left, Laffit Pincay Jr., Pat Day, Gary Stevens aboard Seabiscuit, bottom row from left, Sandy Hawley, Jacinto Vasquez, Julie Krone, Chris McCarron, Jerry Bailey, Eddie Delahoussaye and Jorge Velasquez. (Legend Angel Cordero Jr., not pictured). Goofing off prior to The Living Legends Race Saturday, October 18, 2008 at Oak Tree at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

But, he longed to get back in the saddle.

Benoit Photo
Hall of Famer Gary Stevens ended his seven-year retirement Sunday, January 6, 2013 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, when he rode Jebrica to a third place finish in the sixth race for trainer Jim Penney. ©Benoit Photo

Gary Stevens ended his seven-year retirement on January 6, 2013, at Santa Anita Park.

Benoit Photo
Jockey Gary Stevens make his comeback complete with a victory in the first race Saturday, January 12, 2013 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA aboard the Tom Proctor-trained filly, Branding, winning from of the pace. Stevens ended his seven year retirement last Sunday.

A week later, he was back in the winner's circle with a victory on January 12, 2013 at Santa Anita Park, aboard the Tom Proctor-trained filly Branding.

Benoit Photo
Jockey Gary Stevens guides Slim Shadey to the winner's circle after their victory in the Grade II, $150,000 San Marcos Stakes, Saturday, February 9, 2013 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. © BENOIT PHOTO

His first graded stakes win following his return came in the San Marcos Stakes (G2T) aboard Slim Shadey on February 9, 2013.

Benoit Photo
Caption: No smiles beforehand, all business are Gary Stevens and trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Oxbow with Gary Stevens wins the Preakness (gr. I) Preakness week 2013 with Preakness horses and other going to the track at Pimlico on May 18, 2013, in Baltimore, Md. PREAKNESS R12 Preakness image120 Photo by Anne M. Eberhardt

It seemed like old times with Gary Stevens and D. Wayne Lukas on the 2013 Triple Crown Trail.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Oxbow with Gary Stevens aboard won the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. Photo by Skip Dickstein

And Gary Stevens completed the blast to the past with a gate-to-wire Preakness Stakes (G1) win aboard Oxbow, becoming the oldest rider to win the race at age 50.

Skip Dickstein
Oxbow with Gary Stevens aboard won the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. Photo by Skip Dickstein

A familiar scene, as Gary Stevens and D. Wayne Lukas head to the winner's circle with Oxbow.

Skip Dickstein
Beholder wins the Breeders' Cup Distaff (gr. 1) Jockey: Gary Stevens Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA Purse: $2,000,000 Date: November 1, 2013 Class: Grade I TV: NBC Sports Network Age: 3YO&UP Race: 10 Distance: 1 1/8 miles Post Time: 4:35 PM PT Photo by: Skip Dickstein

Stevens' dream year continued into the 2013 Breeders' Cup, as he guided Beholder to victory in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

Skip Dickstein
Gary Stevens, B. Wayne Hughes owner of Spendthrift Farms and trainer Dick Mandella after winning the Breeders' Cup Distaff with Beholder... Press Conference © 2013 Rick Samuels/The Blood-Horse

Stevens, owner B. Wayne Hughes, and trainer Richard Mandella celebrate Beholder's win.

Rick Samuels
Caption: Mucho Macho Man, inside rail, wins the Breeders' Cup Classic, gr. I, over Will Take Charge with Declaration of War (center) in third. Breeders' Cup races at Santa Anita near Acadia, California, on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, 2013. RAce12 Classic image Photo by Anne M. Eberhardt

2013 Breeders' Cup Saturday brought more good fortune to Stevens, as he took the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) aboard Mucho Macho Man.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Mucho Macho Man wins the Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. 1) Jockey: Gary Stevens Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA Purse: $5,000,000 Date: November 2, 2013 Class: Grade I TV: NBC Age: 3YO&UP Race: 12 Distance: 1 1/4 miles Post Time: 5:35 PM PT Photo by: Skip Dickstein

Gary Stevens celebrates his Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) win, one of the races that had previously eluded him.

Skip Dickstein
Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens pauses during backstretch rounds at Del Mar Race Track, Del Mar, CA Sunday morning, August 10, 2014 as he continues on his road to recovery from right knee replacement surgery performed July 25. The 51-year-old made a remarkable riding comeback last year after more than seven years on the sidelines and says he’s planning on coming back once more, something that has never been accomplished previously by a rider following a replacement surgery like his. ©Benoit Photo

Gary Stevens' career was interrupted once again by knee replacement surgery, which he had in 2014.

Benoit Photo
Lanni or Youngblood's Avanzare and jockey Gary Stevens, right, win the Grade II $200,000 Arcadia Stakes Saturday, January 31, 2015 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA

Stevens' first graded stakes win after knee replacement surgery came aboard Avanzare in the Arcadia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita on January 31, 2015. It was his 4,999th North American win.
 

Benoit Photo
Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, inside, collected his 5000th winner (in North America) aboard Catch a Flight as the pair held off Sammy Mandeville and jockey Kent Desormeaux for the victory Friday, February 13, 2015 in the fourth race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, CA. ©Benoit Photo

North Amercan Win Number 5,000!
Gary Stevens and Catch a Flight hold off Sammy Mandeville to win an Allowance/Optional Claiming Race at Santa Anita on February 13, 2015.

Benoit Photo
Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, right, collected his 5000th winner (in North America) aboard Catch a Flight on Friday, February 13, 2015 in the fourth race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, CA. Stevens celebrates with, from left, Santa Anita Chairman Keith Brackpool, Stevens' wife Angie and daughter Maddie, and fellow Hall of Famer, trainer Richard Mandella.

Stevens celebrates with, from left, Santa Anita Chairman Keith Brackpool, Stevens' wife Angie and daughter Maddie, and fellow Hall of Famer, trainer Richard Mandella. 

Benoit Photo
Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens collected his 5000th winner (in North America) aboard Catch a Flight on Friday, February 13, 2015 in the fourth race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, CA. ©Benoit Photo

The sign tells the story.

Benoit Photo
Spendthrift Farm's Beholder and jockey Gary Stevens win the Grade I, $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes, Saturday, August 1, 2015 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar CA.

Gary Stevens and Beholder teamed up for an undefeated season in 2015, including wins in the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1), 

Benoit Photo
Spendthrift Farms' Beholder, a 5-year-old mare, and jockey Gary Stevens dusted the boys to easily win the Grade I $1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic Saturday, August 22, 2015 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, CA.

and the TVG Pacific Classic (G1) over males.

Benoit Photo
Beholder with Gary Stevens head to the track prior to winning the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Santa Anita on November 4, 2016.

Illness kept Beholder out of the 2015 Breeders' Cup, but she and Gary Stevens returned in 2016.

Chad B. Harmon
Gary Stevens guides Beholder, left duels to the finish with Mike Smith on Songbird to the win in the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Santa Anita Nov. 4, 2016 in Arcadia, California.

At Santa Anita, the pair fought off champion Songbird to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1). 

Skip Dickstein
Maddie and Gary Stevens with one of the Felds. Beholder, with Gary Stevens up, wins the Longines Distaff (gr. I) at Santa Anita on Nov. 4, 2016, in Arcadia, California.

A happy Stevens celebrated the win with his daughter Maddie.

Anne M. Eberhardt
Ashleyluvssugar wins the 2016 Del Mar Handicap.

Stevens and Ashleyluvssugar paired up to win some of the most important grass races in the west, including the 2016 Del Mar Handicap (G2T), 

Benoit Photo
Ashleyluvssugar and jockey Gary Stevens win the 2016 John Henry Turf Championship

the 2016 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T), 

Benoit Photo
Ashleyluvssugar wins the 2015 Charles Whittingham Stakes

and two running of the Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T) in 2015, 

Benoit Photo
Ashleyluvssugar wins the 2017 Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T)

and 2017.

Benoit Photo
Sharp Samurai wins the 2017 La Jolla Handicap (G3T)

Gary Stevens' first graded victor after his return from hip replacement surgery came aboard Sharp Samurai in the 2017 La Jolla Handicap (G3T). 

Benoit Photo
Sharp Samurai and jockey Gary Stevens win the G2, $200,000 Twilight Derby, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

That pair also collaborated to win a couple of derbies in 2017, the Twilight Derby (G2T), and 

Benoit Photo
Sharp Samurai wins the 2017 Del Mar Derby (G2)

the Del Mar Derby (G2T). 

Benoit Photo
Streamline wins the 2018 Bayakoa Stakes

Gary Stevens took his tack to Oaklawn in 2018 and won the Bayakoa Stakes (G3) aboard Streamline and 

Coady Photography
Sassy Sienna wins the 2018 Fantasy Stakes

the Fantasy Stakes (G3) with Sassy Sienna.

Coady Photography
Sassy Sienna wins the 2018 Fantasy Stakes - Gary Stevens

Enjoying the Fantasy flowers.

Coady Photography
Sharp Samurai and jockey Gary Stevens, left, overpower Fly to Mars (Flavien Prat), right, to win the Grade II, $200,000 City of Hope Mile, Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Gary Stevens' final graded stakes victory came aboard Sharp Samurai in the City of Hope Mile (G2T) on October 6, 2018 at Santa Anita Park. 

Benoit Photo
Gary Stevens celebrated winning the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) atop Mucho Macho Man

Hall of Fame Jockey Gary Stevens
5,187 wins, earnings of $258,213,868

Crawford Ifland