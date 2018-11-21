Thumbnails Slideshow Gary Stevens started racing Quarter Horses in 1977 when he was 14. He won his first Thoroughbred race two years later at Les Bois Park in Idaho. Rick Samuels Stevens moved to Southern California in 1984. His first graded stakes win in California came aboard Western in the San Luis Obispo Handicap (G2T) at Santa Anita Park on February 16, 1985. Four Footed Fotos Steven's first big horse was Tsunami Slew, whom he rode to wins in the San Jacinto Handicap, the Eddie Read Handicap (G2T), and the American Handicap (G2T) (shown) in 1985. BloodHorse Library Gary Stevens' first Santa Anita Derby (G1) victory came aboard the filly Winning Colors in 1988. Four Footed Fotos Winning Colors went on to become the third filly to win the Kentucky Derby (G1), giving Stevens his first win in that race. BloodHorse Library Celebrating a Derby triumph, as D. Wayne Lukas looks on. BloodHorse Library Gary Stevens scored his first Breeders' Cup with In the Wings in the Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) in 1990. BloodHorse Library Stevens piloted Brocco to an easy 5-length win in the 1993 Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), Skip Dickstein and the following year, he rode One Dreamer to an upset win in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1). Skip Dickstein In 1995, Thunder Gulch brought Gary Stevens another Kentucky Derby (G1) triumph. Skip Dickstein Thunder Gulch finished third in the Preakness Stakes (G1), but was back in the winner's circle for the Belmont Stakes (G1). Skip Dickstein Thunder Gulch's other major wins with Stevens aboard included the Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga. Thunder Gulch won the Eclipse Award that year for top 3-year-old colt. Skip Dickstein Gary Stevens also rode Serena's Song in many races during her 1995 championship season, including a victory over males in the Haskell Invitational (G1) at Monmouth Park. Equi-Photo 1996 delivered another Breedes' Cup win for Stevens, this time aboard Da Hoss in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T). Skip Dickstein Gary Stevens' third Kentucky Derby (G1) win came aboard Silver Charm in 1997, one of the most exciting finishes in Derby history. Anne M. Eberhardt Owner Robert B. Lewis congratulates Stevens after Silver Charm's win. Skip Dickstein The Preakness Stakes (G1) was even closer, but Silver Charm prevailed again, giving Gary Stevens two-thirds of the Triple Crown. Skip Dickstein Silver Charm and Gary Stevens came up short in the Belmont Stakes (G1), but Stevens received a greater honor later that year, when he was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame. Jeff Burkhart Silver Charm and Gary Stevens won many other races together, including the 1998 Dubai World Cup (G1). Trevor Jones A celebratory leap from the saddle after the Dubai World Cup (G1). Trevor Jones Other Dubai wins for Gary Stevens included Caller One in the 2002 Golden Shaheen (G1), and Trevor Jones Polish Summer in the 2004 Dubai Sheema Classic (G1). Trevor Jones One year after Touch Gold spoiled Gary Stevens and Silver Charm's chance at the Triple Crown, Stevens and Victory Gallop won the Belmont Stakes (G1) defeating Kentucky Derby/Preakness winner Real Quiet. Skip Dickstein Gary Stevens had a way with the girls at the 1998 Breeders' Cup, with Escena in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), and Skip Dickstein Silverbulletday in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). These victories helped earn Stevens the Eclipse Award for Top Jockey in 1998. Skip Dickstein Silverbulletday, who was named Champion 2-year-old filly, was even better in 1999 carrying Stevens to victory in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), and earning another championship. Anne M. Eberhardt Enjoying the lilies after the Kentucky Oaks (G1). Anne M. Eberhardt Another Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner for Gary Stevens, Anees in 1999. Dave W. Harmon It's a dirty job. Rick Samuels War Chant finished 9th in the 2000 Kentucky Derby, but ended the year with a victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) under Gary Stevens. Anne M. Eberhardt Point Given was the beaten favorite in the 2001 Kentucky Derby, but he and Gary Stevens found redemption in the Preakness Stakes (G1), winning by 2 1/4 lengths. Anne M. Eberhardt Stevens was all smiles after Point Given's Preakness win. Anne M. Eberhardt Gary Stevens and Point Given dominated the Belmont Stakes (G1), winning by 12 1/4 lengths. Coglianese Photos Gary Stevens and Point Given continued their roll with victory in the Haskell Invitational (G1). Jim Firios/EQUI-PHOTO Point Given was injured and retired after his Travers Stakes (G1) win, but he had done enough to be named 2001 Horse of the Year, and to be considered one of Gary Stevens' top mounts of all time. Adam Coglianese Gary Stevens celebrated his ninth win in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) aboard Buddy Gil in 2003. Benoit Photo Sharing a moment with Ron McAnally at Del Mar. Benoit Photo Gary Stevens and Rock Hard Ten teamed up to win many top races, including the Swaps Stakes (G2), the Malibu Stakes (G1), the Strub Stakes (G2), and the Santa Anita Handicap (G1). Benoit Photo In fact, Stevens' last graded win before knee problems forced his retirement was aboard Rock Hard Ten in the Goodwood Breeders' Cup Handicap (G2) on October 1, 2005. Benoit Photo Stevens kept busy during his retirement, including serving as keynote speaker at the induction ceremonies of the National Thoroughbred Museum and Hall of Fame. Skip Dickstein And entertaining the public as a racing commentator. Benoit Photo But, he longed to get back in the saddle. Benoit Photo Gary Stevens ended his seven-year retirement on January 6, 2013, at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo A week later, he was back in the winner's circle with a victory on January 12, 2013 at Santa Anita Park, aboard the Tom Proctor-trained filly Branding. Benoit Photo His first graded stakes win following his return came in the San Marcos Stakes (G2T) aboard Slim Shadey on February 9, 2013. Benoit Photo It seemed like old times with Gary Stevens and D. Wayne Lukas on the 2013 Triple Crown Trail. Anne M. Eberhardt And Gary Stevens completed the blast to the past with a gate-to-wire Preakness Stakes (G1) win aboard Oxbow, becoming the oldest rider to win the race at age 50. Skip Dickstein A familiar scene, as Gary Stevens and D. Wayne Lukas head to the winner's circle with Oxbow. Skip Dickstein Stevens' dream year continued into the 2013 Breeders' Cup, as he guided Beholder to victory in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1). Skip Dickstein Stevens, owner B. Wayne Hughes, and trainer Richard Mandella celebrate Beholder's win. Rick Samuels 2013 Breeders' Cup Saturday brought more good fortune to Stevens, as he took the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) aboard Mucho Macho Man. Anne M. Eberhardt Gary Stevens celebrates his Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) win, one of the races that had previously eluded him. Skip Dickstein Gary Stevens' career was interrupted once again by knee replacement surgery, which he had in 2014. Benoit Photo Stevens' first graded stakes win after knee replacement surgery came aboard Avanzare in the Arcadia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita on January 31, 2015. It was his 4,999th North American win. Benoit Photo North Amercan Win Number 5,000! Gary Stevens and Catch a Flight hold off Sammy Mandeville to win an Allowance/Optional Claiming Race at Santa Anita on February 13, 2015. Benoit Photo Stevens celebrates with, from left, Santa Anita Chairman Keith Brackpool, Stevens' wife Angie and daughter Maddie, and fellow Hall of Famer, trainer Richard Mandella. Benoit Photo The sign tells the story. Benoit Photo Gary Stevens and Beholder teamed up for an undefeated season in 2015, including wins in the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1), Benoit Photo and the TVG Pacific Classic (G1) over males. Benoit Photo Illness kept Beholder out of the 2015 Breeders' Cup, but she and Gary Stevens returned in 2016. Chad B. Harmon At Santa Anita, the pair fought off champion Songbird to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1). Skip Dickstein A happy Stevens celebrated the win with his daughter Maddie. Anne M. Eberhardt Stevens and Ashleyluvssugar paired up to win some of the most important grass races in the west, including the 2016 Del Mar Handicap (G2T), Benoit Photo the 2016 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T), Benoit Photo and two running of the Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T) in 2015, Benoit Photo and 2017. Benoit Photo Gary Stevens' first graded victor after his return from hip replacement surgery came aboard Sharp Samurai in the 2017 La Jolla Handicap (G3T). Benoit Photo That pair also collaborated to win a couple of derbies in 2017, the Twilight Derby (G2T), and Benoit Photo the Del Mar Derby (G2T). Benoit Photo Gary Stevens took his tack to Oaklawn in 2018 and won the Bayakoa Stakes (G3) aboard Streamline and Coady Photography the Fantasy Stakes (G3) with Sassy Sienna. Coady Photography Enjoying the Fantasy flowers. Coady Photography Gary Stevens' final graded stakes victory came aboard Sharp Samurai in the City of Hope Mile (G2T) on October 6, 2018 at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo Hall of Fame Jockey Gary Stevens 5,187 wins, earnings of $258,213,868 Crawford Ifland