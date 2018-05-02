2018 Kentucky Derby Race Sequence
After the Break
First Time By
First Turn
Backstrech
Far Turn
Final Turn
Finish
1 Firenze Fire
- 11
- Paco Lopez
- Jason Servis
- Mr. Amore Stable
- Mr Amore Stables (FL)
- View Profile
2 Free Drop Billy
- 16
- Robby Albarado
- Dale L. Romans
- Albaugh Family Stables LLC
- Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY)
- View Profile
3 Promises Fulfilled
- 15
- Corey J. Lanerie
- Dale L. Romans
- Robert J. Baron
- David Jacobs (KY)
- View Profile
4 Flameaway
- 13
- Jose Lezcano
- Mark E. Casse
- John C. Oxley
- Phoenix Rising Farms (ON)
- View Profile
5 Audible
- 3
- Javier Castellano
- Todd A. Pletcher
- China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
- Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY)
- View Profile
6 Good Magic
- 2
- Jose L. Ortiz
- Chad C. Brown
- e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC
- Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY)
- View Profile
7 Justify
- 1
- Mike E. Smith
- Bob Baffert
- China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
- John D. Gunther (KY)
- View Profile
8 Lone Sailor
- 8
- James Graham
- Thomas M. Amoss
- G M B Racing
- Alexander - Groves - Matz, LLC. (KY)
- View Profile
9 Hofburg
- 7
- Irad Ortiz, Jr.
- William I. Mott
- Juddmonte Farms, Inc.
- Juddmonte Farms, Inc. (KY)
- View Profile
10 My Boy Jack
- 5
- Kent J. Desormeaux
- J. Keith Desormeaux
- Don't Tell My Wife Stables, Monomoy Stables, LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds
- Brereton C. Jones (KY)
- View Profile
11 Bolt d'Oro
- 12
- Victor Espinoza
- Mick Ruis
- Ruis Racing LLC
- WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)
- View Profile
12 Enticed
- 14
- Junior Alvarado
- Kiaran P. McLaughlin
- Godolphin Racing, LLC
- Godolphin (KY)
- View Profile
13 Bravazo
- 6
- Luis Contreras
- D. Wayne Lukas
- Calumet Farm
- Calumet Farm (KY)
- View Profile
14 Mendelssohn
- 20
- Ryan L. Moore
- Aidan P. O'Brien
- Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, and Derrick Smith
- Clarkland Farm (KY)
- View Profile
15 Instilled Regard
- 4
- Drayden Van Dyke
- Jerry Hollendorfer
- OXO Equine LLC
- KatieRich Farms (KY)
- View Profile
16 Magnum Moon
- 19
- Luis Saez
- Todd A. Pletcher
- Lawana L. and Robert E. Low
- Ramona S. Bass, LLC (KY)
- View Profile
17 Solomini
- 10
- Flavien Prat
- Bob Baffert
- Zayat Stables, LLC, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor, and Derrick Smith
- Glenna R. Salyer DVM (KY)
- View Profile
18 Vino Rosso
- 9
- John R. Velazquez
- Todd A. Pletcher
- Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
- John D. Gunther (KY)
- View Profile
19 Noble Indy
- 17
- Florent Geroux
- Todd A. Pletcher
- WinStar Farm, LLC and Repole Stable
- WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)
- View Profile
20 Combatant
- 18
- Ricardo Santana, Jr.
- Steven M. Asmussen
- Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC
- Paget Bloodstock (KY)
- View Profile