2018 Kentucky Derby Race Sequence

After the Break

First Time By

First Turn

Backstrech

Far Turn

Final Turn

Finish

1 Firenze Fire

  • 11
  • Paco Lopez
  • Jason Servis
  • Mr. Amore Stable
  • Mr Amore Stables (FL)
2 Free Drop Billy

  • 16
  • Robby Albarado
  • Dale L. Romans
  • Albaugh Family Stables LLC
  • Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY)
3 Promises Fulfilled

  • 15
  • Corey J. Lanerie
  • Dale L. Romans
  • Robert J. Baron
  • David Jacobs (KY)
4 Flameaway

  • 13
  • Jose Lezcano
  • Mark E. Casse
  • John C. Oxley
  • Phoenix Rising Farms (ON)
5 Audible

  • 3
  • Javier Castellano
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
  • Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY)
6 Good Magic

  • 2
  • Jose L. Ortiz
  • Chad C. Brown
  • e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC
  • Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY)
7 Justify

  • 1
  • Mike E. Smith
  • Bob Baffert
  • China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
  • John D. Gunther (KY)
8 Lone Sailor

  • 8
  • James Graham
  • Thomas M. Amoss
  • G M B Racing
  • Alexander - Groves - Matz, LLC. (KY)
9 Hofburg

  • 7
  • Irad Ortiz, Jr.
  • William I. Mott
  • Juddmonte Farms, Inc.
  • Juddmonte Farms, Inc. (KY)
10 My Boy Jack

  • 5
  • Kent J. Desormeaux
  • J. Keith Desormeaux
  • Don't Tell My Wife Stables, Monomoy Stables, LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds
  • Brereton C. Jones (KY)
11 Bolt d'Oro

  • 12
  • Victor Espinoza
  • Mick Ruis
  • Ruis Racing LLC
  • WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)
12 Enticed

  • 14
  • Junior Alvarado
  • Kiaran P. McLaughlin
  • Godolphin Racing, LLC
  • Godolphin (KY)
13 Bravazo

  • 6
  • Luis Contreras
  • D. Wayne Lukas
  • Calumet Farm
  • Calumet Farm (KY)
14 Mendelssohn

  • 20
  • Ryan L. Moore
  • Aidan P. O'Brien
  • Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, and Derrick Smith
  • Clarkland Farm (KY)
15 Instilled Regard

  • 4
  • Drayden Van Dyke
  • Jerry Hollendorfer
  • OXO Equine LLC
  • KatieRich Farms (KY)
16 Magnum Moon

  • 19
  • Luis Saez
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • Lawana L. and Robert E. Low
  • Ramona S. Bass, LLC (KY)
17 Solomini

  • 10
  • Flavien Prat
  • Bob Baffert
  • Zayat Stables, LLC, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor, and Derrick Smith
  • Glenna R. Salyer DVM (KY)
18 Vino Rosso

  • 9
  • John R. Velazquez
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
  • John D. Gunther (KY)
19 Noble Indy

  • 17
  • Florent Geroux
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • WinStar Farm, LLC and Repole Stable
  • WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)
20 Combatant

  • 18
  • Ricardo Santana, Jr.
  • Steven M. Asmussen
  • Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC
  • Paget Bloodstock (KY)
