2018 Belmont Stakes Race Sequence

Start

After the Break

First Turn

Backstrech

Far Turn

Top of the Stretch

Stretch

Finish

1 Justify

  • 1
  • Mike E. Smith
  • Bob Baffert
  • China Horse Club International Ltd., WinStar Farm, Starlight Racing, Head of Plains Partners LLC
  • John D. Gunther (KY)
2 Free Drop Billy

  • 7
  • Robby Albarado
  • Dale L. Romans
  • Albaugh Family Stables LLC
  • Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY)
3 Bravazo

  • 6
  • Luis Saez
  • D. Wayne Lukas
  • Calumet Farm
  • Calumet Farm (KY)
4 Hofburg

  • 3
  • Irad Ortiz, Jr.
  • William I. Mott
  • Juddmonte Farms, Inc.
  • Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY)
5 Restoring Hope

  • 8
  • Florent Geroux
  • Bob Baffert
  • West, Gary and Mary
  • Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY)
6 Gronkowski

  • 2
  • Jose L. Ortiz
  • Chad C. Brown
  • Phoenix Thoroughbred III
  • EPIC Thoroughbreds LLC (KY)
7 Tenfold

  • 5
  • Ricardo Santana, Jr.
  • Steven M. Asmussen
  • Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
  • Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY)
8 Vino Rosso

  • 4
  • John R. Velazquez
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
  • John D. Gunther (KY)
9 Noble Indy

  • 10
  • Javier Castellano
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable
  • WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)
10 Blended Citizen

  • 9
  • Kyle Frey
  • Doug F. O'Neill
  • Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Hubbard, Brooke
  • Ray Hanson (KY)
