2018 Belmont Stakes Race Sequence
Barry Williams
Start
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Barry Williams
After the Break
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Barry Williams
First Turn
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Barry Williams
Backstrech
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Barry Williams
Far Turn
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Barry Williams
Top of the Stretch
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Barry Williams
Stretch
1
2
3
4
6
7
8
Barry Williams
Finish
1
4
6
8
1 Justify
- 1
- Mike E. Smith
- Bob Baffert
- China Horse Club International Ltd., WinStar Farm, Starlight Racing, Head of Plains Partners LLC
- John D. Gunther (KY)
- View Profile
2 Free Drop Billy
- 7
- Robby Albarado
- Dale L. Romans
- Albaugh Family Stables LLC
- Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY)
- View Profile
3 Bravazo
- 6
- Luis Saez
- D. Wayne Lukas
- Calumet Farm
- Calumet Farm (KY)
- View Profile
4 Hofburg
- 3
- Irad Ortiz, Jr.
- William I. Mott
- Juddmonte Farms, Inc.
- Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY)
- View Profile
5 Restoring Hope
- 8
- Florent Geroux
- Bob Baffert
- West, Gary and Mary
- Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY)
- View Profile
6 Gronkowski
- 2
- Jose L. Ortiz
- Chad C. Brown
- Phoenix Thoroughbred III
- EPIC Thoroughbreds LLC (KY)
- View Profile
7 Tenfold
- 5
- Ricardo Santana, Jr.
- Steven M. Asmussen
- Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
- Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY)
- View Profile
8 Vino Rosso
- 4
- John R. Velazquez
- Todd A. Pletcher
- Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
- John D. Gunther (KY)
- View Profile
9 Noble Indy
- 10
- Javier Castellano
- Todd A. Pletcher
- WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable
- WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)
- View Profile
10 Blended Citizen
- 9
- Kyle Frey
- Doug F. O'Neill
- Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Hubbard, Brooke
- Ray Hanson (KY)
- View Profile