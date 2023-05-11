More Than One Thousand Juveniles Cataloged for OBS June

The catalog for the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2023 June Sale of 2-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age is now available via the OBS website. Supplemental entries will be accepted until May 24.

There are 1,016 2-year-olds and six older horses cataloged for the three-day sale, with all sessions beginning at 10:00 a.m. Hip No.'s 1 - 360 will sell June 13th; Hip No.'s 361 - 720 will be offered on June 14th, and Hip No.'s 721 - 1017 (2YO), 1018 -1023 (HRA), plus supplements, will sell June 15th.



The Under Tack Show will begin June 5th and continue through June 10th. The daily schedules will be announced after the close of supplemental entries. All Under Tack sessions begin at 7:30 a.m.

The Under Tack Show and Sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the BloodHorse website.

The June Sale's catalog covers are a testament to the recent accomplishments of the sale's graduates.

Photo: Keeneland/Coady Photography War Like Goddess wins her third consecutive Bewitch Stakes at Keeneland

George Krikorian's multimillionaire War Like Goddess , pictured on the front cover, has racked up eight graded stakes wins, including the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1T) and Flower Bowl Stakes (G1T). The 6-year-old daughter of English Channel won her third consecutive Bewitch Stakes (G3T) on closing day at Keeneland. War Like Goddess was consigned to the 2019 OBS June Sale by Hemingway Racing & Training Stables and sold for $30,000 after turning in an Under Tack eighth in :10 2/5. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, she has compiled a 10-1-2 career record from 14 starts and earned $2,158,184.

The back cover features six 2023 graded stakes-winning OBS June graduates.

Michael Lund Petersen's Adare Manor , a graded stakes winner at 3 and 4, recently captured the Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park and won the Las Virgenes (G1) last year over the same track. At the 2021 OBS June Sale, she breezed an Under Tack eighth in :10 1/5 and was purchased for $375,000 out of the Julie Davies consignment by Donato Lanni, agent.

Andrew N. Warren and Rania Warren's Raise Cain earned a berth in the Kentucky Derby (G1) with a 7 1/2-length victory in the $300,000 Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack in March. The 3-year-old colt by Violence , consigned to the 2022 OBS June Sale by Eisaman Equine, agent, went through the ring after breezing an Under Tack eighth in :10 3/5.

D. J. Stable's Webslinger picked up his first graded stakes win in the American Turf Stakes (G2T) at Churchill Downs on the Derby undercard. The 3-year-old Constitution gelding is a two-time OBS graduate, going through the ring at the 2022 Spring Sale, then purchased for $50,000 out of the Blue River Bloodstock consignment at the June Sale after breezing three eighths in :33 1/5.

The catalog can be viewed via the OBS website. The website's searchable and sortable master index provides links to under tack videos, walking videos, pedigree, and consignor information as well as pedigree updates occurring since the catalog was printed. It has also been updated to allow shortlist creation. A link to instructions can be found in the index header and a step by step tutorial is available in the index as well.

Photo: Photos by Z

The iPad version of the entire catalog is available via the Equineline Sales Catalog app. The app allows users to download and view the catalog, record notes, and also provides innovative search, sort, and rating capability. For information and downloads visit here.

Online bidding will again be available. Bidders must register in advance. Buyers will be able to go to the OBS website and register to gain bidding approval, then access the OBS Bidding Screen with their credentials. For complete information on registration and online bidding please go to the OBS website: obs-online-bidding.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors, and graduates is now available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated during each session of the June Sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information, and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. E-mail should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.

This press release has been edited for content and style by BloodHorse Staff.